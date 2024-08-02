Honda e:Ny1 long-term test

None of which, of course, has any bearing on whether or not you should buy one.

What matters to me – and what I’ll be testing over the next few months – is what it’s like to drive on London’s hectic roads and beyond; whether charging up the e:Ny1 proves quick and cheap, and whether it keeps me and my passengers comfortable.

I’ve previously run a small electric car and it was ideal for negotiating narrow city streets and making use of tight parking spaces. So now I want to find out whether switching to an electric SUV robs me of those benefits, or whether the (actually fairly compact) e:Ny1 is just as manageable – or even better.

Another key test of its usefulness will be driving from Central London to my home town in Cheshire. It’s about 200 miles, so on paper the e:Ny1 can do it in one go, but as What Car?’s real range tests have shown time and time again, electric cars very rarely manage their official WLTP range.