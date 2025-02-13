NEW REVIEWS:

Most and least reliable coupés, convertibles and sports cars
Most and least reliable coupés, convertibles and sports cars

In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable coupés, convertibles and sports cars...

Claire Evans
Published13 February 2025
What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable coupés, convertibles and sports cars
Coupés, convertibles and sports cars are cars you buy for fun, but getting one that's unreliable and costly to keep on the road will quickly dent your enthusiasm. 

The good news is that most of the cars in this class are pretty robust, providing fault-free driving for most owners. The most common problems owners complain about are with the bodywork and various electrical systems. In many instances cars are fixed for free and they don't linger in the workshop for too long. 

This is why the class has had a high average score of 92% for the past couple of years, which is better than many other classes, including executive and luxury cars and seven-seaters.  

Some sports cars, such as the Audi TT and Porsche Cayman and Boxster, frequently appear at the top of the chart. It's not all about svelte coupes and roadsters, though, some four-seaters, such as the latest BMW 4 Series Coupe and Convertible and the Mini Convertible, are also regulars at the top of this category.  

For this story, we've pulled out all the data for coupés, convertibles and sports cars aged up to five years old. 

