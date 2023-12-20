How to beat the Christmas traffic rush
Drivers are planning 21 million festive trips this Christmas. Here's how to avoid the jams and make it to your friends and family in time for the big day...
Around 21 million drivers will take to the roads in the run-up to Christmas, and with Christmas Day falling on a Monday, it's estimated that 60% of journeys will be made in the three days running up to the 25th.
That means there could be 3.2 million drivers heading out each day - that's 20% more leisure trips than people made last year. And Friday 22nd December is expected to be the busiest day of all because those heading off to visit family and friends will be sharing the road with commuters and those collecting children from schools.
In contrast, the traffic is likely to be lighter on Christmas Day and Boxing Day because most people will have already arrived at their destinations by then.
Traffic hotspots to watch out for include sections of the M25, M1 and M6, with the middle of the day the worst time to travel. So, drivers are being encouraged to travel before 11am or after 6pm.
If you want to beat the traffic, follow the tips below to help minimise the pain of travelling at this busy time.
1. Plan your route, and plan your time
The most important step is preparation. First, ask yourself if it’s necessary to travel at peak times. If you can travel either early in the morning or late at night, you’ll miss the worst of the traffic.
There are plenty of useful websites out there to help plan your route, with dedicated sites for Traffic England, Traffic Wales, Traffic Scotland and Traffic Northern Ireland all listing current events and incidents that might affect your route.
Most modern sat-nav systems will also be able to detect if there's traffic on your route and offer detours, but it’s also worth having a physical map in the car just in case the technology fails you.
2. Avoid the busiest roads where possible
The southwest section of the M25 London orbital motorway, between J7 for the M23 and J16 for the M40, is expected to experience the worst delays of up to an hour. And drivers heading anti-clockwise between J17 and J12 should also be prepared for hold-ups. Elsewhere, the M1 north between Woburn to Daventry and the M6 south from Wigan to Stafford will be hit the hardest with delays in the run-up to the 25th.
Across most major routes during the pre-Christmas weekend, 12pm to 2pm will be the busiest time to travel. So, if possible, either leave early in the morning or wait until the evening to travel.
3. Use your radio’s traffic announcement function or an app
If you don’t have a sat-nav system that can warn you of delays, you can still keep abreast of traffic on your route by using the TA/TP or Traffic function of your car radio. This will automatically switch the station whenever a traffic announcement is being played.
Alternatively, there are several smartphone apps you can download to alert you to traffic in your local area, including Inrix Traffic, Waze, Google Maps and The AA. Just make sure your phone is secured in a holder or cradle if you're planning to use these, because you could get a penalty notice and large fine for using a handheld mobile phone while at the wheel of your car.
4. Take a break
The Highway Code recommends that you take a break from driving for at least 15 minutes every two hours. There are plenty of motorway service stations that offer respite areas and refuelling spots, but you can also search online for less expensive restaurants and petrol stations away from the motorway.
English Heritage's website contains a list of scenic stop-off locations close to major transport routes, which you can find here.
5. Keep passengers entertained
If have children on board, make sure you have enough drinks, snacks and games to keep them happy in case you get stuck in a traffic jam. A portable DVD player, tablet or laptop can help keep children occupied watching films and TV programmes, and you can also get miniature versions of board games specially designed for the car.
Children’s website Minitime also has a list of free games you can play with your children in the car, which you can find here, but classics like I Spy, 20 Questions and Hangman are always a safe bet.
6. Prepare your car
The last thing anyone wants is to break down in the middle of a holiday car journey, so take the time before you leave to carry out these basic vehicle checks:
- Make sure your car's oil and coolant are topped up to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended levels
- Check your tyre pressures and pump up the tyres – including the spare – if necessary, and check tyre tread depth
- Clean your car's wiper blades and check them for wear; replace them if necessary
- Turn on your car's headlights, indicators and brake lights and check that they all work
7. And if the worst happens…
If you do end up at the side of the road with a broken-down car, you’ll want to call out a breakdown rescue service. You can eliminate a lot of the time (and cost) by signing up for breakdown cover before you travel.
You can buy breakdown cover from as little as £19 per year, but more expensive policies will also cover your onward travel costs and cover you in Europe as well.
