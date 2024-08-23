In partnership with Auto Trader
Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs
Fancy an SUV but need it to be ULEZ exempt? You're in luck, because here we count down our top 10 used ULEZ-compliant SUV picks...
Five years after its introduction, the ULEZ (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) still has people scratching their heads – and understandably so, what with its expansion last year and talk of more developments. But whether you loathe it or tolerate it, ULEZ is here and everyone who lives in London is having to adapt to it, including choosing their next car based on what is and isn't compliant.
Fortunately, petrol cars registered after 2005 and diesel ones after 2015 are generally ULEZ compliant – although it's always best to check the TFL website – so there's a lot to choose from, even if you fancy an SUV.
In this list, we'll be counting down your top 10 options in the used SUV space. Our top picks are models that excel in urban environments, all the while being affordable to buy and run, but there's a wide variety of sizes and budgets featured here – all of which can be found via our used cars for sale pages.
Our pick: 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV 155 ST-Line DCT 5dr
Strengths
- Excellent to drive
- Practical, flexible boot
- Quick and economical
Weaknesses
- Passenger space isn’t outstanding
- Reliability isn’t rock-solid
- Visibility could be better
For around £10,000, you can pick up this sensational small SUV. The Ford Puma is excellent to drive, being compact, agile and fun – you can largely thank its Ford-Fiesta-based mechanical underpinnings for that. Mind you, it's taller than the Fiesta it's based on, meaning a higher driving position and a grander view out. The Puma suits city driving very well.
What's more, the Puma is very practical – you can fit nine carry-on suitcases in its boot – and good on fuel, with its range of punchy 1.0-litre petrol engines delivering around 45-50mpg if you're careful.
"A good few small SUVs are great to drive, but none are as entertaining as the Puma. That's why it's is my favourite car in the class." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2021 Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV Titanium, 63,290 miles, £10,290
Our pick: 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology 5dr DSG
Strengths
- Good ride comfort on standard suspension
- Big boot for class
- Excellent 1.0-litre petrol
Weaknesses
- Average interior quality
- Reliability could be better
- Some road noise
For those buyers whose budgets are a little more modest, the Seat Arona has a lot of what makes the Puma so great, but you can find examples at slightly lower prices.
Like the Puma borrows parts from the Fiesta, the Arona shares DNA with the Seat Ibiza small car. The Ibiza is very composed and capable handler, even if it doesn't quite match the Fiesta for fun. The Arona's 1.0-litre engines provide good performance and fuel economy, too, while the ride is firm but very well cushioned.
"Some small SUVs use a good small car as a basis but turn out rather disappointing. That's not the case with the Arona. I like it just as much as I do the Ibiza on which it's based." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2018 Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR, 63,000 miles, £8900
Our pick: 1.5 TSI SE L 5dr
Strengths
- Spacious and practical interior
- Comfortable ride
- Punchy engines
Weaknesses
- A little bland to drive
- Not as efficient as some
- VarioFlex seats optional on some models
A larger SUV (a family SUV by our measure), the Skoda Karoq is extremely practical, plus it's good to drive and excellent value for money. The ride is soft and comfy, and it's decently refined in town and on the motorway. The Karoq’s greatest asset, though, is its interior, which is flexible, smart and beautifully built, with loads of space for all your passengers.
"In my view (and I'm sure many other people's), family SUVs should focus on comfort and practicality above all else. The Karoq understands that and, as such, it's one of the best members of the class." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found 2019 Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE, 69,900 miles, £10,490
Our pick: 2.0 B3P Plus Dark 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Stylish interior
- Comprehensive safety kit
- Supple ride on most versions
Weaknesses
- Fiddly infotainment
- Lacks flexible rear-seat arrangement
- Some reliability reports were a little mixed
If you have a larger budget and would like a more luxurious SUV, then strongly consider a Volvo XC40. As of writing, the XC40 is seven years old and counting, but we doubt you'd have guessed that upon first glance, because the model still feels fresh today – it's certainly still as popular as ever, both new and used.
The XC40 is refined and very well rounded, with a high-quality, spacious interior, a comfortable ride and plenty of engines to choose from – the range is incredibly varied, from petrol and diesel engines to electric SUV options.
"I've experienced larger, more expensive Volvos SUVs and the XC40 is barely any less luxurious. It's incredible." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2019 Volvo XC40 2.0 D3 Momentum, 73,748 miles, £15,000
Strengths
- Plush and practical inside
- Decent ride and handling
- Flexible seating
Weaknesses
- Not as well equipped as some rivals
- Head room limited by panoramic roof
- Slow-witted infotainment
The Peugeot 5008 is a former What Car? Used Car of the Year. It's plush, practical and good to drive, and a genuine seven-seater, too, with the rear-most row providing enough space for children or small to average-sized adults.
You have a range of punchy engines to choose from, as well as some well-equipped trims. What's more, the model strikes a good balance between ride comfort and capable handling. All in all, it's a great car and good value too – you're certainly getting a lot for your money.
