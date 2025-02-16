New Hyundai Tucson vs Kia Sportage

Revamp for Hyundai’s family SUV includes revised suspension and an updated hybrid engine option, but the biggest news is a new interior

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi HEV GT-Line

List price £35,985

Target Price £33,798

The same tweaked hybrid engine makes its way into the Sportage – which means our current family SUV champion is still going to be hard to beat

Sitting still is not something car makers can afford to do; they have to move with the times if they want to survive. But some evolve at a faster rate than others – and one of the brands that’s setting a scorching pace is Hyundai. Whichever way you turn, it seems to be doing something bold and innovative, from the fast and entertaining Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch to the novel Inster city car.