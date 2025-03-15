Toyota looks to the past to name its new models

What’s in a name? Quite a lot according to Toyota bosses, who’ll look to the past when naming its new models.

The decision was made in the run-up to the launch of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser, which was widely expected to be called bZ2X, reflecting its position as a smaller electric SUV, sitting below the bZ4X in the firm’s range.

Speaking to What Car?, Toyota’s European product and marketing boss, Andrea Carlucci, said that “the reshuffle [of the name to Urban Cruiser] to a name that was working quite well, according to research in the UK, so I was very happy to use it.”