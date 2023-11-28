Every type of speed camera in the UK
The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points. So, to help you avoid those unnecessary costs, read on to find out more about every type of speed camera in the UK...
In the UK, around 7000 speed cameras are dotted around the road network with the aim of reducing speeding and improving road safety. While you may be familiar with some of them, there are more than 16 different types of cameras that are currently in use.
As the Government and local authorities look to reduce the number of collisions, injuries and deaths on UK roads, the number of cameras on the road network is only set to increase – and as you’ll see, they’re not just designed to catch speeders.
The latest Vector SR cameras that have been installed across Greater Manchester are able to collect images of vehicles on both sides of a road at once, and can also catch motorists who aren't wearing seatbelts and those using handheld mobile phones while driving. They don't flash when they go off, and because they don't need to use white lines on the road to measure speed, drivers are less likely to notice them or know they've been nabbed.
Manchester isn't the only region to install these new cameras, Cornwall Council and Devon & Cornwall Police fitted four cameras on routes with a history of problems with collisions and speeding vehicles, and they enabled it to issue 3280 drivers with speeding tickets in the first two weeks.
So, what are the different types of speed cameras in the UK? Below, we give an overview of each type, which includes key details on how they work and how to spot them. We’ll also explain where the technology is going and how it might impact you, your driving licence and your wallet.
Your speed camera questions answered
How do you know if a speed camera caught you?
Unfortunately there’s no official way of knowing if you’ve been caught speeding (other than the dreaded double flash that you may see in your rear view mirror if it's a fixed speed camera). Otherwise, you’ll have to wait and see if you receive a notice in the post from the police force in the county you were caught. This usually arrives within 14 days of the offence taking place.
At what speed can a speed camera not catch you?
Most police forces have a tolerance of 10% plus 2mph. So, in a 30mph zone that would account to a tolerance of 35mph, and in a 70mph zone that would account to 79mph. It’s worth noting that some police forces have zero tolerance for speeding.
How much is a speeding fine in the UK?
The minimum fine for speeding in the UK is £100 and three penalty points. In some cases, you can avoid points and opt for a speed awareness course, but this will depend on the force handling your offence or whether you’ve taken one within the previous three years. Points stay on your driving record for four or 11 years depending on your offence.
Every type of speed camera in the UK
Vector SR
What is it? A new development by Jenoptik, the SR is the most advanced camera of its kind, able to capture video footage of up to three lanes of traffic going in both directions.
How does it work? It has a video recorder that works with an intelligent virtual grid to determine if a vehicle is speeding. The image-based evidence is validated by radar technology, so there’s no need for white lines to be painted on the road, It uses infra-red technology so it an capture images at night and in bad weather. Finally, it has built-in ANPR technology to identify vehicles from their numberplates.
Did you know? The VR can be used for speed and red light enforcement, and the images it captures can be used for secondary prosections of drivers not wearing seatbelts or using handheld mobile phones while driving.
Gatsometer Type 24
What is it? A fixed rearward-facing speed camera.
How does it work? The radar in the ‘Gatso’ camera measures the speed of a vehicle. If it is above the pre-set threshold, the camera takes two pictures.
However, this photographic evidence alone is insufficient, so there are white lines called secondary check marks painted on the road ahead of the camera at specific intervals to help calculate the vehicle’s speed. A Gatso can’t record the speed of an approaching vehicle but may be rotated periodically to monitor the opposite carriageway.
Did you know? Gatsos are often fitted with a dummy unit, which will continue to flash motorists driving over the speed limit as a warning. A digital version that doesn’t use film was launched in 2007.
SpeedCurb Camera
What is it? A fixed, rearward-facing camera that can be mounted in pairs to monitor up to four lanes and, with an additional set facing in the opposite direction, police opposing ones.
How does it work? It uses three piezo sensors one metre apart in the road to calculate the speed of the passing vehicle. A further set of check marks on the road surface provides extra evidence.
Did you know? The SpeedCurb takes three digital images: two wide-angled shots showing the vehicle and its location, as well as the progress of the vehicle over time, and a third focusing on its number plate, from which the number is retrieved by computer.
Digital Specs
What is it? It’s used to police average speed zones and is often seen mounted on gantries at the side of motorways.
How does it work? The system uses multiple installations along a road (a minimum of two) and ANPR technology to record passing cars and calculate their average speed. As a vehicle passes the first camera, an infrared photo is taken and the time recorded.
As it passes the second camera, two photos – infrared and colour – are taken. A computer analyses the photos to retrieve the registration plate. Another compares the times of the two infrared photos to calculate the vehicle’s speed between cameras. If it’s above the threshold, a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) may be sent to the driver, as with all speed camera violations.
Did you know? Drivers believe they can dodge the cameras by changing lanes, but sometimes they are set to overlap. As a result, and because it’s not clear which cameras ‘clocked’ you in and out, it’s unwise to risk it.
Siemens SafeZone
What is it? This camera type is one of the more recent arrivals to the UK. Developed by German industrial giant Siemens, they’re used to monitor a vehicle’s average speed in a defined area.
How does it work? These are small digital camera units that capture number plate images, and then use ANPR to record average speeds in an area. They are linked to a network and central server via 3G.
Did you know? They can measure speeds between 20mph and 140mph, and are often placed near schools where pedestrian safety is paramount.
Truvelo Combi Forward Facing
What is it? A fixed, forward-facing speed camera but it can be rearward-facing, too.
How does it work? Four pairs of sensors in the road calculate the speed of passing traffic. Farther along the road, towards the camera, are three lines. If the sensors detect a speeding vehicle, it is photographed as it crosses the middle white line.
Did you know? To avoid possible embarrassment, the photo will not be released to the driver without their permission. One advantage of these, however, is that it is much harder for a particular individual to deny they were driving at the time.
Truvelo D-cam
What is it? A speed and red light camera in one that can cover up to three lanes of traffic and be rear as well as forward facing.
How does it work? When used as a traffic light camera, a set of sensors is buried before the stop line and three check lines are painted on the road after it. The middle line is located 750mm after the stop line. The vehicle’s front wheels fall into this secondary area to provide visual proof of the secondary check. An uprated version, D-Cam L, uses a laser to measure vehicle speed.
Did you know? It can store 100,000 digital photos, as well as send images back to the control centre the moment they are captured.
Vector
What is it? A form of average speed camera officially known as a two-lane bi-directional Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera.
How does it work? It uses ANPR to identify vehicles and calculate their average speed between different camera locations. It can monitor up to two lanes, and lanes flowing in opposite directions. It is capable of working in all weathers and at vehicles’ maximum speeds.
Did you know? Yellow-coloured cameras monitor speeds. Grey cameras, on the other hand, are used to monitor bus lanes, red lights, yellow box junctions, parking infringements, and tolled areas such as the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), London Congestion Charge zone and the Dartford Crossing.
Redguard Camera (Red Light Violations)
What is it? A fixed camera, which polices red traffic light violations simultaneously in up to four lanes.
How does it work? Radar or sensors in the road after the stop line are activated when the light changes to red. If a vehicle passes the sensors, three digital photos are taken. The first is a zoom shot of the number plate, the second a wide-angle shot of the vehicle and the environment, and the third an image of the vehicle in motion.
Did you know? When set to do so, it can also record green light speeding offences.
Hadecs Camera
What is it? It enforces variable speed limits on motorways, primarily sections of 'smart' ones like the M1, M6 and M25. Each camera is located in a gantry above its respective lane.
How does it work? A radar measures vehicle speed, and if it is above the variable limit threshold, the camera takes three photos. Two are analysed by enforcement staff and provide a secondary check of the vehicle’s speed based on marks on the road. The third picture is a close-up of the number plate.
Did you know? Hadecs 3 is the latest version on some smart motorways, usually situated at the side of gantries, not on top. They can scan up to five lanes from one location, and can even take photos of speeders when a temporary speed limit is not in place.
SpeedSpike Camera
What is it? This is a new type of average speed camera.
How does it work? They are digital camera units that capture number plates and a timestamp to record average speeds in an area. ANPR is then used to issue prosecution notices.
Did you know? They can take data from as many as 1000 different cameras in an area, which communicate with each other over GPRS and 3G.
