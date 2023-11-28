Every type of speed camera in the UK

In the UK, around 7000 speed cameras are dotted around the road network with the aim of reducing speeding and improving road safety. While you may be familiar with some of them, there are more than 16 different types of cameras that are currently in use.

As the Government and local authorities look to reduce the number of collisions, injuries and deaths on UK roads, the number of cameras on the road network is only set to increase – and as you’ll see, they’re not just designed to catch speeders.

The latest Vector SR cameras that have been installed across Greater Manchester are able to collect images of vehicles on both sides of a road at once, and can also catch motorists who aren't wearing seatbelts and those using handheld mobile phones while driving. They don't flash when they go off, and because they don't need to use white lines on the road to measure speed, drivers are less likely to notice them or know they've been nabbed.