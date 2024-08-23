Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs

For around £10,000, you can pick up this sensational small SUV. The Ford Puma is excellent to drive, being compact, agile and fun – you can largely thank its Ford-Fiesta-based mechanical underpinnings for that. Mind you, it's taller than the Fiesta it's based on, meaning a higher driving position and a grander view out. The Puma suits city driving very well.

What's more, the Puma is very practical – you can fit nine carry-on suitcases in its boot – and good on fuel, with its range of punchy 1.0-litre petrol engines delivering around 45-50mpg if you're careful.

"A good few small SUVs are great to drive, but none are as entertaining as the Puma. That's why it's is my favourite car in the class." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found: 2021 Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV Titanium, 63,290 miles, £10,290

Read our full used Ford Puma review

