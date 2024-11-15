Hyundai Ioniq 9: new electric seven-seat SUV arrives in 2025

On sale 2025 Prices from £65,000 (est)

SUVs are the bread and butter of the car industry right now – they’re immensely popular among all sorts of buyers, and have cemented themselves as a staple in the market. Hyundai is no stranger to the format – but the new Hyundai Ioniq 9 sees the Korean car maker enter new territory.

The Ioniq 9 will be Hyundai’s first fully-electric seven-seat large SUV, and will be based on the same underpinnings as the Kia EV9 – which makes sense, given that the two brands are very closely related. As such, the Ioniq 9 will use the same platform as the EV9 and will likely share a whole host of other key features.