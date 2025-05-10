Complete the 2025 What Car? Reliability survey >>

Home
Porsche
slideshow

Best used Porsches

A Porsche is a dream car for many, but some used examples are surprisingly affordable. Here are the top 10 used Porsches you can buy...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published10 May 2025
Best used Porsches
Best used Porsches
Used Porsche Taycan 2020-present front driving
Porsche Taycan 2021 dashboard
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-present front cornering
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 interior
Used Porsche Boxster 2004-2012 front cornering
Used Porsche Boxster 2005-2013 interior
Used Porsche Cayman 2005-2013 front driving
Used Porsche Cayman Coupe 2005-2013 interior
Used Porsche Cayenne 2010-2017 front cornering black
Used Porsche Cayenne 2010-2017 interior dashboard
Used Porsche 911 2012-2019 front cornering
Used Porsche 911 2012-2019 dashboard
Used Porsche Macan 2014-present front cornering
Used Porsche Macan 2014-present interior
Used Porsche Boxster 2012-2016 front cornering
Used Porsche Boxster 2012-2016 interior
Used Porsche Cayman 2013-2016 front cornering
Used Porsche Cayman 2013-2016 interior
Image 1 of 19

It’s no secret that Porsches are among the most valuable and sought-after cars, both new and used. The brand is consistently creating masterful driving experiences, along with captivating designs and luxurious interiors. As such, Porsche has built itself a strong following among generations of drivers.

Despite this, not all of its models are stratospherically expensive to buy, especially if you focus on what the used market has to offer. There are plenty of amazing deals to be had on some extremely desirable Porsches, meaning one could find its way on to your driveway for reasonable money. 

Even less than £10,000 is enough to put you in an example in great condition. Naturally, a bigger budget allows for more choice, though, so our list of the top 10 best used Porsches accounts for a wide variety of bodystyles and budgets. You'll find sports carsSUVs and more. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Porsche 911 Carrera S front driving
News

New Porsche 911 Carrera S gets 473bhp and 191mph top speed

Porsche Taycan GTS front right driving
News

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS gets 390-mile range and 691bhp

Porsche 911 Carrera T Cabriolet front
News

New £111k Porsche 911 Carrera T blasts in with 389bhp

2024 Porsche 911 driving front
News

2024 Porsche 911: sports car gets mild hybrid power

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT review 2024
First drive

2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT review

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT front right driving
News

2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT revealed

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT