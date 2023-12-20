2025 Toyota bZ2X electric SUV previewed

Suzuki has revealed its own conceptual version of a future small SUV, dubbed the eVX. That model features a 60kWh battery, allowing for a range of up to 342 miles between charges, according to the official Indian test cycle for electric cars – India being the eVX’s primary market.

Unlike its Suzuki counterpart, the bZ2X will be offered in both front and four-wheel-drive forms, meaning at least some versions will feature two electric motors. Different battery options are also expected, with the largest expected to offer up to 250 miles of range on the European WLTP test cycle. That would make the bZ2X competitive next to the Avenger, which offers an official 249 miles of range from its 50.8kWh (usable capacity) battery. The #1, meanwhile, manages up to 273 miles from its 62kWh (usable) battery.

We’re yet to see inside the bZ2X, but it’s expected to borrow heavily from its larger siblings. That means digital instruments, a large central infotainment touchscreen and seating for five. In the bZ4X, we’ve found Toyota’s software to be sometimes slow to respond, but its menus are well laid out. And while the raised digital instruments look swish, your view of them might be blocked depending on how high you have the steering wheel.