REDFLEX Speed Camera
What is it? A new type of camera only recently approved for use by the authorities. The REDFLEXred cameras are used for traffic light enforcement and also speeding through green lights, while REDFLEXspeed can be used on motorways, and can catch speeders across six lanes if need be.
How does it work? It uses radar in conjunction with a 11 megapixel digital camera.
Did you know? Unlike older models, this camera can deal with multiple offenders at the same time.
Mobile Speed Camera
What is it? These are usually operated by police officers in vans at the side of the road, though they have been known to be more inventive – at least once famously using a horsebox, for instance.
How does it work? Officers use a variety of handheld devices that use radar and even lasers to detect speed.
Did you know? They are often rapidly deployed to accident blackspots or after local concerns in small villages situated on fast B-roads.
Aecom mobile speed camera
What are they? A new type of speed camera that uses AI to detect offences such as speeding, the use of a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt. They are fixed to a police van so they can be deployed across different locations.
How does it work? The system uses multiple cameras with high shutter speeds, an infra-red flash and a lensing and filtering system to record high-definition images of passing vehicles. Once the images have been taken, they are reviewed by AI software and a person to correctly identify the offences. If an offence has been found, a warning letter or a Notice of Intended Prosecution will be sent to the driver.
Did you know? The aim of the new camera is to combine several enforcement applications into one single system, while also improving accuracy.
DS2/SpeedMaster/Autovision/Autovision 2
What are they? These are semi-permanent installations that can cover two lanes of road at a time.
How does it work? They use ‘piezo’ strips embedded into the surface of the road, which can automatically calculate speed when a vehicle runs over them. The cameras then communicate photos or video of the vehicle even located on site or remotely.
Did you know? Sometimes speeding past these devices will pass on your details to a police car located further up the road, who will then pull you over for a ticking-off and perhaps a ticket. Be warned - these cameras are small and can be hard to spot.
'Long Ranger' Camera
What are they? This is a type of long-range speed camera.
How does it work? Radar helps support the photographic evidence, which can be recorded from up to 1000m away.
Did you know? Gloucester police nabbed 1325 offenders using the device in a single month, including one driver caught doing 126mph on the A417. Apart from speeders, it’s also caught tailgaters, middle-lane hoggers, drivers not wearing seatbelts and people using a phone behind the wheel.
LTI 20/20 TruCam II handheld speed gun
What are they? A handheld speed detector that uses laser technology to capture speed information and has a video function to record offences for use in court.
How does it work? It has an integrated laser that measures the time and distance between vehicles and it can then calculate how fast they are travelling. It also has a digital video camera that can collect video evidence of speeding and other offences, such as people not wearing seatbelts. It’s able to identify makes and models and read the numberplates of vehicles up to 750 metres away, and it has inbuilt GPS technology that identifies the location every time filming starts.
Did you know? Many motorists think speed guns can only capture data during daylight hours, but the TrueCam II has a night mode that enables it to take footage in the dark.
Other types of cameras on UK roads
Siemens 'Sicore II' ANPR camera (ULEZ camera)
What are they? This is a type of camera that is used to monitor the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in London.
How does it work? The technology consists of one camera that monitors three lanes at 40 frames a second, which means the camera can record 2500 moving vehicles per hour per lane. Once the camera has scanned the vehicle number plate, it then checks the registration against a database to see if the vehicle complies with the emission standards.
Did you know? As of March 2023, approximately 1400 cameras were in place to enforce the ULEZ. However, by the time the zone expands in August 2023, Transport for London (TfL) aims to have 2750 cameras in place across the whole of Greater London.
Traffic monitoring camera
What are they? Traffic monitoring cameras do exactly what they say on the tin. In most cases, they monitor the levels of traffic on the UK's motorway network.
How does it work? Essentially a type of CCTV camera, traffic monitoring cameras are monitored by highway officers to check level of traffic. If an area is found to be experiencing a high level of congestion, the officers can then attempt to reduce this by alerting drivers with messages on overhead gantries. If debris, a stranded vehicle or a crash is spotted, officers can also inform the emergency services or send a traffic officer to provide assistance.
Did you know? Over 4000 traffic monitoring cameras are in operation across the UK motorway network. In some cases (such as following an incident), you can request access to CCTV/traffic camera footage.
