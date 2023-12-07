The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy

Image 1 of 21

Buying a new car can be one of life's biggest investments, and these days a lot of models come with so much technology that the price can be eye-watering.

However, there is still a selection of models that offer no-nonsense thrills for a great price. So, here we list the 10 cheapest new cars, and show you how much you can save on each of them.

Thanks to our Target Price discounts, even some of the cheapest new cars on sale can be bought with a great discount.

If any of the cars on this list take your fancy, you can follow the review links to find out more about the car or click on the deals links to see more discounts with our free New Car Deals service.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile