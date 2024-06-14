2025 Fiat Panda: small SUV gets mild hybrid and electric power

While technical details of the electric Grande Panda are under wraps for now, we know that the technology the car will use is capable of delivering up to 300 miles of range between charges. That’s more than is offered by today’s Vauxhall Mokka Electric, which gets an official 252 miles from its 50kWh battery. For comparison, our favourite small electric SUV, the Smart #1, can manage up to 273 miles between charges. Given the Panda’s positioning as a global model for Fiat, and that its new underpinnings can support a wide range of power options, it’s likely that a plug-in hybrid version of the Panda will also be offered.

While we’re yet to see inside the new Panda, it’s expected to feature sustainably sourced materials, a small digital instrument cluster and a central infotainment touchscreen. There will also be seating for five inside. Among the innovations brought to the new Panda will be infotainment features partly driven by artificial intelligence. Among these will be a smart assistant which can offer music suggestions based on where you're going and the time of day, for example, and will allow you to ask questions of your car using natural language. The Grande Panda is only the first of a new line-up of models inspired by the classic Fiat Panda. Eventually, it will be joined by a smaller electric car based on 2019’s Fiat Centoventi concept car, and a larger SUV. The full line-up should be on sale by 2027, and all will be available with both hybrid and electric power.