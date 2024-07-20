Best used sports cars for less than £35,000

"Now more than ever, the A110 feels like a breath of fresh air to me. It's modern in many ways, but at the same time it's rooted in the past, being smaller, lighter and more engaging to drive than most cars on sale today." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor

While the Porsche Cayman's older age, lesser agility and higher running costs count against it in the fight against the A110, the decision remained a very tricky one. And for all those caveats, the Cayman does a lot to compensate, namely in the form of its masterful handling balance and composure, as well as some wonderful six-cylinder engines.

The fact you can pick up a Cayman with a third pedal and gearlever (remember those old things?) will make it a more enticing proposition to many purists – the A110 is only available with an automatic gearbox. It has a noticeably plusher interior, too – as you might expect from something bearing the Porsche crest.

"Some cars have you glued to the performance figures, because they tell the story. With the Cayman, it's plenty quick, but that won't be your focal point upon driving one. Instead, you'll be in complete awe of the Cayman's masterful handling. It was even better than I'd imagined it." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter