2024 Porsche Panamera revealed and driven

Steering is well weighted and direct, giving you a good sense of what the front wheels are up to. This in turn gives you confidence to push on through corners, even on the rain-lashed roads of our German test route.

The ride on standard air suspension is firm but well controlled, much like that of the current Panamera. Larger lumps and bumps are well taken care of, and the car resists body roll through corners well.

For keener drivers, plug-in hybrid versions of the Panamera will be offered with a new active system dubbed Porsche Active Ride, which adjusts each corner of the car to counter body roll even more through corners, or to stop any pitching under acceleration or braking. It’s impressive to see in action, but you’ll need to be pressing on to notice the biggest differences.

What’s the 2024 Porsche Panamera like inside?

The centrepiece of the new Panamera is a trio of screens which put a vast amount of information right in front of you. First up is the 12.6in digital instrument cluster, which isn’t as configurable as what you’ll find in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, but it looks sharp, and can be optionally supplemented by a large head-up display.

Then there’s the central infotainment screen itself, which runs Porsche’s own software. It responded quickly enough to our inputs, but if you’d rather use apps from your smartphone, there are also wireless connections for Apple Carplay and Android Auto.