UK election: the different political parties’ plans for motoring

The party is also pledging to help create a nationwide EV charging infrastructure, mainly by increasing the number of rapid public EV charging stations . However, it was responsible for removing the plug-in electric car grant in June 2022, and it has no plans to reinstate the incentive.

The Conservative manifesto contains more motoring-related promises than any other party. Their main piece of motoring legislation will be the Autonomous Vehicles Act, which will lay down guidelines for the safe use of autonomous vehicles and promote companies that are involved in developing autonomous vehicles. The new law will be introduced sometime in the next five years, before the end of the next Parliament.

Road improvements are also on the Conservative agenda, with extra funding promised on top of the £40 billion already spent on the strategic road network since 2015. The additional money is expected to cover the cost of building the Lower Thames Crossing and work to improve the A303 and A1 trunk roads.

Support has also been promised for car makers who are facing an onslaught of new Chinese brands into the market, although there is no word on whether they would follow the EU’s lead and impose tariffs on Chinese-built EVs.

Green Party

The Greens’ focus on climate-friendly policies means it wants the transition to green forms of transport to happen faster than any other party. So it would bring the ZEV mandate back to 2027, and aim to remove all petrol and diesel cars from our roads by 2035.

To do this it would introduce an extensive vehicle scrappage scheme, with funding rising to £5bn per year by the end of the Parliament, supported by the rapid rollout of EV charging points. There would also be more government support for car owners and small businesses to replace their diesel and petrol cars with EVs.