Top 10 best-selling used cars
If you want to bag a bargain car at a great price buying used is still the way to go. But which models are the most popular? Here we list the top 10 best-selling used cars...
According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), used car sales rose by 5% last year. The best-selling type of car was the small car or 'supermini', as exemplified by the Ford Fiesta and the Vauxhall Corsa. The most popular colour for a car on the used market was black and, while transactions of used electric cars rose by 90%, they still made up only a tiny proportion of the market, at 1.6%.
But which were the best-selling used cars, we hear you cry? Well, here we're listing the top 10. And, if you can't wait to find out which car tops the list, we can tell you it's the wonderful Ford Fiesta. Now sadly discontinued, this much-prized package was the best-selling used car in the UK last year.
Remember, you can also check out all our used car reviews
Our pick: 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 5dr
Strengths
- Brilliant to drive
- Lots of safety kit
- Punchy Ecoboost engines
Weaknesses
- Small boot compared with rivals
- Not as much rear leg room as a VW Polo or Seat Ibiza
- Some cheap interior plastics
- Reliability can be an issue
Victory goes to the Ford Fiesta, sadly discontinued from the new car range but still freely available to buy on the used market. It's the used bestseller for a good reason. Ford knows how to do small cars well and the attractive Fiesta comes with class-leading ride and handling qualities, plus a vast amount of engine choices to suit enthusiasts and misers in equal measure. Its infotainment system isn't quite on a par with the best in the class, but the rest of the package is so good that it’s hardly a deal-breaker.
We found: 2019 Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Zetec 5dr, 30,000 miles, £8000
Strengths
- Spacious interior
- Comfortable low-speed ride
- Reasonably prices
Weaknesses
- Vague steering
- Fiddly infotainment
- Handling not the sharpest
- Subpar reliability
You can’t have any sort of top 10 list without mentioning this previous-generation version of the evergreen Vauxhall Corsa. It's rarely out of the bestsellers list, and there are examples of them everywhere. It doesn’t seem to matter that there are many rivals that beat it in key areas, especially to drive – the Corsa's appeal is that it's a practical, well-built car at an affordable price. Indeed, you’ll be able to find numerous examples with plenty of kit, which makes it a tempting proposition.
We found: 2019 Vauxhall Corsa 1.4T 75 Design 5dr, 40,000 miles, £7000
Our pick: 2.0 TSI 320 R 4Motion 5dr DSG
Strengths
- Smooth ride
- Enjoyable to drive
- Upmarket interior
Weaknesses
- Not as cheap as some of its rivals
- Could be more spacious
- Reliability only average
The Volkswagen Golf is a fantastic all-rounder, combining excellent comfort, enjoyable handling, enough space for most families, a high-quality interior and quiet road manners. Of course, the smart styling and VW badge make it a desirable car, and so it commands a bit of a premium over some rivals. The latest Mk8 VW Golf is now a regular on the used market, but it's still a good time to bag this Mk 7 model. Lots of other buyers have done.
We found: 2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Evo R-Line, 35,000 miles, £12,000
Our pick: 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV Titanium 5dr
Strengths
- Fun to drive
- Punchy yet economical petrol engines
- Roomy interior
Weaknesses
- Sub-par interior quality
- Ride firmer than those of rivals (more so ST-Line)
- The Skoda Octavia has an even bigger boot
The Ford Focus has long been one of Britain’s most popular family hatchbacks, and it's not hard to see why. First up, it’s cheap to buy and to run. It’s also great to drive, with a lively chassis and responsive steering. The excellent petrol engines are peppy enough for most people, too. What’s more, there are loads of examples of this latest version out there to choose from, so finding a good one shouldn’t be hard.
