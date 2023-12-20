How to beat the Christmas traffic rush

1. Plan your route, and plan your time

The most important step is preparation. First, ask yourself if it’s necessary to travel at peak times. If you can travel either early in the morning or late at night, you’ll miss the worst of the traffic.

There are plenty of useful websites out there to help plan your route, with dedicated sites for Traffic England, Traffic Wales, Traffic Scotland and Traffic Northern Ireland all listing current events and incidents that might affect your route.

Most modern sat-nav systems will also be able to detect if there's traffic on your route and offer detours, but it’s also worth having a physical map in the car just in case the technology fails you.

2. Avoid the busiest roads where possible

The southwest section of the M25 London orbital motorway, between J7 for the M23 and J16 for the M40, is expected to experience the worst delays of up to an hour. And drivers heading anti-clockwise between J17 and J12 should also be prepared for hold-ups. Elsewhere, the M1 north between Woburn to Daventry and the M6 south from Wigan to Stafford will be hit the hardest with delays in the run-up to the 25th.

Across most major routes during the pre-Christmas weekend, 12pm to 2pm will be the busiest time to travel. So, if possible, either leave early in the morning or wait until the evening to travel.