"The 5008's third row of seats came in handy every now and again, so I did appreciate having them and the decent amount of space that they offered." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2018 Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech Active, 78,000 miles, £12,789
Our pick: 1.5 TSI EVO SE 5dr
Strengths
- Spacious interior
- Class-leading handling
- Boot space pips rivals
- Good value used
Weaknesses
- Some rivals offer more flexible seating
- Interior isn’t that plush
- One or two are more economical
The Seat Ateca is one of the very best SUVs of its size to drive, feeling planted on a challenging B-road, nimble on city streets and refined on a motorway. It’s also backed up by a cracking range of engines. Practicality is still a top priority, though: the doors open wide to make putting a child car seat in easier, the boot is big and the interior is spacious.
"The Ateca leaves little to be desired, being a very well-rounded SUV. A Skoda Karoq feels slightly more premium, though, and is even more practical, so I'd be strongly tempted by that model, too." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found 2018 Seat Ateca 1.0 TSI Ecomotive SE, 66,550 miles, £10,197
Our pick: 35 TFSI Sport 5dr
Strengths
- Classy and user-friendly interior
- Tidy handling
- Excellent infotainment
Weaknesses
- Not as spacious as rivals
- Firm ride
- Four-wheel drive reserved for top models
- Reliability mixed
The Audi Q2 proves that small doesn’t have to mean cheap, because it essentially takes all the good qualities of larger Audis and wraps them up in a compact, stylish package. It has bold, chunky styling on the outside and a well-finished, sporty interior inside. It's a tidy handler, too.
It may be a bit more expensive to buy than your average car in this class, but the Q2 remains great value. In other words, this premium small SUV is worth the premium price.
"The Q2's interior is top notch – among the very best in the small SUV class. I love the premium, classy look and feel." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2019 Audi Q2 1.5 TFSI 35 Sport, 74,571 miles, £11,299
Strengths
- Comfortable ride and quiet on the motorway
- High-set driving position for a small SUV
- Good boot by class standards
Weaknesses
- Touch-sensitive controls can be fiddly
- Upper trims and engine options are too pricey
- Unexciting handling (the Ford Puma is a sharper drive)
Stick to the cheaper engines and trims, and the VW T-Roc proves an even better buy than the rival Skoda Kamiq and the VW T-Cross. The T-Roc’s comfy ride, superb refinement and practical boot will appeal to families, plus it has one of the best driving positions of any car in the class. Later models have a much-improved interior, with soft materials and bright plastic finishes where you’d want them – naturally, they demand a premium, mind you.
"I was impressed with the T-Roc's planted feel on the road, yet its suspension remains pretty compliant, allowing for a smooth ride." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI Design, 71,400 miles, £11,795
Our pick: 2.0 e-Skyactiv G MHEV Centre-Line 5dr
Strengths
- Premium inside
- Good handling
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Firm ride
- Steering could be better
- Lacklustre engines
The Mazda CX-5 is a terrific all-rounder, being good to drive, decently practical and, above all, superb value for money. Enthusiastic drivers will love it for its surprisingly agile handling, and families will love it for its practical, spacious and exceptionally high-quality interior. The CX-5 is also handsomely equipped and exceptionally well screwed together, with a good reliability record.
"The CX-5 feels a bit old school to drive, with beefy-feeling diesel engines and petrol units that need lots of revs to get going, but in turn I find the model quite refreshing." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2018 Mazda CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv-D Sport Nav, 71,414 miles, £11,960
Our pick: 1.2 Dualjet 12V Hybrid SZ-T 5dr
Strengths
- Spacious for a city car
- Most models well equipped
- Agile in corners
- Top-notch reliability
Weaknesses
- Jiggly ride quality
- Vague steering
- Fiddly touchscreen system
It's one of the smallest SUV offerings on the market, but it's also one of the best value: around £7000 buys you a good Suzuki Ignis from 2018/'19. What's more, its diminutive dimensions make it ideal in the city, yet inside, there's space for four adults and a very reasonable-sized boot. If you want a funky little SUV that works in town, the Ignis should be high on your list.
"I was pleasantly surprised by just how practical the Ignis is for such a small car." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found 2019 Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet SZ-T, 74,098 miles, £6795
The Jeep Renegade has distinctive styling and decent practicality, but most rivals make it feel dated and agricultural. Read our review
FAQs
Yes, a lot of SUVs are ULEZ compliant. Any petrol car or SUV registered after 2005 or any diesel model after 2015 are generally ULEZ compliant. It's always best to double check via the TFL website, though.
Our top pick for ULEZ-compliant used cars is the Skoda Octavia. In the SUV space, it's the Ford Puma.
Yes, two generations of Kia Sportage – the 2016-2021 Kia Sportage and the current 2021-present Kia Sportage – are all ULEZ compliant.
