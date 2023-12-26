The smallest SUVs on sale
Most small SUVs are practical enough to ferry around a family, while some even have a high driving position. Here, we name the smallest on sale...
In times gone by, SUVs were generally seen to be big and best suited to families. However, that's not necessarily the case anymore, because these days they come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from small SUVs to large luxury SUVs.
In this instance, we're going to be looking at the 10 smallest SUVs on sale in the UK. And despite their size, some of cars listed here are surprisingly practical, while some even have a raised driving position. To decide the list, each car has been classified by the length quoted by the vehicle manufacturer.
Here's our list of the 10 most compact SUVs you can buy. If any take your fancy, you can find out how much you can save on each model using the free What Car? New Car Deals service. You can also follow the review links to read more about each model.
