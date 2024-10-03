NEW REVIEWS:

Real MPG: most economical small SUVs
What Car?'s Real MPG tests reveal the real fuel economy figures you can expect from a car. Here we reveal the best-performing small SUVs we've ever tested...

Darren Moss
Published03 October 2024
The average price for a litre of petrol across the UK is currently 137.06p per litre, and while that price is expected to fall in the coming months, the general trend for fuel prices is only going one way – up.

That means fuel economy is still a huge consideration to many new car buyers, and the gap between the most and least efficient models is wide indeed.

That's why we independently test the fuel economy of cars as part of our in-depth road tests. Our Real MPG tests reveal the kind of fuel economy you can expect from any car you're interested in buying, without resorting to any unrealistic driving techniques or 'hypermiling'.

In this article, we’re looking at the most fuel-efficient small SUVs, ranked in order of average Real MPG. And after crunching the numbers, it’s the Toyota Yaris Cross that tops our list with a stunning 60.1mpg. Which other models make the top 10, though, and which small SUVs are the least economical around? For the answer, you'll need to keep reading.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

In order to ensure repeatability, we carry out our Real MPG tests on a rolling road under laboratory conditions, to cancel out variables – such as weather and traffic conditions – that would otherwise spoil the results. The cycle followed is based on a real-world route.

The test car is weighed and goes through a tyre pressure check before the test starts. An exhaust connection is fitted to get an accurate measurement of all exhaust gasses and particulate matter produced during the test.

Climate control is set to 21 degrees, or the midway point of the dial if it has manual air-con, with the fan speed set to its lowest setting. All other electrical equipment is switched off, such as the headlights, heated seats, and even the stereo.

Exhaust gases are constantly monitored during the test, with our Real MPG scores calculated from an average of those measurements. 

Find out more about how we test for Real MPG >> 

