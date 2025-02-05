Best luxury SUVs 2025 – and the ones to avoid

Image 1 of 22

It's not hard to see the appeal a luxury SUV. They provide a desirable, elevated driving position, elegantly rugged looks and the kind of refinement that makes every journey relaxing.

But the same can be applied to many cheaper large SUVs — so what makes luxury SUVs different? Well, the best deliver an interior opulence that's hard to match, plus the imposing stance that many buyers want.

This, coupled with the go-anywhere ability of these big, upmarket SUVs, means an increasing number of well-heeled buyers are swapping their luxury saloons for models like the BMW X7, Range Rover and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

So, which is best? Our highly experienced team of reviewers have extensively tested every aspect of luxury SUV ownership — from both the front and back seats — to determine which is best. You can read more about how they go about this at the bottom of the page.

Below, you'll find the ten best on the market, plus the one to avoid. Y0u can click the links to read the review, or find out where to buy a new or used example near you. Alternatively, check out our definitive list of the best SUVs of any size.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile