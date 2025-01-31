Renault 4 reader test team
Renault’s new small electric SUV looks back for design inspiration, but is it worth looking forward to? We asked seven readers to give their verdicts on it...
You might think the Renault 4 (R4) is simply another new car that’s borrowing the name of an ancestor to capitalise on nostalgia. And yes, the French brand’s designers have rather plundered the 1960s original for inspiration – just like with the closely related Renault 5 (R5).
But the R4, with its compact dimensions and boxy SUV shape, seems a perfect fit for 2025 – particularly given its all-electric underpinnings. These include a 52kWh (usable) battery in the first UK cars to go on sale, bringing a 230-mile official range. A more affordable 40kWh version is under consideration.
The R4 acknowledges its forebear visually; this is seen in the character lines pressed into its bonnet and bodysides, the shape of the doors, the rear quarter-light windows and the protruding rear lights.
The interior, though, couldn’t be more modern, being virtually the same as that of the R5 – our 2025 Car of the Year. This means it has a quality feel, with plenty of plush materials, as well as an excellent Google-based infotainment system.
The new R4 won’t be quite the budget buy the original was, but it’s expected to start at less than £28,000 – relatively affordable next to most other small electric SUVs. Order books will open this spring, with deliveries getting under way in the summer.
With rivals such as the Kia EV3 to face, though, the R4 will need to have the substance to match its visual panache. To see if it does, we put it under the scrutiny of seven of our readers.
Julian Clarke
Age 60
Job IT consultant
Drives Honda E and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
“I’m an admirer of Renault’s recent design direction, particularly with the new R5 and the Alpine A290. I used to own a Renault 5 GT Turbo, and I’m generally a fan of the brand; I like the way it respects its heritage.
“I already own two EVs, so I’ve no reservations about buying a new one.The Renault 4 could potentially replace the Ioniq 5 N, which is my longer-range car.
“I like that the styling of the new R4 really evokes the original of the 1960s, especially because a lot of new EVs seem to look very similar these days.The R4’s styling nicely balances retro touches with modernity, plus it’s got a very friendly face.
“The denim interior looks good; it’s not too dark – or starkly bright – like you get in some new cars. The way Google functionality is incorporated into the infotainment system is a particular highlight.
“I love that it has paddles to control the regenerative braking, too. I wouldn’t buy an electric car that doesn’t have them.
“I live in the middle of nowhere, so if a model was offered with four-wheel drive, it would be just the job for me. I heard the range is supposed to be around 250 miles. I’ve got no concerns about that; my current EVs have never posed me any problems when it comes to range.
“Overall, the R4 looks like a great car. I don’t know what it could have done differently.”
Rating 5 stars
Paul Hayes
Age 46
Job Radio presenter
Drives Honda Civic and Honda CR-V
“I’m really impressed with the looks of the latest Renaults; the R4 and R5 are both a great mix of classic and modern style.
“I love the retro, funky look of the Renault 4, and it’s a good size without looking cumbersome.The boot is a good size; it looks like it could cover both a week-long family trip and a run to the tip.
“It also has some really classy details. I’m a big fan of the faux front grille. Having a denim interior instead of leather is a refreshing choice, too.
“I did find rear leg room to be slightly lacking. For the size of the car, it could do with another inch or two. If I’m being picky, the interior is a bit dark for me, and the waffle material on the roof is a bit heavy. It could do with brightening up a bit. Other than that, it’s really comfortable and seems fit for purpose.
“The infotainment system looks very easy to use. The integration of Google is just amazing, and the voice command system seems to work well. I’m impressed, and I’ve never been keen on such tech in the past.
“As someone who is new to electric vehicles [EVs], this sort of technology is really attractive; you can really see how far EVs have come in the past few years.
“I’d definitely consider the R4 to replace one of our hybrids.”
Rating 5 stars
Michael Jenkins
Age 83
Job Retired Royal Marines officer
Drives Volkswagen ID 3
“The Renault 4 looks impressively modern. It definitely doesn’t look as utilitarian as the original, and it’s certainly not bland, although it would still blend in nicely with other cars on the road.
“When you look closer, though, it has some interesting details. I really like the roof bars; they add to the good looks of the car and would be useful.
“The main attraction for me is the width of the car.A lot of new cars now are too wide to fit in my garage, but the R4, at 1.8m wide with the mirrors folded in, will slot in nicely.
“The interior looks quite upmarket, and I thought the dashboard screens were modern looking but simple and easy to read.
“One small niggle I have is that there’s nowhere to rest your right foot when it’s not on the accelerator; it would be nice if Renault had provided a foot rest.
“Generally, the R4 seems to be very practical, although there is a considerable step in the boot floor when the rear seatbacks are folded; this could pose an issue when loading long items in.
“Rear leg room could be a bit better, and it isn’t easy to put your feet under the front seats; this can make it feel a bit cramped back there.
“The expected 250 miles of range is decent enough, although I’m aware that this isn’t always reflected in real-world driving, especially in the winter.
“Having seen it in the metal, the R4 is now in the top three of the shortlist for my next car.”
Rating 4 stars
David Venn
Age 69
Job Retired deputy head teacher
Drives Kia Sportage, Toyota Corolla
“The Renault 4 is bigger than the new R5, and it seems more practical. I play golf regularly, and it would be easy to fit my clubs in by folding one of the rear seatbacks down.
“I was less impressed with the rear seat space. I’m just under 6ft tall and I have two taller brothers; if either of them sat in front of me, I’d be very cramped. However, the rear bench would be roomy enough to mount the child seat of our two-year-old granddaughter, whom we look after once a week.
“The exterior styling of the Renault 4 is attractive, especially the rear, where the retro look is at its clearest. There are lots of nice little design touches, such as the French flag on the front wing and the Gallic rooster decal on the windscreen.
“Having ambient interior lighting that changes when you select one of the four different driving modes, or can be altered separately, is a smart touch. There aren’t many physical buttons; you have to use the touchscreen infotainment system for many of the functions, but that didn’t bother me, because the system seems to be easy and intuitive to use.
“I’m also a fan of fabric seats, rather than leather, particularly when it’s made from recycled materials; the R4’s denim fabric is made partly from plastic bottles.
“I’d like to replace my Kia with a smaller car, and the R4 looks like it would fit the bill. However, if it ends up being too pricey, I might go for a second-hand Renault Scenic instead.”
Rating 4 stars
Reg Holmes
Age 74
Job Retired chartered accountant
Drives Jaguar XE and Kia Picanto
“I’ve been interested in Renaults since I passed my driving test in 1973. I’ve owned a 12, a 14, a Clio, a 19, an Espace and a Laguna, and I used to drive a very early original Renault 5 with a dash-mounted gearlever.
“The front seats of the R4 are very comfortable and it’s great that adjustable lumbar support is available. It’s something you don’t always get on more affordable cars.
“I reckon the R4’s back seats are really only suitable for children, or for adults on short journeys. Mind you, my regular rear seat occupants are my two dogs, and they’re small enough to fit in there easily.
“Sitting in the R4 feels just right to me; it’s comfortable, the controls are well placed and the dash and infotainment screens are large and clear.We’ve just bought a Kia Picanto for my wife, and it’s not as comfortable or well laid out as the R4.
“We used to do 1500-mile driving holidays around Spain and Portugal, but we’ve now decided on shorter trips to France, and the 52kWh R4 would be great for these.
“I am keen to go electric, and I have some experience of driving electric vehicles, although they’re very different from modern cars; as a part-time volunteer at a motor museum, I drive pre-war buses, including a 1914 model that runs on electricity.”
Rating 4 stars
Jon Kaye
Age 69
Job Freelance broadcast journalist
Drives Citroën e-C4
“The overall dimensions of the R4 suit me well.The boot is a good size, and it’s useful to have an underfloor storage compartment for the charging cables.
“I’m pleased that the rear doors have conventional exterior handles. I previously owned a Renault Zoe, and that had triangular ones set into the bottom corner of each window; they were confusing for people who weren’t familiar with the car, and that meant I often had to get out and open the doors for them.
“The range of the 52kWh R4 would be fine for me. In real-world driving it’s likely to be around 200 miles; that’s better than my old Zoe or our Citroën e-C4 could do.
“I like the fact that Renault has included Google in the infotainment system. It means the best option for anyone using the sat-nav and other functions is already installed in the car, so you don’t have to use smartphone mirroring for apps.
“There are a couple of aspects that would need further investigation before I can give the R4 a glowing verdict. I like the driving position, but before we bought our e-C4, we tried a Peugeot e-208 and found a prominent bulge in the driver’s seatback that made my wife uncomfortable. The armrests and consoles in some small SUVs are also too wide for my wife to find a comfortable driving position. I’d need her to check out the R4.”
Rating 3 stars
Llewellyn Austen
Age 78
Job Retired corporate finance director
Drives Land Rover Freelander and Mercedes-Benz SL
“I really like the R4’s exterior styling; it’s great that there’s a front grille of sorts. Many new electric models look too bland at the front end, almost like they’ve not been finished off, but the R4 looks like a proper car. I also really like the way the grille lights up on higher-spec models.
“I found it easy to get comfortable behind the wheel, and I like the driving position. Although it’s a small car, you sit fairly high up and have good all-round visibility, and that’s something my wife appreciates, so it should suit her, too.
“The only disappointment is the poor space for rear seat passengers. When I sat in the back, I didn’t have enough under-thigh support and I couldn’t get my feet under the base of the front seat. That said, we don’t carry extra passengers too often, so it wouldn’t be a big issue for us.
“Although I think much more needs to be done to improve the EV public charging infrastructure, the 186-mile official range of the 40kWh R4 would be enough for us, because we mostly do fairly short urban journeys.
“The R4 looks a great option for town and medium-distance driving. I’ve heard that a version with a canvas roof might go on sale later this year. That will have lots of appeal and sounds like a winning formula.”
Rating 4 stars
