Real MPG: most economical hybrid cars

slideshow

Petrol prices remain extortionately high, but our independent fuel economy tests reveal the most efficient hybrid cars out there...

Eleanor Cooper
Published22 October 2024
Toyota RAV4 front cornering
Toyota RAV4 interior dashboard
Toyota Yaris front
Toyota Yaris dash
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports front cornering
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports interior dashboard
Kia Niro Hybrid
Kia Niro - interior
Suzuki Swace 2021 front
Suzuki Swace 2021
Used Toyota Prius
Used Toyota Prius interior
Used Renault Clio 2019-present front cornering
Used Renault Clio 2019-present interior
Black Honda Jazz front cornering
Honda Jazz interior dashboard
Blue Toyota Yaris front right driving
Toyota Yaris interior dashboard
Toyota Yaris Cross front cornering
Toyota Yaris Cross dashboard
Image 1 of 21

 If you’re thinking about going green with your next car but don’t want the hassle of charging, then a hybrid might be the car for you.

Hybrid cars combine an electric motor with a traditional combustion engine and, while they can’t go as far on only-electric power as plug-in hybrid or electric cars, they can help cut fuel costs, especially if you drive mainly on urban roads. However, some models perform much better than others, even though they mostly use similar technology.

To make things even more complicated, the official WLTP figures aren’t always a true reflection of how far your car will get you in the real world. That’s why we’ve conducted our own Real MPG tests to see what your car can actually achieve.

Here, we’ve listed the cheapest hybrids to run based on our Real MPG data, as well as the models that will cost you more to run.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

Our Real MPG tests are based on a real-world route that simulates town, country and motorway driving. Our tests are also repeatable, meaning we can directly compare one car with another.

After weighing each car and checking its tyre pressures, we fit an exhaust connection to accurately measure emissions. We then set the climate control in each test car to 21 degC, or the midway point if it has manual air conditioning, with the fan speed on its lowest setting. We also turn off the car's headlights, as well as any other electrical equipment – such as the heated seats or stereo – so it doesn't interfere with our tests.

With the test under way, we sample the emissions from the car's tailpipe every second, and the average of those results is used to calculate the overall Real MPG score.

Find out more about how we test for Real MPG >> 

Also consider