We found: 2021 Ford Focus 1.5 Ecoboost 150 Active, 25,000 miles, £12,500
Our pick: 1.2 Turbo 130 GS 5dr
Strengths
- Spacious interior
- Relatively cheap to buy
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Vague steering
- Diesels can be noisy
- Low-speed ride can be fidgety
- Reliability mixed
Want lots of car for your cash? Well, the Vauxhall Astra offers just that, because it’s cheap as chips. There's a new 2021-onwards Vauxhall Astra on the market now, but if you buy one of the latest versions of this older car with uprated engines and tech, you'll have a great buy. We’d suggest going for the sprightly petrol engines over the noisy diesels, but on the whole, the Astra is comfortable, spacious and reasonably good to drive. There are loads of them around, too.
We found: 2021 Vauxhall Astra 1.2T Griffin Edition, 29,000 miles, £11,900
Strengths
- Fun to drive
- Low running costs
Weaknesses
- Not as practical as some rivals
- Some cheap materials inside
Small cars don’t come much more desirable than the Mini. It handles well, comes with a large range of engines and has a funky, high-quality interior. And with so many customisation options available, you’ll rarely find two Minis that are the same. The distinctive shape means you lose out on boot space and the rear seats are cramped, but if practicality isn’t a priority, the Mini is a car that appeals to the heart. It's immensely popular on the used market too.
We found: 2020 Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper D 5dr, 30,000 miles, £9900
Our pick: 330e M Sport 4dr Step Auto
Strengths
- Great to drive
- Classy interior
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Hard ride on M Sport suspension
- Offset pedals in manual version
- 2015 onwards have an improved diesel engine
The BMW 3 Series has always been at or near the top of our favourite executive cars list whether new or used, and they're incredibly popular as a second-hand buy. This previous-generation version is good to drive, classy and refined. We'd stick with a post-facelift version (sold from 2015 onwards) for the revised 320d diesel engine, which avoids costly timing chain issues. Look for a car with the Professional Media pack to get upgraded infotainment.
We found: 2018 BMW 320d SE, 45,000 miles, £11,995
Our pick: 1.0 TSI Life 5dr
Strengths
- Classy image
- Comfortable ride
- Economical engines
Weaknesses
- Comparatively expensive
- Not as fun to drive as rivals
- Underpowered entry-level engine
The Volkswagen Polo costs more to buy than many of its rivals, even in this previous-generation form, but you do feel as though you're getting much more for your money, and that's made it immensely popular. It's comfortable, has a supple ride and a nicely finished interior that mimics the larger and contemporary Volkswagen Golf. The small turbocharged petrol engines are the best picks as they tend to be smoother and quieter than the diesels.
We found: 2017 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 95 TSI SE, 53,000 miles, £6995
Our pick: 1.3 DiG-T MH N-Connecta 5dr
Strengths
- Quiet and comfortable
- Sips fuel
- Lots of equipment
Weaknesses
- Poor reliability
- Ride suffers on 19in wheels
- Limited rear visibility
One of the first family SUVs and, in this second-generation guise, still one of the most popular on the second-hand forecourts, it's the Nissan Qashqai. It's quiet and comfortable, frugal and well-equipped in all its trims. It's immensely practical, too, and, if it's not quite as involving to drive as some of its rivals, and suffers a little from a mixed reliability record, the Qashqai is still a huge hit with the used car buyer.
We found: 2020 Nissan Qashqai 1.5 dCi Tekna, 42,000 miles, £10,000
Audi A3
Our pick: 40 TFSI e Sport 5dr S Tronic
Strengths
- Strong engines
- Beautifully finished interior
- Great to drive
Weaknesses
- Not as spacious as the VW Golf in the back
- Firm low-speed ride
- Lower trims sparsely equipped
When it was new, this 2013-2020 version of the classy Audi A3 Sportback was the best family hatchback around. We think it's great as a used buy, too. In fact, a few years back it was crowned our overall Used Family Car of the Year. It's a premium product with a spacious and practical high-quality interior, superb ride and handling and an excellent range of engines (we'd seek out one of the smooth petrols). What’s more, there are plenty of good used examples around.
We found: 2020 Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI SE Technik, 34,000 miles, £16,850
