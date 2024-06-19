2024 Citroën C3 Aircross revealed with petrol, hybrid and electric power options

The fully electric version – called the e-C3 Aircross – is powered by a single 111bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels. Power comes from a 44kWh battery, which means it can travel 186 miles officially. That’s slightly less than the 198 miles the MG ZS EV SE can do, but if you want more range, a bigger battery (likely to be 51kWh in usable capacity) will join the line-up in 2025 with an estimated range of around 250 miles.

From a 100kW public charger, the e-C3 Aircross can top up from 20-80% in 26 minutes, which is quicker than the ZS EV. When charging at home, this time grows to two hours and 50 minutes with an 11kW charger or four hours and 10 minutes with a 7kW charger; the time taken to charge from 0-100% has yet to be announced.

The petrol version is powered by a 99bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It will be offered as the entry-level engine in the line-up.