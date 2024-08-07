NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
The longest-range electric cars 2024: top 10 revealed
slideshow

The longest-range electric cars 2024: top 10 revealed

Looking for the longest possible range with a new electric car? Here we reveal the top 10 models, including one that can travel up to 481 miles officially between charges...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published07 August 2024
The longest-range electric cars 2024
Longest-range electric cars
Mercedes EQS SUV front left driving
Mercedes EQS SUV interior dashboard
Polestar 3 front left driving
Neil Winn test driving Polestar 3
Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo 2021 front
Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo 2021 interior front seats
Polestar 2 front cornering
Polestar 2 test drive
Peugeot e-5008 front left driving
Peugeot e-5008 dashboard
Porsche Taycan front driving silver
Porsche Taycan dashboard
Peugeot E-3008 front cornering
George Hill test driving Peugeot E-3008
Mercedes EQE front cornering
Mercedes EQE interior dashboard
VW ID 7 front cornering
VW ID 7 interior dashboard
Mercedes EQS front right driving
Mercedes EQS interior dashboard
Image 1 of 21

Tempted by an electric car but worried about range? Well, thanks to advances in technology and the launch of many new models in recent years, plenty of electric cars can travel far enough between charges to overcome any likelihood of you suffering from range anxiety.

Right now, there are 10 models – all quoted here – that offer ranges of more than 400 miles, based on their official WLTP tests, making them the best for electric range. They include electric SUVs, large electric cars and even a couple of electric 7-seaters.

We should point out that few (if any) electric cars can match their official range in real-world use, even in ideal conditions, and that they'll cover even less distance in cold weather. It's something that's laid bare in our summer range tests and our winter range tests. We also haven't included long-range cars such as the Fisker Ocean, Lucid Air or Tesla Model S on this list, partly because they haven't been launched in the UK yet or they're only available in limited numbers.

As well as naming the models with the longest official ranges, we’ll give the results of our real-world range tests, where applicable.

Best
Top 10s >
Best ofNew MG 4 vs New Renault Megane E-Tech vs Cupra Born triple header

Best small electric cars 2024 - the top 10, plus one to avoid

Think going electric has to be expensive? Well, the best small EVs prove otherwise, but which models are we talking about, and which one should you avoid at all costs?

Long term tests >
FeaturePeugeot e-308 SW Mark standing by car

Peugeot e-308 SW long-term test

This electric estate promises to mix family friendly space with wallet-pleasing running costs, but can it prove to be a viable SUV alternative?

New car group tests >
FeatureBMW i5 LT with Mercedes EQE

New BMW i5 vs Mercedes EQE

BMW’s fully electric i5 aims to raise the bar for executive cars. But first it has to see off the Mercedes EQE

News and advice
Top 10 used electric cars
Best of

Top 10 used electric cars for less than £25,000

best-home-ev-chargers-andersen-a3-in-operation
Feature

Best home EV chargers 2024 - reviewed and rated

Audi A6 Avant e-tron front driving
News

New Audi A6 e-tron revealed – up to 466 miles of range

Peugeot e-308 SW panning to right
Feature

Peugeot e-308 SW long-term test: report 1

Two Mercedes EQEs at Ionity charging station
Advice

How to drive an EV a long distance

Fiat 500 with Target Price logo
Best of

Cheapest electric cars: UK's most affordable EVs

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO