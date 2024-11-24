European road trip: petrol vs electric

Heading to France for a family road trip has long been a quintessential British adventure. Whether it’s a quick dash to northern France to cram the boot with crates of wine, or a leisurely drive south to the Alps in search of world-class ski slopes, there’s something uniquely liberating about exploring France from behind the wheel. Perhaps that’s why more than 2.5 million cars made the Channel crossing last year.

But with more of us embracing electric cars (EVs) than ever, is it time to rethink the European driving holiday? Surely the freedom of the open road will be hampered by figuring out foreign charging networks, coupled with the nagging concern that EVs don’t fare as well at motorway speeds. Could a dream road trip turn into a logistical nightmare?

That’s certainly the tabloid narrative. But who’s to say a European getaway in an electric car can’t be just as effortless as in a petrol-powered one – and perhaps cheaper?