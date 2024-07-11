Alfa Romeo Junior reader test team

Age 56

Job Solicitor

Drives BMW X7

“I have always had a soft spot for Alfa Romeos, and owned a couple of 159s some years ago. I’m considering downsizing from my X7 and the Junior could be a good alternative.

It’s certainly an attractive looking car, and it looks well made.

“The designers have done a good job of giving the Junior distinctive exterior styling. I like the traditional Alfa front grille and slim headlights. Aside from that, it’s not instantly recognisable as an Alfa, but it’s still a very pretty car.

“The interior mostly looks classy and the seats are trimmed in high quality materials. Only a few harder plastics on the top of the dashboard. I like the styling of the driver controls, though. Unlike most new electric models, which have a mostly blank space and a big touchscreen, the Junior has more physical controls and switches, which I prefer.

“I’ve been told the boot is the roomiest in its class, and it does look a respectable size. I was also impressed with the space for rear seat passengers. I had plenty of head and legroom when I sat in the back.

“I’m still sceptical about pure electric cars, so I’ll have to wait to see if Alfa decides to bring the hybrid version of the Junior to the UK. I’m looking forward to having a drive in one, though.”

Rating 4 stars

Trevor Lee