New Volkswagen Golf R prototype first drive – hot hatch facelifted for 2024

The R remains astonishingly capable and easy to drive, whether that be in a relaxed or spirited fashion. Its performance is relentless, its steering is well weighted and confidence inspiring and its all-wheel-drive system is grippy yet playful.

What’s the VW Golf R facelift like inside?

Images of the face-lifted Golf R's interior are being kept under wraps until the full reveal takes place on the 25th June 2024.

However, what we do know is that, while the rest of the Golf range is switching back to individual, physical steering-wheel buttons, the Golf R will continue to use the more fiddly touch-sensitive panels of the pre-facelift model. Why? Well, it’s because VW would have to integrate the R button (which cycles the driving modes) into a new set-up. It’s a shame the top-of-the-range Golf R is being denied an improvement cheaper Golfs are getting.

On a more positive note, the Golf R is receiving the same updated infotainment system as the others, as well as a larger touchscreen than before – up from 10.0in to 12.9in. Navigating the system soon proves a quicker and easier process than it was with the old one, aided by handy, configurable shortcut buttons at the top that let you jump between your most commonly used menus.

Meanwhile, the climate controls are still touch-sensitive pads located directly below the touchscreen, but are now at least backlit, making them easier to see when it’s dark.

Apart from that, the interior is much the same as before, meaning it feels somewhat plush in certain places, but disappointingly cheap with scratchy plastics elsewhere.

As for interior space, it’s exactly the same as before. Rear-seat space is good but not quite as generous as the amount you get with a Ford Focus ST or Skoda Octavia vRS. The boot of the hatch can take five carry-on suitcases beneath its parcel shelf. The estate car version, on the other hand, can take nine.