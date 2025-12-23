Best used 4x4s for less than £15,000
Used 4x4s and four-wheel drive cars are not as expensive as you might think. These are the more affordable options for your shortlist...
Whether you live in an urban or rural area, having a rugged 4x4 or a car with four-wheel drive can be incredibly useful. When the weather dips below zero, the extra traction offered by four driven wheels can keep you moving when others struggle, while the odd occasion where you venture off the beaten track, onto, er, a beaten track, can be handy for venturing out into the sticks.
If these factors sound like they appeal to you, our list of the top 10 best used 4x4s for less than £15,000 can help. It includes a range of cars that aren't hardcore off-roaders, but instead a range of SUVs and cars you can use every day – for a mix of on-road and light off-road driving. Indeed, our list includes small cars, small SUVs and even a couple of estate cars – all for a budget that shouldn't break the bank.
To find out more about our contenders, you can click the review links to read our full overview, which includes extensive performance information, running costs and reliability. Or, if you've already decided the right used 4x4 for you, you can click on the links to find used cars for sale on the forecourts.
Strengths
- A lot of car for the money
- Big boot
- 4x4 version very capable
Weaknesses
- Sparse equipment on lower trims
- Interior feels very cheap
- Disappointing Euro NCAP safety rating
The Dacia Duster has more than just a name that's fitting for a rugged SUV. It's genuinely capable off-road, particularly if you go for a four-wheel drive model, where you can engage all four wheels via a dial near the gearlever. As a bonus, four-wheel-drive models have more sophisticated rear suspension that two-wheel drive models don't get, helping to improve ride comfort and handling. While the Duster is basic in terms of kit and interior quality, it's a practical, rugged car that's excellent value, starting from just £7000 for a high-mileage 4x4 car. That's well within our budget, but if you have £11,000 to spend, you'll be able to find a much nicer example.
"I love the no-nonsense nature of the Duster – it'll happily go where most family SUVs don't. I'm a big fan of the basic, hard-wearing interior, too, which you don't have to worry about getting mucky." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2020 Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe Prestige 4WD, 59,987 miles, £10,990
Read our full used Dacia Duster review
Search for a used Dacia Duster for sale
Strengths
- Spacious and practical interior with excellent driving position
- Comfortable ride, smooth on all roads
- A good choice of punchy engines
Weaknesses
- A little bland to drive
- Not as efficient as some of its rivals
- VarioFlex seats are only optional on some models
The Skoda Karoq is one of our favourite used SUVs. While it's not as capable as the Duster in the really rough stuff, and nor is it as cheap, it's a brilliant car if you need a four-wheel drive car for the road. It has a comfortable ride and tidy handling, making it a lovely car for doing lots of miles in, plus its spacious, well-built interior is suitable for family life. Reliability is looking good, according to our reliability survey, but you'll need one of the bigger 2.0-litre diesel or 2.0-litre petrol engines if you want the very useful four-wheel drive.
"If you want maximum practicality with your Karoq, I'd steer you towards SE L or Edition trims. These come with 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats – or the option of removing the rear seats entirely. This system was also available as part of the optional VarioFlex package." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2018 Skoda Karoq 2.0 TDI SE Technology 4WD, 54,528 miles, £13,690
Read our full used Skoda Karoq review
Search for a used Skoda Karoq for sale
Strengths
- Comfortable ride
- Impressive safety
- Good boot by class standards
Weaknesses
- Low-rent interior on earlier cars
- Only top spec gets sat-nav
- Lumbar support is an option
- Reliability has been mixed
Not many small SUVs are available with four-wheel drive, but the Volkswagen T-Roc is one of the few. Like the Skoda Karoq, you'll have to go for one of the larger diesel or petrol engines to get it, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, considering the performance on offer. While the T-Roc is one of the more pricey cars on this list, its talents – particularly when it comes to practicality and ride comfort – make it a very tempting choice. Its reliability record has improved in recent years, too.
"I prefer the T-Roc's interior after 2022, where quality was dramatically improved. Unfortunately, the four-wheel drive versions of this era aren't within our budget yet, but that's not to say quality on earlier cars is bad." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2019 Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TDI SE L 4Motion, 62,252 miles, £14,589
Read our full used Volkswagen T-Roc review
Search for a used Volkswagen T-Roc for sale
Strengths
- Classy and spacious interior
- Smooth 2.0 diesel engine
- Good value for money
Weaknesses
- Unsettled low-speed ride
- Kia Sorento is more practical
Those looking for seven seats and four-wheel drive capability should definitely consider the Skoda Kodiaq. It's one of the more affordable options in the seven-seater class, and yet, it's one of the best overall. The driving position is excellent, with good visibility, and the dashboard and surrounding areas have a high-quality feel. There's genuine space for seven adults, too, and a big boot when the third row seats are tucked away. Used prices start from the £12,000 mark, with a choice of petrol and diesel engines available.
"For optimum reliability, I'd recommend going for a diesel-powered Kodiaq. It finished in second place out of 14 seven-seaters in our latest reliability survey, while the petrol version finished in a middling seventh place." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2017 Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI SE DSG 4WD, 63,000 miles, £14,270
Read our full used Skoda Kodiaq review
Search for a used Skoda Kodiaq for sale
Strengths
- Spacious for a city car
- Most models well equipped
- Agile in corners
- Top-notch reliability
Weaknesses
- Jiggly ride quality
- Vague steering
- Fiddly touchscreen system
The Suzuki Ignis is the mountain goat of 4x4s. It might not look very capable, but this small SUV can get to surprisingly remote places, especially when equipped with Suzuki's AllGrip four-wheel drive system. The high-riding stance allows it to take on a muddy field or dirt track, while its light weight and nippy petrol engine allows it to make good progress. Sure, it's not especially polished on the road, and nor is the infotainment system very modern, but for the money it's a great option if you want a small, rugged 4x4.
