Real MPG: most efficient small SUVs

Running a car only ever seems to get more and more expensive, so it's important to factor in efficiency when considering your next purchase. Unfortunately, the official Government fuel economy figures that you’ll find published online or in brochures are often hard to achieve in the real world.

To help you with this, we carry out our own independent testing on a wide variety of new models as part of our Real MPG tests, in order to find out what kind of economy you should really expect from the car you’re interested in.

Here we take a look at the 10 most fuel-efficient small SUVs we’ve tested so far. We’ll also be revealing the least efficient small SUV at the end, so stick around for that.

