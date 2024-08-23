NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Best
Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs
Autotrader ad desktop
sponsored

In partnership with Auto Trader

Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs

Fancy an SUV but need it to be ULEZ exempt? You're in luck, because here we count down our top 10 used ULEZ-compliant SUV picks...

Author Avatar
by
Oliver Young
Published23 August 2024

Five years after its introduction, the ULEZ (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) still has people scratching their heads – and understandably so, what with its expansion last year and talk of more developments. But whether you loathe it or tolerate it, ULEZ is here and everyone who lives in London is having to adapt to it, including choosing their next car based on what is and isn't compliant. 

Best ULEZ-compliant SUVs

Fortunately, petrol cars registered after 2005 and diesel ones after 2015 are generally ULEZ compliant – although it's always best to check the TFL website – so there's a lot to choose from, even if you fancy an SUV.

In this list, we'll be counting down your top 10 options in the used SUV space. Our top picks are models that excel in urban environments, all the while being affordable to buy and run, but there's a wide variety of sizes and budgets featured here – all of which can be found via our used cars for sale pages.  

1

Ford Puma

Our pick: 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV 155 ST-Line DCT 5dr

0-62mph: 8.7 sec
MPG/range: 49.6mpg
CO2 emissions: 128g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 456 litres
Insurance group: 17E

Strengths

  • Excellent to drive
  • Practical, flexible boot
  • Quick and economical

Weaknesses

  • Passenger space isn’t outstanding
  • Reliability isn’t rock-solid
  • Visibility could be better

For around £10,000, you can pick up this sensational small SUV. The Ford Puma is excellent to drive, being compact, agile and fun – you can largely thank its Ford-Fiesta-based mechanical underpinnings for that. Mind you, it's taller than the Fiesta it's based on, meaning a higher driving position and a grander view out. The Puma suits city driving very well.  

What's more, the Puma is very practical – you can fit nine carry-on suitcases in its boot – and good on fuel, with its range of punchy 1.0-litre petrol engines delivering around 45-50mpg if you're careful. 

"A good few small SUVs are great to drive, but none are as entertaining as the Puma. That's why it's is my favourite car in the class." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found: 2021 Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV Titanium, 63,290 miles, £10,290 

Read our full used Ford Puma review

Search for a used Ford Puma for sale

Used car deals
2

Seat Arona

Our pick: 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology 5dr DSG

0-62mph: 10.3 sec
MPG/range: 50.4mpg
CO2 emissions: 127g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 400 litres
Insurance group: 13E

Strengths

  • Good ride comfort on standard suspension
  • Big boot for class
  • Excellent 1.0-litre petrol

Weaknesses

  • Average interior quality
  • Reliability could be better
  • Some road noise

For those buyers whose budgets are a little more modest, the Seat Arona has a lot of what makes the Puma so great, but you can find examples at slightly lower prices. 

Like the Puma borrows parts from the Fiesta, the Arona shares DNA with the Seat Ibiza small car. The Ibiza is very composed and capable handler, even if it doesn't quite match the Fiesta for fun. The Arona's 1.0-litre engines provide good performance and fuel economy, too, while the ride is firm but very well cushioned. 

"Some small SUVs use a good small car as a basis but turn out rather disappointing. That's not the case with the Arona. I like it just as much as I do the Ibiza on which it's based." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found: 2018 Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR, 63,000 miles, £8900

Read our full used Seat Arona review

Search for a used Seat Arona for sale

Used car deals
3

Skoda Karoq

Our pick: 1.5 TSI SE L 5dr

0-62mph: 8.9 sec
MPG/range: 47.1mpg
CO2 emissions: 137g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 521 litres
Insurance group: 19E

Strengths

  • Spacious and practical interior
  • Comfortable ride
  • Punchy engines

Weaknesses

  • A little bland to drive
  • Not as efficient as some
  • VarioFlex seats optional on some models

A larger SUV (a family SUV by our measure), the Skoda Karoq is extremely practical, plus it's good to drive and excellent value for money. The ride is soft and comfy, and it's decently refined in town and on the motorway. The Karoq’s greatest asset, though, is its interior, which is flexible, smart and beautifully built, with loads of space for all your passengers.

