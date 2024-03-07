Complete the 2024 What Car? Reliability survey >>

Home
Slideshow
Best first cars for new drivers in 2024
slideshow

Best first cars for new drivers in 2024

A good first car combines safety and style with affordability, both in terms of price and running costs. Here are our recommendations...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published07 March 2024
Best first cars for new drivers 2024
Best cars for new drivers
Mazda 2 front right driving
Mazda 2 interior dashboard
Red Vauxhall Corsa front cornering
Vauxhall Corsa interior dashboard
Kia Picanto front cornering
Kia Picanto interior dashboard
Peugeot 208 front - blue 69-plate car
Peugeot 208 dashboard - blue 69-plate car
VW Polo 2022 front cornering
VW Polo 2022 interior steering wheel
Dacia Sandero front cornering
Dacia Sandero interior dashboard
Hyundai i10 front cornering
Hyundai i10 interior dashboard
Seat Ibiza front cornering
Seat Ibiza 2021 interior dashboard
Skoda Fabia front cornering
Skoda Fabia interior dashboard
Blue Renault Clio front right driving
Renault Clio interior dashboard
Image 1 of 21

Buying your first car is an exciting experience, and the good news is that there are some excellent new cars out there to choose from.

This doesn't mean that finding the right car is an easy process, though. The list of options can be lengthy, and there are a lot of things that could make a difference in how much it will cost to own.

Crucially, a first car has to be cheap to insure.  This is why small cars are often the ideal fit; they don't need a big engine, so are generally cheaper to buy, run and insure than larger models. Of course, there are many other factors to consider, including safety, practicality and fuel economy.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

New driversBest small cars
Top 10s >
Best ofBest small cars 2024

Best small cars 2024 plus the ones to avoid – tried & tested

More people buy small hatchbacks than any other type of car. However, there are an awful lot to choose from, so here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the models to avoid

Long term tests >
Feature2024 Vauxhall Corsa long-term review hello

Vauxhall Corsa long-term test

It's one of the most popular small cars in the UK, but are the Corsa's huge sales well-earned? We're living with a petrol example to find out

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Skoda Fabia vs used Volkswagen T-Roc

New Skoda Fabia vs used Volkswagen T-Roc

The Fabia is a great small car, but for similar money, you could pick up a used T-Roc SUV. So, which is the better buy?

News and advice
Reliability small cars
Feature

Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable small cars

Seat Arona with Target Price logo
News

Deal of the Day: Save more than £3500 on a new Seat Arona

2024 Vauxhall Corsa front cornering
Feature

Vauxhall Corsa long-term test: report 1

Renault Clio front deal of the day
News

Deal of the Day: Buy a new Renault Clio for £186 per month

Best cars for new drivers
Best of

Best first cars for new drivers 2024

Car security: what to do if your car is stolen
News

The most stolen cars in the UK

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO