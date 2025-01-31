Renault 4 reader test team

“The Renault 4 looks impressively modern. It definitely doesn’t look as utilitarian as the original, and it’s certainly not bland, although it would still blend in nicely with other cars on the road.

“When you look closer, though, it has some interesting details. I really like the roof bars; they add to the good looks of the car and would be useful.

“The main attraction for me is the width of the car.A lot of new cars now are too wide to fit in my garage, but the R4, at 1.8m wide with the mirrors folded in, will slot in nicely.

“The interior looks quite upmarket, and I thought the dashboard screens were modern looking but simple and easy to read.

“One small niggle I have is that there’s nowhere to rest your right foot when it’s not on the accelerator; it would be nice if Renault had provided a foot rest.

“Generally, the R4 seems to be very practical, although there is a considerable step in the boot floor when the rear seatbacks are folded; this could pose an issue when loading long items in.

“Rear leg room could be a bit better, and it isn’t easy to put your feet under the front seats; this can make it feel a bit cramped back there.

“The expected 250 miles of range is decent enough, although I’m aware that this isn’t always reflected in real-world driving, especially in the winter.

“Having seen it in the metal, the R4 is now in the top three of the shortlist for my next car.”

Rating 4 stars

David Venn