"I was shocked by how spacious the Ignis was in the back seats. I'm 6ft2in and I managed to fit in with plenty of head room to spare." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2021 Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ5 AllGrip, 35,471 miles, £11,999
Read our full used Suzuki Ignis review
Search for a used Suzuki Ignis for sale
Strengths
- Luxurious, good quality interior
- Punchy, smooth engines
- Impressively comfortable
Weaknesses
- A4 Avant has more choice and lower prices
- Handling leaves room for improvement
- Rival estates are more spacious
The recipe for the Audi A4 Allroad is straightforward. Simply take a four-wheel drive Audi A4 Avant, raise the suspension (for better ground clearance) and add rubber wheelarch and bumper extensions, and, hey presto, you get an A4 Allroad. It's a fantastic set-up; not only do you get a car that's suitable for light off-roading, but you also get a softer, more cosseting ride than the regular car, thanks to its raised suspension. This era of Audi interior is fantastic, too, with rock-solid build quality and a user-friendly infotainment system.
"I miss rugged estate cars. Unfortunately, most manufacturers – including Audi – have stopped making them, but the combination of estate car practicality and rugged, off-road ability is really quite appealing to me." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2017 Audi A4 Allroad S Tronic quattro, 68,365 miles, £14,450
Read our full used Audi A4 Allroad review
Search for a used Audi A4 Allroad for sale
Strengths
- Smooth handling and responsive steering
- High-quality interior with solid materials
- Spacious boot with plenty of practical loading options
- Reliability looks good
Weaknesses
- Noticeable wind and road noise at speed
- Higher servicing costs than some of its rivals
- Some electrical issues have been reported by owners
BMW doesn't do full-on off-roaders, but if you want a used family SUV with four-wheel drive for driving on the road, the BMW X1 is a great option. You can have it with diesel, petrol or plug-in hybrid power, depending on your needs, and all are available with BMW's xDrive four-wheel drive system. Other strengths include a good reliability record, tidy handling and a spacious interior. Used prices start from the £10,000 mark, which makes it good value for money, too.
"The X1 doesn't ride as comfortably as the Skoda Karoq. But if ride comfort is a priority and you like the X1, I'd suggest looking for a car with the optional adaptive suspension. Alternatively, stick to an SE-spec car with the standard 18in wheels." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2018 BMW X1 20i xLine xDrive, 51,824 miles, £14,530
Read our full used BMW X1 review
Search for a used BMW X1 for sale
Strengths
- Fun to drive for an SUV
- Spacious interior for passengers and luggage
- Economical diesel engines
Weaknesses
- Too much wind and road noise at high speeds
- Ride is jittery on poorer road surfaces
- Removable rear seats are fiddly
It might be one of the older cars on this list, but the Skoda Yeti remains the go-to used car for those who want a practical, rugged family SUV that's well made and cheap to run. But there's more to the Yeti than just capability, because its Tonka-toy looks wins over many buyers, too. Our only caveat is pricing, because low mileage four-wheel drive cars from 2015 start from around £10,000, which is a lot for a car that's more than 10 years old. While you can pick up earlier cars for much less, these really will feel old.
"I've had several owners ask me why Skoda hasn't made a new Yeti. Technically it has, with the Skoda Karoq being its direct replacement, but for Yeti owners it's too different to the original." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2016 Skoda Yeti 2.0 TDI SE Business Outdoor 4WD, 38,617 miles, £13,040
Read our full used Skoda Yeti review
Search for a used Skoda Yeti for sale
Strengths
- Lively performance of 1.0 engine
- Tidy handling
- Well equipped
- Terrific reliability
Weaknesses
- Road and wind noise
- Harsh ride
- Cheap-feeling interior plastics
We've already mentioned how four-wheel drive small SUVs are rare, but what about small cars? Well, these are even more difficult to come by, but the Suzuki Swift AllGrip is the best you can buy. It's great to drive and cheap to run, while an impressive reliability record bolsters its appeal. While the Swift won't be able to tackle much off-roading, its raised ride height and four-wheel drive make it more capable than most of its rivals.
"I've tested a Swift AllGrip at a disused quarry. It had no trouble skipping up a rocky slope or taking on a muddy water splash. It could do anything the larger Suzuki Vitara could do under the same conditions." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2022 Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet SZ5 AllGrip, 45,000 miles, £10,790
Read our full used Suzuki Swift review
Search for a used Suzuki Swift for sale
Strengths
- Generous interior space
- Well equipped
- Solidly built
Weaknesses
- Diesel engine is noisy
- Disappointing ride quality
- Petrol engine thirsty
The Subaru Outback might not be the most comfortable or refined estate car, but there's no doubting it's off-road credentials, with all versions offering four-wheel drive. While it's not as good to drive or as plush as the Audi A4 Allroad, it is cheaper to buy and more spacious inside. SE Premium – which is the most popular trim option – is very well equipped, with climate and cruise control, sat-nav, LED headlights, a rearview camera, heated leather seats and a powered tailgate offered as standard.
"There are just two engines available with the Outback, but I'd be tempted to go for the diesel, because it's punchier and more economical than the petrol." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2017 Subaru Outback 2.0D SE Premium Lineartronic 4WD, 63,800 miles, £12,295
Read our full used Subaru Outback review
Search for a used Subaru Outback for sale