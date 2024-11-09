New Toyota Prius vs Volkswagen Golf

Available only as a plug-in hybrid in the UK, the latest generation of this pioneering petrol-electric model gets a dose of style to go with its expected efficiency

NEW Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI eHybrid Style

List price £36,760 Target Price £35,325

Updates to Volkswagen’s family hatchback include improvements inside and a larger battery for the plug-in hybrid version tested here, giving it an official electric range of 88 miles

Toyota Prius. This is the name that immediately pops into many people’s minds when you mention the word ‘hybrid’, and it’s undoubtedly become the car most closely associated with combining petrol and electric power to maximise fuel efficiency.