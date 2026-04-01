The best new car PCP deals for less than £400 per month

Knowing how to buy a new car can be a tricky business. Buying a car with cash can leave a massive dent in your bank account, while many finance methods don’t offer much flexibility, often forcing you to hand back the car once the contract is over. A personal contract purchase (PCP) arrangement, on the other hand, offers the best of both worlds.

As well as letting you spread the cost of a new car over a time period that suits you, a PCP deal lets you decide whether you hand the car back to the dealer and walk away, use your old car as a deposit for a new PCP arrangement or pay an additional fee and keep the car once the contract ends. What’s more, to entice new customers, car dealers are offering many tempting PCP deals.

Here, we share 10 of the best PCP deals which cost less than £400 per month. These include economical small cars, spacious family cars and a premium electric SUV.

*All prices are based on a 36-month contract with a £2000 payment up front and 10,000 miles per year, and were correct at the time of writing.