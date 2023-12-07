LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy
slideshow

The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy

Looking to replace your car but think you can't afford to buy new? Well, these models might make you think again – especially after you've factored in our Target Price discounts...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Updated07 December 2023
The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy
Toyota Aygo X with Target Price logo
Fiat 500 Hybrid front driving
Fiat 500 2020 RHD dashboard
Toyota Aygo X front cornering
Toyota Aygo X interior dashboard
Hyundai i10 front cornering
Hyundai i10 interior dashboard
Dacia Sandero Stepway front right driving
Dacia Sandero Stepway interior dashboard
Volkswagen Up 2020 RHD front tracking
Volkswagen Up 2020 RHD dashboard
Fiat Panda 2022 front cornering
Fiat Panda 2022 interior dashboard
Citroën C3 front cornering
Citroën C3 interior dashboard
MG3 2023 driving
MG3 interior dashboard
Dacia Sandero front cornering
Dacia Sandero interior dashboard
Kia Picanto front cornering
Kia Picanto interior dashboard
Image 1 of 21

Buying a new car can be one of life's biggest investments, and these days a lot of models come with so much technology that the price can be eye-watering.

However, there is still a selection of models that offer no-nonsense thrills for a great price. So, here we list the 10 cheapest new cars, and show you how much you can save on each of them.

Thanks to our Target Price discounts, even some of the cheapest new cars on sale can be bought with a great discount.

If any of the cars on this list take your fancy, you can follow the review links to find out more about the car or click on the deals links to see more discounts with our free New Car Deals service.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Best deals
Top 10s >
Best ofBest family SUVs

Best family SUVs 2023

Want practicality, class and an elevated driving position in a relatively compact and affordable package? These are the top 10 cars you should be looking at – and the ones that are best avoided

Long term tests >
FeatureMax with Dacia Jogger long-term test car

Dacia Jogger long-term test

The Dacia Jogger is one of the cheapest seven-seaters you can buy, but how will it fare as a photographer's apprentice? We're living with one to find out

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Toyota Yaris Cross vs used Hyundai Tucson

New Toyota Yaris Cross vs used Hyundai Tucson

The Toyota Yaris Cross is one of the cheapest hybrid SUVs you can buy new, but would you be better off with a one-year-old Hyundai Tucson for the same money?

News and advice
Online car buying research
Advice

Most common car scams and how to avoid them

Best used hot hatches for less than £20,000
Best of

Best used hot hatches for less than £20,000

Cupra Formentor with Target Price logo
Feature

The best SUV discounts

Range Rover Electric illustration
News

New Range Rover Electric promises huge performance and super-fast charging

The Skoda Enyaq SUV has been given a five-star review by What Car?
News

Skoda Enyaq: 5 reasons why it’s a 5-star electric SUV

Blue Nissan Qashqai front driving
News

The most popular company cars in the UK

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2023

IPSO