"In my view (and I'm sure many other people's), family SUVs should focus on comfort and practicality above all else. The Karoq understands that and, as such, it's one of the best members of the class." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2019 Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE, 69,900 miles, £10,490

Read our used Skoda Karoq review

Search for a used Skoda Karoq for sale

Used car deals
4

Volvo XC40

Our pick: 2.0 B3P Plus Dark 5dr Auto

0-62mph: 8.6 sec
MPG/range: 42.7mpg
CO2 emissions: 149g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 443 litres
Insurance group: 24E

Strengths

  • Stylish interior
  • Comprehensive safety kit
  • Supple ride on most versions

Weaknesses

  • Fiddly infotainment
  • Lacks flexible rear-seat arrangement
  • Some reliability reports were a little mixed

If you have a larger budget and would like a more luxurious SUV, then strongly consider a Volvo XC40As of writing, the XC40 is seven years old and counting, but we doubt you'd have guessed that upon first glance, because the model still feels fresh today – it's certainly still as popular as ever, both new and used.

The XC40 is refined and very well rounded, with a high-quality, spacious interior, a comfortable ride and plenty of engines to choose from – the range is incredibly varied, from petrol and diesel engines to electric SUV options. 

"I've experienced larger, more expensive Volvos SUVs and the XC40 is barely any less luxurious. It's incredible." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found: 2019 Volvo XC40 2.0 D3 Momentum, 73,748 miles, £15,000 

Read our full used Volvo XC40 review

Search for a used Volvo XC40 for sale

Used car deals
5

Peugeot 5008

Strengths

  • Plush and practical inside
  • Decent ride and handling
  • Flexible seating

Weaknesses

  • Not as well equipped as some rivals
  • Head room limited by panoramic roof
  • Slow-witted infotainment

The Peugeot 5008 is a former What Car? Used Car of the Year. It's plush, practical and good to drive, and a genuine seven-seater, too, with the rear-most row providing enough space for children or small to average-sized adults. 

You have a range of punchy engines to choose from, as well as some well-equipped trims. What's more, the model strikes a good balance between ride comfort and capable handling. All in all, it's a great car and good value too – you're certainly getting a lot for your money.

"The 5008's third row of seats came in handy every now and again, so I did appreciate having them and the decent amount of space that they offered." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found: 2018 Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech Active, 78,000 miles, £12,789 

Read our full used Peugeot 5008 review

Search for a used Peugeot 5008 for sale

Used car deals
6

Seat Ateca

Our pick: 1.5 TSI EVO SE 5dr

0-62mph: 9 sec
MPG/range: 45.6mpg
CO2 emissions: 141g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 510 litres
Insurance group: 18E

Strengths

  • Spacious interior
  • Class-leading handling
  • Boot space pips rivals
  • Good value used

Weaknesses

  • Some rivals offer more flexible seating
  • Interior isn’t that plush
  • One or two are more economical

The Seat Ateca is one of the very best SUVs of its size to drive, feeling planted on a challenging B-road, nimble on city streets and refined on a motorway. It’s also backed up by a cracking range of engines. Practicality is still a top priority, though: the doors open wide to make putting a child car seat in easier, the boot is big and the interior is spacious. 

"The Ateca leaves little to be desired, being a very well-rounded SUV. A Skoda Karoq feels slightly more premium, though, and is even more practical, so I'd be strongly tempted by that model, too." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2018 Seat Ateca 1.0 TSI Ecomotive SE, 66,550 miles, £10,197

Read our used Seat Ateca review

Search for a used Seat Ateca for sale

Used car deals
7

Audi Q2

Our pick: 35 TFSI Sport 5dr

0-62mph: 8.6 sec
MPG/range: 47.9mpg
CO2 emissions: 133g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 405 litres
Insurance group: 20E

Strengths

  • Classy and user-friendly interior
  • Tidy handling
  • Excellent infotainment

Weaknesses

  • Not as spacious as rivals
  • Firm ride
  • Four-wheel drive reserved for top models
  • Reliability mixed

The Audi Q2 proves that small doesn’t have to mean cheap, because it essentially takes all the good qualities of larger Audis and wraps them up in a compact, stylish package. It has bold, chunky styling on the outside and a well-finished, sporty interior inside. It's a tidy handler, too.

It may be a bit more expensive to buy than your average car in this class, but the Q2 remains great value. In other words, this premium small SUV is worth the premium price. 

