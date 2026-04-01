The best new car PCP deals for less than £400 per month
It’s possible to drive away in a brand new car for as little as £110 per month. We share 10 of the best PCP deals around...
Knowing how to buy a new car can be a tricky business. Buying a car with cash can leave a massive dent in your bank account, while many finance methods don’t offer much flexibility, often forcing you to hand back the car once the contract is over. A personal contract purchase (PCP) arrangement, on the other hand, offers the best of both worlds.
As well as letting you spread the cost of a new car over a time period that suits you, a PCP deal lets you decide whether you hand the car back to the dealer and walk away, use your old car as a deposit for a new PCP arrangement or pay an additional fee and keep the car once the contract ends. What’s more, to entice new customers, car dealers are offering many tempting PCP deals.
Here, we share 10 of the best PCP deals which cost less than £400 per month. These include economical small cars, spacious family cars and a premium electric SUV.
*All prices are based on a 36-month contract with a £2000 payment up front and 10,000 miles per year, and were correct at the time of writing.
Strengths
- Well priced
- Lots of standard kit
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- Range suited to city drivers
- Not particularly fast
- Driving position could be better for taller drivers
Version T03 | List price £15,995 | Monthly payment £110
The Leapmotor T03 goes to show that electric cars are no longer the preserve of the rich, being among the cheapest new EVs on the market. Every T03 comes with a 95bhp electric motor, which gives it a 0-62mph time of 12.7sec. That’s about the same as the Dacia Spring 70, although the more expensive Renault 5 is faster still. With a 36kWh (usable capacity) battery, the T03 can officially cover 165 miles. The T03 rides well around town, although can feel floaty at motorway speeds. Its steering is very light but feels more precise than the Spring’s.
Despite using more hard plastics than the Citroën ë-C3, the T03’s interior feels sturdy. There’s also an impressive amount of head and leg room for four adults, although there’s no middle rear seat, like you get in the ë-C3 or R5. Nevertheless, the T03 does have plenty of standard kit, including a panoramic glass roof, automatic air conditioning, keyless start and a 10.0in touchscreen. Even so, the T03’s infotainment system isn’t as intuitive as the R5’s.
Read our full Leapmotor T03 review >>
Strengths
- Excellent fuel economy
- Tidy handling
- Lots of standard kit
Weaknesses
- Firm ride
- Road noise
- Rivals offer better practicality
Version 1.2 MHEV Motion | List price £19,699 | Monthly payment £136
If you’re looking for a small car that’s as fun as it is frugal, the Suzuki Swift should be high on your shopping list. While the Swift is the only small car available with four-wheel drive (called the Allgrip), we prefer the more conventional front-wheel drive option, which comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and mild hybrid technology. Taking 12.5sec to reach 62mph, the Renault Clio is quicker off the mark. Nonetheless, the Swift feels more agile than the Dacia Sandero, and has more composure around tight corners than the MG3 has. The Swift’s ride isn’t particularly supple, though.
The Swift’s interior might not be full of soft-touch materials, but looks smart and offers a clear driving position. Tall front seat passengers have plenty of space to stretch out, and there’s more head and leg room in the back than the Skoda Fabia or VW Polo has. Even so, the 265-litre boot is smaller than most. In entry-level Motion trim, the Swift comes with 16in alloy wheels, keyless entry and heated front seats as standard.
Read our full Suzuki Swift review >>
Strengths
- Very economical to run
- Well equipped and good to drive
- Warranty lasts for up to 10 years
Weaknesses
- Cramped in the back
- Smaller boot than rivals
- Top-spec trims are considerably costlier
Version 1.5h GR Sport | List price £26,895 | Monthly payment £173
It should come as no surprise that the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid is our favourite small car. Compared with previous generations, it has grown in size and power alike. Every Aygo X features a full hybrid setup featuring a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It supplies enough punch to accelerate from 0-62mph in 9.2sec, making it quicker than the Hyundai i10 or Kia Picanto. The Aygo X is also extremely economical, officially averaging up to 74.3mpg. Accurate steering and limited body lean make the Aygo X fun on country roads, although its ride can be somewhat choppy at speed.
There’s a good amount of space for front passengers in the Aygo X, although adults sitting in the back will find their knees digging into the seat in front. The 231-litre boot is also smaller than what you’ll find in the i10 or Picanto. That said, the Aygo X is well-equipped, with the range-topping GR Sport featuring dual-zone air conditioning, keyless start and heated front seats as standard.
