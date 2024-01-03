LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
Real MPG: most efficient small SUVs
slideshow

Real MPG: most efficient small SUVs

What Car?'s Real MPG tests reveal what fuel economy you can really expect from a car. Here we reveal the best-performing small SUVs we've ever tested...

Author Avatar
by
Darren Moss
Published03 January 2024
Real MPG: most efficient small SUVs
Ford Puma, Volkswagen Taigo and Real MPG logo
Orange VW T-Cross front right driving
VW T-Cross interior dashboard
Seat Arona front cornering
Seat Arona interior dashboard
Used Vauxhall Mokka X 16-present
Used Vauxhall Mokka X 16-present
Peugeot 2008 front right driving
Peugeot 2008 dashboard
New Hyundai Kona & Volkswagen T-Roc vs Seat Arona
New Hyundai Kona & Volkswagen T-Roc vs Seat Arona
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present
Volkswagen Taigo 2022 front cornering
Volkswagen Taigo 2022 interior dashboard
Toyota Yaris Cross 2022 front cornering
Toyota Yaris Cross 2022 dashboard
Suzuki Ignis front right driving
Suzuki Ignis being road tested
Toyota Yaris Cross front cornering
Toyota Yaris Cross interior dashboard
2023 Audi Q2 front cornering
Audi Q2 2022 interior front seats
Image 1 of 23

Running a car only ever seems to get more and more expensive, so it's important to factor in efficiency when considering your next purchase. Unfortunately, the official Government fuel economy figures that you’ll find published online or in brochures are often hard to achieve in the real world.

To help you with this, we carry out our own independent testing on a wide variety of new models as part of our Real MPG tests, in order to find out what kind of economy you should really expect from the car you’re interested in.

Here we take a look at the 10 most fuel-efficient small SUVs we’ve tested so far. We’ll also be revealing the least efficient small SUV at the end, so stick around for that.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Real MPGBest small SUVs
Top 10s >
Best ofBest small SUVs

Best small SUVs 2024 and the ones to avoid – tried and tested

Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which ones we'd avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureSuzuki S-Cross 2023 long term hello

Suzuki S-Cross long-term test

The S-Cross is one of the more grown-up and practical small SUVs, but does that make it an easy car to live with? We're finding out

New car group tests >
FeatureNissan Juke Hybrid vs Toyota Yaris Cross noses

New Nissan Juke hybrid vs Toyota Yaris Cross

With fuel-sipping hybrid power, these small SUVs both promise to keep running costs low. But which is the better all-rounder?

News and advice
Small SUV reliability header
Feature

2023 What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable small SUVs

Ford Puma
Advice

What is a mild hybrid and should you buy one?

2024 Dacia Duster in studio
Video

WATCH: New 2024 Dacia Duster previewed

Sitting in the T-Roc boot
Feature

Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 1

Long-Term Suzuki S-Cross 2023 packing the boot
Feature

Suzuki S-Cross long-term test: report 5

Suzuki S-Cross 2023 long term headphones
Feature

Suzuki S-Cross long-term test: report 4

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO