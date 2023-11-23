LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
The cheapest electric cars on sale today
slideshow

The cheapest electric cars on sale today

Tempted by an electric car, but worried about the price? Well, here we reveal the cheapest EVs on sale, and some of them are more affordable than you might think...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published23 November 2023
Cheapest electric cars: UK's most affordable EVs
MG4 with Target Price logo
Peugeot e-Rifter 2022 front cornering
Mini Electric 2023 driving
Grey Vauxhall Corsa Electric front cornering
Citroën e-Berlingo 2022 front cornering
Citroën e-C4 2021 front tracking
ORA Funky Cat front right tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 front cornering
Mazda MX-30 R-EV front action
MG5 EV 2022 front right tracking
MG ZS EV 2022 front right tracking
Renault Zoe front right tracking
Nissan Leaf front left tracking
Fiat 500 Electric front cornering
MG4 EV front left driving
BYD Dolphin front cornering
Citroen Ami front right tracking
Image 1 of 17

Electric cars are not known for their low purchase cost yet, because they're still relatively new to our roads. However, as more cars are launched and the years go by, this is slowly starting to change. 

Manufacturers are beginning to expand their horizons by producing body styles to suit the needs (and wallets) of a wider variety of buyers. This means there are now many more cars to choose from, including different sizes of electric car and electric SUV.

Some models have been on the market for several years now too, which means that there are some great discounts available.

So, which are the cheapest electric cars on sale? Here, we name the 16 cheapest cars and show you how much you can save on each of them by using our Target Price deals and our free What Car? New Car Buying service.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Electric car news and features
Top 10s >
SlideshowBest electric cars 2022

The Best electric cars in 2023

Sales of electric cars are booming, and no wonder: the best are quiet, cheap to run and smooth to drive. But which are the brightest sparks – and which are the loose connections?

Long term tests >
FeatureLong Term BYD Atto 3 rooftop

BYD Atto 3 long-term test

Can an unfamiliar car brand show established names a thing or two when it comes to comfortable, practical and cost-effective electric motoring? We're finding out

New car group tests >
FeatureMG 4 and Tesla Model 3 driving - fronts

New MG 4 Extended Range vs Tesla Model 3

The new MG 4 Extended Range costs thousands less than the cheapest Tesla Model 3, yet has a longer official range. Is that game over for the Tesla?

News and advice
Mini Electric vs Peugoet e208
Feature

2023 What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable electric cars

Top 10 used electric cars
Best of

Top 10 used electric cars

Citroen Ami cornering
Feature

The cheapest company cars you can get in the UK

Cupra Formentor infotainment touchscreen
Advice

Fleet cars glossary: your company car jargon A to Z

Jaguar I-Pace with depreciation graph
Slideshow

The 10 fastest-depreciating electric cars

smart #1 brabus front 3/4 tracking
News

Smart #1: 5 reasons why it’s a What Car? five-star car

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2023

IPSO