Read our full Toyota Aygo X Hybrid review >>
Strengths
- Tidy handling
- Spacious and user-friendly interior
- Competitive list price
Weaknesses
- Some rivals have a bigger boot
- Frustrating automatic gearbox
- No hybrid option
Version 1.0 FR Black Edition | List price £29,205 | Monthly payment £219
The Seat Arona is one of the oldest small SUVs on the market but still manages to offer plenty of appeal. While the 94bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine found in the cheapest Aronas can feel sluggish, the mid-range 114bhp unit found in the FR Black Edition sprints to 62mph in a healthy 9.9sec. For a little extra, the Arona is also available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine for even better performance. In any case, the Arona is more agile around corners than the Peugeot 2008 or Renault Captur, and it stays composed over bumps. The Volkswagen T-Roc has less audible wind noise at motorway speeds, though.
While the Arona’s low driving position won’t suit all SUV buyers, the interior is well laid-out and uses many plush materials. There’s a good amount of head room all round, although the Skoda Kamiq has slightly more rear leg room. Even so, the Arona’s 400-litre matches that of the Kamiq and features a height-adjustable floor. The FR Black Edition also features a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry as standard.
Read our full Seat Arona review >>
Strengths
- Smooth, quiet engines
- Lower trim levels are great value for private buyers
- Smart, easy-to-use interior
Weaknesses
- So-so performance
- Some rivals are more fun to drive
- Lacks the seating flexibility of many rivals
Version 1.3 DIG-T 140 MHEV Accenta Premium | List price £30,615 | Monthly payment £223
The Nissan Qashqai is regularly among the top-selling cars in the UK, and for good reason. Three engine options are available, with the cheapest Qashqais featuring a 1.3-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid technology, making 138bhp. Reaching 62mph in 10.2sec, it’s quicker off the mark than the equivalent Seat Ateca, although the Skoda Karoq is faster still. Around town, the Qashqai benefits from light steering and a relatively smooth ride. Still, the Qashqai isn’t as engaging as the Ateca on twisty country roads.
Inside, the Qashqai looks smart and feels plush, with faux leather on the dashboard and doors. Front and rear passengers get a decent amount of space, and while the 504-litre boot isn’t quite as big as the Ateca’s, there’s still enough room for seven carry-on suitcases. In entry-level Accenta Premium form, the Qashqai comes with 17in alloy wheels, a reversing camera, dual-zone climate control and keyless entry.
Read our full Nissan Qashqai review >>
Strengths
- Surprising amount of interior space
- Competitive electric range
- Lots of standard kit
Weaknesses
- Renault 5 is better to drive
- Slightly sluggish at higher speeds
- Limited to four seats
Version Standard Range 42kWh 01 | List price £20,005 | Monthly payment £240
There’s little doubt that the Hyundai Inster is among the best small electric cars on the market. For starters, it’s unusually practical, with enough head and leg room for four adults. Some versions of the Inster also feature sliding rear seats, letting you prioritise more rear leg room or up to 351 litres of boot space – nearly as much as you get in the larger MG4. The Inster’s interior also feels sturdy and well laid-out.
The Inster is available with two batteries, with the smaller 39kWh (usable capacity) option offering an official range of 203 miles. That’s about the same as the equivalent Citroën ë-C3 or Renault 5. With this battery fitted, the Inster features a 95bhp electric motor to reach 62mph in 11.7sec; quicker than the Leapmotor T03, although the R5 is considerably faster still. Nevertheless, a tight turning circle makes the Inster manoeuvrable in town, and the soft suspension soaks up most undulations. At higher speeds, the Inster is also surprisingly refined. It doesn’t feel as agile around tight bends as the R5, though.
Read our full Hyundai Inster review >>
Strengths
- Comfortable ride and tidy handling
- Spacious rear seats and a big boot
- Cheap to buy and run
Weaknesses
- No hybrid or fully electric option
- So-so reliability record
- Some rivals are more fun to drive
Version 1.5 TSI SE L Edition | List price £29,475 | Monthly payment £241
While it's not as popular as the Toyota Corolla or Volkswagen Golf, the Skoda Scala is still an impressive family car. In addition to plenty of room for front passengers, the Scala offers more rear leg room than the Vauxhall Astra. What’s more, the 467-litre boot is bigger than the Honda Civic’s or Peugeot 308’s. In mid-spec SE L Edition trim, the Scala is also well-equipped, featuring 17in alloy wheels, heated front seats and keyless entry.
