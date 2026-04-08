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Real MPG: the most economical petrol cars
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Real MPG: the most economical petrol cars

Our Real MPG tests show what fuel economy you can really expect from a car. Here, we reveal the best and worst performing petrol-powered models we've ever tested...

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by
Eleanor Cooper
Published08 April 2026
Real MPG: most economical petrol cars
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Red Toyota Aygo X front cornering
Toyota Aygo X interior dashboard
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Electric cars may grab many headlines, with their low emissions and rock-bottom running costs, but petrol power still remains the driving force behind the majority of cars on the road.

Although a tank of petrol remains a costly purchase, there are many economical options which can help you go ever-farther on a gallon. Small cars suit petrol engines particularly well; in combination with compact dimensions and light weight, they can deliver fantastic real-world fuel economy. 

But which are the most fuel-efficient petrol cars on the market? This list, we count down the top 10 most economical petrol cars we’ve ever tested – and name the ones that performed the worst.

Each car has been classified according to how it performed in our Real MPG testing, and for consistency, we've included mild hybrids but excluded other forms of hybrid engine.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

Most official WLTP or NEDC fuel economy figures are more generous than how the car would actually perform in the real world. This is why we carry out our own Real MPG tests.

Using a rolling road, we test each car under laboratory conditions so that uncontrollable variables – such as weather or traffic – don’t impact the accuracy of our results. The cars take a simulated route that is based on one in the real world.

We also check the tyre pressures of each car and ensure the climate control is set to 21 degrees. If the car has manual air conditioning, the temperature is set to its midway point, and the fan speed to its lowest setting.

The Real MPG results are calculated using data from an exhaust connection, which measures the car’s emissions at every second.

Read more: How we test a car's Real MPG

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