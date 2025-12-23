Whether you live in an urban or rural area, having a rugged 4x4 or a car with four-wheel drive can be incredibly useful. When the weather dips below zero, the extra traction offered by four driven wheels can keep you moving when others struggle, while the odd occasion where you venture off the beaten track, onto, er, a beaten track, can be handy for venturing out into the sticks.

If these factors sound like they appeal to you, our list of the top 10 best used 4x4s for less than £15,000 can help. It includes a range of cars that aren't hardcore off-roaders, but instead a range of SUVs and cars you can use every day – for a mix of on-road and light off-road driving. Indeed, our list includes small cars, small SUVs and even a couple of estate cars – all for a budget that shouldn't break the bank.