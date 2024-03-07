Top 10 best-selling used cars

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), used car sales rose by 5% last year. The best-selling type of car was the small car or 'supermini', as exemplified by the Ford Fiesta and the Vauxhall Corsa . The most popular colour for a car on the used market was black and, while transactions of used electric cars rose by 90%, they still made up only a tiny proportion of the market, at 1.6%.

But which were the best-selling used cars, we hear you cry? Well, here we're listing the top 10. And, if you can't wait to find out which car tops the list, we can tell you it's the wonderful Ford Fiesta. Now sadly discontinued, this much-prized package was the best-selling used car in the UK last year.

Remember, you can also check out all our used car reviews and if something on the list takes your fancy, you can find one to buy on our used cars classifieds site.