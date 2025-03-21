InstaVolt opens UK’s largest ultra-rapid EV charging hub

InstaVolt has opened the country’s largest ultra-rapid public charging site just off the A34 in Winchester. The dedicated EV charging site is equipped with 44 EV chargers that can dispense electricity at up to 160kW, a speed that should boost the batteries of cars that charge the fastest, such as the Kia EV6 and Polestar 3, from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes.

The site is open 24 hours-a-day, and lets electric car owners the opportunity to charge up for less at off-peak times. Charging usually costs 85p per kWh, but the price drops to 54p per kWh from 9pm to 7am, making the night-time EV charging cost one of the lowest for ultra-rapid charging.

The Winchester hub is the company's largest site to date, and is located close to the M3 motorway, a main route for holiday drivers, and it aims to offer a swift charging solution for long-distance drivers, commuters and local EV drivers.