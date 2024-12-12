New Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV gets 249-mile range for £36,000

For those seeking off-road prowess, the larger battery model can be offered with four-wheel drive, with a second electric motor driving the rear wheels, and pumping up the total power output to 181bhp. This version also comes with extra assistance features to help when you leave the Tarmac, including a Downhill Assist Control system to tackle steep inclines, and a Trail Mode which can brake spinning wheels while applying extra torque to the opposite wheel. Front-wheel drive models, meanwhile, get a ‘Snow mode’ which controls the amount of torque going to each front wheel to minimise wheel-slipping on icy roads.

Toyota hasn’t specified how far each version of the Urban Cruiser can go on a charge, but its Suzuki e Vitara sister can manage 249 miles between charges in 61kWh front-wheel drive form. That’s slightly less than the #1 can cover in Pro+ form, but is similar to the official range of the Jeep Avenger. We’d expect the smaller battery to have an official range of around 200 miles.

All versions of the Urban Cruiser come with a heat pump as standard, which allows for more efficient pre-heating of the battery and interior, helping you to go further in colder conditions. In the most recent What Car? winter range test, we found that cars fitted with a heat pump could be around 5% more efficient than those without. In our test, which involved driving identical versions of the Volkswagen ID 7 electric saloon both with and without a pump, we covered an extra 14 miles in the car with the pump compared to the one without before we ran out of range.