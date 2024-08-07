The longest-range electric cars 2024: top 10 revealed

The longest-range electric cars 2024

Tempted by an electric car but worried about range? Well, thanks to advances in technology and the launch of many new models in recent years, plenty of electric cars can travel far enough between charges to overcome any likelihood of you suffering from range anxiety.

Right now, there are 10 models – all quoted here – that offer ranges of more than 400 miles, based on their official WLTP tests, making them the best for electric range. They include electric SUVs, large electric cars and even a couple of electric 7-seaters.

We should point out that few (if any) electric cars can match their official range in real-world use, even in ideal conditions, and that they'll cover even less distance in cold weather. It's something that's laid bare in our summer range tests and our winter range tests. We also haven't included long-range cars such as the Fisker Ocean, Lucid Air or Tesla Model S on this list, partly because they haven't been launched in the UK yet or they're only available in limited numbers.

As well as naming the models with the longest official ranges, we’ll give the results of our real-world range tests, where applicable.