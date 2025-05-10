Best used Porsches

It’s no secret that Porsches are among the most valuable and sought-after cars, both new and used. The brand is consistently creating masterful driving experiences, along with captivating designs and luxurious interiors. As such, Porsche has built itself a strong following among generations of drivers.

Despite this, not all of its models are stratospherically expensive to buy, especially if you focus on what the used market has to offer. There are plenty of amazing deals to be had on some extremely desirable Porsches, meaning one could find its way on to your driveway for reasonable money.

Even less than £10,000 is enough to put you in an example in great condition. Naturally, a bigger budget allows for more choice, though, so our list of the top 10 best used Porsches accounts for a wide variety of bodystyles and budgets. You'll find sports cars, SUVs and more.

