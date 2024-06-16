Real MPG: the least economical new cars you can buy

The official WLTP fuel economy tests you'll find printed in manufacturers' sales brochures don't always accurately reflect what you can expect your new car to achieve in the real world. To provide you with a more realistic figure, we devised our unique Real MPG test, which simulates real-world town, motorway and rural driving routes.

Below, we've listed the 10 models currently on sale which performed worst in our testing. If minimising running costs is high on your list of criteria for your next car, these models are best avoided – our rundown of the most economical cars you can buy will help steer you in the right direction.

That's not to say that we'd never recommend any of the models which appear on this list, though. Indeed, the Audi S8 that tops this list is the least economical car we've ever tested, yet its blend of huge power and sublime comfort makes it a great high-end luxury car.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

Although our tests are carried out in a laboratory (to ensure that the results are repeatable), the simulation used is based on a real-world driving route that takes into account a realistic variety of road conditions. Our Real MPG scores reflect what’s achievable if you drive carefully, but without resorting to extreme 'hypermiling' techniques.

Each car is weighed, and has its tyre pressures set to match the manufacturer's recommendations. The climate control is set to 21 degC – or the midway point if the car has manual air conditioning – and the headlights and stereo are switched off.

