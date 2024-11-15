Hyundai Ioniq 9: new electric seven-seat SUV arrives in 2025
The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is due to be officially revealed later this month, and here’s everything we know about it so far...
On sale 2025 Prices from £65,000 (est)
SUVs are the bread and butter of the car industry right now – they’re immensely popular among all sorts of buyers, and have cemented themselves as a staple in the market. Hyundai is no stranger to the format – but the new Hyundai Ioniq 9 sees the Korean car maker enter new territory.
The Ioniq 9 will be Hyundai’s first fully-electric seven-seat large SUV, and will be based on the same underpinnings as the Kia EV9 – which makes sense, given that the two brands are very closely related. As such, the Ioniq 9 will use the same platform as the EV9 and will likely share a whole host of other key features.
We expect the Ioniq 9 will get a 96kWh (usable capacity) battery, as in the EV9, and will be available with two different setups – a 200bhp rear-wheel-drive version, and a 378bhp dual-motor four-wheel-drive version. In these configurations, the EV9 records official range figures of 349 miles and 315 miles respectively, although this doesn’t quite match up to the 374 miles offered by the rival Volvo EX90.
Much of the Ioniq 9’s exterior design will be based on the Hyundai Seven concept (pictured below) that was unveiled in 2021, with a more curvaceous design and sloping roofline that set it apart visually from the boxy EV9. Again taking from the Seven concept, it appears as though the Ioniq 9 will get a lightbar spanning its width with vertical headlights situated below.
Inside, three rows of seating provide space for seven occupants, with a flat floor stretching across all three rows.
It’s likely the rest of the interior will be very similar to that of the new Santa Fe, which gets two 12.3in screens – a driver display and an infotainment touchscreen which will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Physical buttons control the audio and climate functions, and the furnishings generally feel more plush and upmarket than its mainstream rivals. An interior image of the Ioniq 9 also seems to tease a Bose sound system.
The Ioniq 9 is due to be revealed later this month, with the first examples going on sale next year. Prices aren’t yet confirmed, but we’d expect them to start at around £65,000, which is around the same as the EV9, and significantly undercuts the EX90.