The Scala offers a considerable number of engine options, the most powerful of which is a 1.5-litre petrol unit that makes a healthy 148bhp. Sprinting from 0-62mph in 8.2sec, it’s slightly spritlier than the equivalent Golf. Whatever is under the bonnet, the Scala’s soft suspension soaks up large bumps, although the Mazda 3 and Seat Leon feel more composed. Despite some body lean around tight bends, the Scala offers plenty of grip and predictable steering.
Read our full Skoda Scala review >>
Strengths
- Good driving position
- Competitively priced
- Small dimensions benefit manoeuvrability
Weaknesses
- Tight rear leg room
- Scratchy interior plastics
- Average to drive
Version 1.2 Longitude | List price £29,999 | Monthly payment £279
It might be the smallest model in the Jeep range, but there’s still a lot to like about the Jeep Avenger. The cheapest Avengers – which use a 1.2-litre pure petrol engine – are slower off the mark than the equivalent Ford Puma or Peugeot 2008. Still, the Avenger’s soft suspension means it’s smoother over bumps than the Puma. The Avenger is easy to drive around town, thanks to its light steering and surprisingly tight turning circle. Nevertheless, on twisty country roads, you’ll encounter a fair amount of body lean and wind noise.
You won’t find many soft-touch materials in the Avenger’s interior, but it looks smart and offers good front visibility. There’s lots of front passenger space, although taller rear occupants will be short on knee room and the 380-litre boot isn’t class-leading. Even so, the Avenger has plenty of standard kit, with entry-level Longitude featuring 16in alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning and keyless start.
Read our full Jeep Avenger review >>
Strengths
- Controlled ride
- Classy and spacious interior
- User-friendly dashboard
Weaknesses
- Some cheap interior plastics
- Cheapest versions have a short range
- No front boot
Version 40 Sport Auto 82kWh | List price £47,355 | Monthly payment £315
The Audi Q4 e-tron goes to show that premium electric SUVs don’t have to be expensive, and that’s before you consider any PCP deals. You can choose from a range of power options, although the cheapest 40 version features a healthy 201bhp electric motor. Accelerating from 0-62mph in 8.1sec, the Q4 e-tron 40 is quicker off the mark than the equivalent Ford Explorer or Hyundai Ioniq 5. This version of the Q4 e-tron also features a 52kWh (usable capacity) battery to officially cover 251 miles.
Soft suspension means the Q4 e-tron leans through corners more than most, although it feels more controlled over bumps than the Volkswagen ID 4 or Volvo EX40. There’s also very little wind noise or motor whine at motorway speeds. The Q4 e-tron’s interior uses some cheap plastics but offers a good amount of front and rear passenger space. The 520-litre boot is also spacious, although the Tesla Model Y offers even more room.
Read our full Audi Q4 e-tron review >>
MG S6
Strengths
- Roomy interior and good boot space
- Tidy handling and decent ride
- Well priced and well equipped
Weaknesses
- Rivals can charge faster
- Infotainment system is pretty average
- MG’s poor reliability record
Version 77kWh Trophy Long Range | List price £40,995 | Monthly payment £351
The MG S6 is cheaper than most electric family SUVs, such as the Smart #5 and Tesla Model Y, but still manages to be incredibly capable. Two versions are available, with the cheaper Long Range option featuring a 241bhp electric motor, helping the S6 sprint to 62mph in a respectable 7.3sec. Featuring a 74.3kWh (usable capacity) battery, this version of the S6 can officially cover 329 miles, which is more than the equivalent Skoda Enyaq can manage. Around bends, the S6 feels more agile than a Citroën ë-C5 Aircross or Smart #5. Even so, firm suspension means the ride can be fidgety over bumps.
Despite costing less than most rivals, the S6’s interior feels plush and features intuitive physical controls for the air conditioning. There’s lots of room for five tall occupants, and enough storage space to carry eight suitcases. In mid-spec Trophy trim, the S6 is also very well-equipped, featuring 20in alloy wheels, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a 360-degree parking camera.