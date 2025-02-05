NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
Best luxury SUVs 2025 – and the ones to avoid
slideshow

Best luxury SUVs 2025 – and the ones to avoid

The best luxury SUVs are as practical as they are classy and as desirable as they are relaxing to drive. Here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the one to avoid...

Author Avatar
by
Darren Moss
Published05 February 2025
Best luxury SUVs 2025 – and the ones to avoid
Best luxury SUVs 2024
Rolls-Royce Cullinan front
Rolls-Royce Cullinan dashboard
Bentley Bentayga front cornering
Bentley Bentayga dashboard
Audi Q8 e-tron front cornering
Audi Q8 e-tron interior front seats
Range Rover front cornering
Darren Moss road testing Range Rover
BMW iX front cornering
BMW iX dashboard
Land Rover Defender front right driving
Stuart Milne test driving Land Rover Defender
Blue BMW X5 front cornering
BMW X5 interior dashboard
Audi Q7 2023 driving
Audi Q7 interior dashboard
Range Rover Sport front cornering
Range Rover Sport test drive
BMW X7 front driving
Dan Jones test driving BMW X7
Maserati Levante front cornering
Image 1 of 22

It's not hard to see the appeal a luxury SUV. They provide a desirable, elevated driving position, elegantly rugged looks and the kind of refinement that makes every journey relaxing.

But the same can be applied to many cheaper large SUVs — so what makes luxury SUVs  different? Well, the best deliver an interior opulence that's hard to match, plus the imposing stance that many buyers want.

This, coupled with the go-anywhere ability of these big, upmarket SUVs, means an increasing number of well-heeled buyers are swapping their luxury saloons for models like the BMW X7, Range Rover and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

So, which is best? Our highly experienced team of reviewers have extensively tested every aspect of luxury SUV ownership — from both the front and back seats — to determine which is best. You can read more about how they go about this at the bottom of the page.

Below, you'll find the ten best on the market, plus the one to avoid. Y0u can click the links to read the review, or find out where to buy a new or used example near you. Alternatively, check out our definitive list of the best SUVs of any size.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Cupra Born charging in the street
News

£65m government boost to grow on-street charging network

Used family cars for £20k
Best of

Best used family cars for less than £20,000

Dealership featuring Mercedes E-Class
Slideshow

The best-selling cars in the UK

Tesla Model Y front driving
News

2025 Tesla Model Y gets more range and tech

Most-reliable-electric-cars-header-2024-BMW-i4-and-Cupra-Born
Feature

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable electric cars

Best used cars for reliability
Slideshow

Most reliable used cars 2024: the best secondhand choices

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT