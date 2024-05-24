Meet Skoda’s line-up of 5-star cars

Skoda Enyaq: 5-star all-electric family SUV

Finally, let’s talk about Skoda’s world-beating all-electric family-friendly SUV: the Skoda Enyaq. Available in both ultra-versatile SUV and dazzling coupé forms, the Skoda Enyaq’s sharp lines will certainly turn heads on the school run.

But it’s not all show and no go. What Car? particularly rated the Skoda Enyaq’s all-electric range, impressive practicality and overall value: “The Skoda Enyaq is practical, good to drive, smart inside and our favourite 85 version has an impressive range between charges. As long as you avoid the pricier trim levels and the expensive options packages, it's also good value for money.”



When it comes to choosing the right Skoda Enyaq for you, there’s a few options to pick from. The entry-level Skoda Enyaq 60 offers up to 249 miles of range and a charging speed of up to 120kW. The bigger battery pack in the Skoda Enyaq 85 SUV will allow you to travel up to 348 miles in between charges, and up to 353 miles in coupé form. Both come with charging of up to 135kW.



As well as impressive range and fast charging times, What Car? also appreciated the Skoda Enyaq’s space and practicality. You get up to 585 litres of luggage space as standard, or up to 1710 litres with the 60:40 split rear seats folded down. And there’s only a subtle compromise if you pick the sleeker Skoda Enyaq Coupe, with 570 litres as standard expanding up to 1610 litres.



“The Skoda Enyaq’s main boot compartment is huge, taking up to nine carry-on suitcases under the tonneau cover,” What Car? said. “With the Skoda Enyaq Coupé, there’s a negligible difference in boot capacity, so it will still swallow an impressive eight carry-on suitcases below its parcel shelf.”



It’s a similar story for front and rear passengers, too. “You certainly won’t complain about space in the front, even if you’re well over six-foot tall,” What Car? said in its rigorous road-test. “There’s loads of head room and generous leg room, and the width of the interior means you won’t find yourself rubbing shoulders with your front seat passenger.”



“The Skoda Enyaq is also huge in the back. There’s easily enough legroom for a couple of six-footers to lounge out, with equally tall folk sitting in the front. Head room is plentiful, too.”



Like all the Skodas we’ve covered, the Skoda Enyaq received praise for its advanced safety tech that lends a second pair of eyes when out on the open road. “The Skoda Enyaq demonstrates just how safe a mainstream electric car can be,” What Car? said. “It’s great at avoiding accidents in the first place. You get lots of driver assistance kit thrown in, including automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance.”



The What Car? team also praised the Skoda Enyaq for its comfortable ride and engaging handling, both helping to make every journey more enjoyable. “The Skoda Enyaq is one of the most comfortable electric cars for the money. It does a better job of controlling its movements and cosseting its passengers more than almost every rival, and also dazzles for gaining composure as you gather speed. The Skoda Enyaq handles tidily and it’s easy and relaxing to drive, which is the overwhelming priority for a car like this.”



Finally, we come to value. And despite what you might think about the cost of all-electric cars, What Car? found that the Skoda Enyaq demonstrates superb value for money in all areas. “You might imagine that, with so much to offer, the Skoda Enyaq would be an expensive choice. But the opposite is true. It undercuts key rivals and – despite its keen pricing – it gets a reasonable amount of standard kit. The Enyaq is also exceptionally cheap to run if you’re a company car driver, because it’s in a very low benefit-of-kind tax bracket.



So, from the compact Skoda Scala family hatchback to the seriously impressive Skoda Enyaq all-electric family (and everything in between) those are just a handful of reasons why Skoda’s lineup of family cars were awarded five stars by What Car?’s discerning team of automotive experts. Now, it’s time to pick which one is best for you.



Discover the Skoda range