"The Q2's interior is top notch – among the very best in the small SUV class. I love the premium, classy look and feel." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found: 2019 Audi Q2 1.5 TFSI 35 Sport, 74,571 miles, £11,299

Read our full used Audi Q2 review

Search for a used Audi Q2 for sale

Used car deals
8

Volkswagen T-Roc

Reliability
Safety
Costs
Quality
Performance

Strengths

  • Comfortable ride and quiet on the motorway
  • High-set driving position for a small SUV
  • Good boot by class standards

Weaknesses

  • Touch-sensitive controls can be fiddly
  • Upper trims and engine options are too pricey
  • Unexciting handling (the Ford Puma is a sharper drive)

Stick to the cheaper engines and trims, and the VW T-Roc proves an even better buy than the rival Skoda Kamiq and the VW T-Cross. The T-Roc’s comfy ride, superb refinement and practical boot will appeal to families, plus it has one of the best driving positions of any car in the class. Later models have a much-improved interior, with soft materials and bright plastic finishes where you’d want them – naturally, they demand a premium, mind you. 

"I was impressed with the T-Roc's planted feel on the road, yet its suspension remains pretty compliant, allowing for a smooth ride." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found: 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI Design, 71,400 miles, £11,795

Read our full used VW T-Roc review

Search for a used VW T-Roc for sale

New car deals
New car deals
Target Price from £26,790
Save up to £2,440
or from £255pm
Nearly new deals
Nearly new deals
We have a network of trusted dealers
Enquire on the T-Roc
9

Mazda CX-5

Our pick: 2.0 e-Skyactiv G MHEV Centre-Line 5dr

0-62mph: 10.7 sec
MPG/range: 43.5mpg
CO2 emissions: 146g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 522 litres
Insurance group: 17E

Strengths

  • Premium inside
  • Good handling
  • Well equipped

Weaknesses

  • Firm ride
  • Steering could be better
  • Lacklustre engines

The Mazda CX-5 is a terrific all-rounder, being good to drive, decently practical and, above all, superb value for money. Enthusiastic drivers will love it for its surprisingly agile handling, and families will love it for its practical, spacious and exceptionally high-quality interior. The CX-5 is also handsomely equipped and exceptionally well screwed together, with a good reliability record. 

"The CX-5 feels a bit old school to drive, with beefy-feeling diesel engines and petrol units that need lots of revs to get going, but in turn I find the model quite refreshing." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found: 2018 Mazda CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv-D Sport Nav, 71,414 miles, £11,960

Read our used Mazda CX-5 review

Search for a used Mazda CX-5 for sale

Used car deals
10

Suzuki Ignis

Our pick: 1.2 Dualjet 12V Hybrid SZ-T 5dr

0-62mph: 12.7 sec
MPG/range: 56.9mpg
CO2 emissions: 112g/km
Seats: 4
Boot: 260 litres
Insurance group: 21D

Strengths

  • Spacious for a city car
  • Most models well equipped
  • Agile in corners
  • Top-notch reliability

Weaknesses

  • Jiggly ride quality
  • Vague steering
  • Fiddly touchscreen system

It's one of the smallest SUV offerings on the market, but it's also one of the best value: around £7000 buys you a good Suzuki Ignis from 2018/'19. What's more, its diminutive dimensions make it ideal in the city, yet inside, there's space for four adults and a very reasonable-sized boot. If you want a funky little SUV that works in town, the Ignis should be high on your list.

"I was pleasantly surprised by just how practical the Ignis is for such a small car." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2019 Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet SZ-T, 74,098 miles, £6795

Read our full used Suzuki Ignis review

Search for a used Suzuki Ignis for sale

Used car deals

Jeep Renegade

The Jeep Renegade has distinctive styling and decent practicality, but most rivals make it feel dated and agricultural. Read our review

FAQs

Are SUVs ULEZ compliant?

Yes, a lot of SUVs are ULEZ compliant. Any petrol car or SUV registered after 2005 or any diesel model after 2015 are generally ULEZ compliant. It's always best to double check via the TFL website, though. 

What car should I buy to avoid ULEZ?

Our top pick for ULEZ-compliant used cars is the Skoda Octavia. In the SUV space, it's the Ford Puma

Is the Kia Sportage ULEZ compliant?

Yes, two generations of Kia Sportage – the 2016-2021 Kia Sportage and the current 2021-present Kia Sportage – are all ULEZ compliant. 

Top 10s >
Best ofBest small SUVs

Best small SUVs 2024 and the one to avoid – tried and tested

Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which one we'd avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureFord Puma long term

Ford Puma long-term test

The Ford Puma is our favourite small SUV and 2020 Car of the Year, so we know it's terrific. Let's see if it lives up to those standards in everyday use

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Ford Puma vs used Audi Q2

New Ford Puma vs used Audi Q2

These two small SUVs are class leaders with similar price tags, but is it a new Ford Puma or used Audi Q2 that best justifies the money?

News and advice
2024 Ford Puma front driving
News

2024 Ford Puma confirmed with electric power

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO