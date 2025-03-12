Best SUV lease deals - the cheapest SUV deals available now
Think leasing an SUV is expensive? Our roundup of the cheapest SUV deals proves otherwise...
Leasing an SUV can be one of the cheapest and easiest routes to parking one on your driveway. And as our rundown of the cheapest SUV deals available now shows, it’s not just the tiniest models which yield the most attractive prices.
Indeed, there are some outstanding SUV lease deals available on family friendly, fun to drive and stylish models, and even plug-in hybrids.
Below we’ve listed the best SUV lease deals currently available. To keep things simple, we’ve set the terms at a commonly-used rate: a three year lease agreement with six months’ advance rental with an annual 10,000 mile limit. Depending on your circumstances, you may be able to get an even better deal, if you cover fewer miles, willing to pay more up front or want a different length term.
Prices correct at time of writing.
Our pick: 1.3 DiG-T MH N-Connecta 5dr
Strengths
- Smooth, quiet engines
- Lower trim levels are great value for private buyers
- Smart, easy-to-use interior
Weaknesses
- So-so performance
- Some rivals are more fun to drive
- Lacks the seating flexibility of many rivals
Model Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T MHEV N-Connecta | Monthly rental £289.66 | Initial payment £1737.96 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
There are few models more synonymous with the family SUV than the Nissan Qashqai, and across three generations it remains popular, even if the Kia Sportage and Skoda Karoq are better all-rounders. But they’re also more expensive, especially when you factor in some keen lease deals.
The cheapest Qashqai lease deal is for our favourite model, too. The 1.3 DIG-T engine is frugal yet powerful enough for most needs, and the 18in alloy wheels which come as standard on the N-Connect – our pick of the trims – provide the best ride comfort.
Plenty of equipment is served up as standard on N-Connecta models, too. The highlights are park sensors plus a 360-degree camera which makes parking a doddle, plus front parking sensors, wireless charging, rear privacy glass and ambient interior lighting.
Our pick: 1.0 TSI SE Edition 5dr
Strengths
- Remarkably roomy rear seats
- Huge boot by class standards
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- No sliding or reclining rear seats
- Not especially well equipped
- Other small SUVs have a higher driving position
Model Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo Edition | Monthly rental £298.69 | Initial payment £1792.14 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
Sometimes it’s easy to overlook a great all-rounder like the Skoda Kamiq. Yes, the Ford Puma is better to drive and the Nissan Juke cuts more of a dash in the car park, but neither possesses the combination of abilities of the Skoda.
As with the VW T-Roc – and a host of other related models – we think the 1.0-litre engine is best, especially in the 113bhp guise highlighted here because it feels spritely under acceleration and relaxed at a cruise. It suits the comfy Kamiq well.
The racy Monte Carlo trim isn’t what we’d usually recommend because it’s usually more expensive. But this well-appointed model is actually cheaper on a lease deal, and provides an appealing package of kit, including 18in black alloy wheels, sports front seats, a panoramic sunroof and beam-shifting matrix LED headlights.
Our pick: 1.0 TSI Match 5dr
Strengths
- Spacious, flexible interior
- Impressive for safety
- Good to drive
Weaknesses
- Only slightly cheaper than the superior T-Roc
- Engines could be more flexible above town speeds
- Top-spec Style and R-Line trims too pricey
Model Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI Life DSG | Monthly rental £334.06 | Initial payment £2004.36 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
Volkswagen does small and family SUVs to a tee – in more ways than one, because the T-Cross sits alongside the sleeker Taigo and slightly larger T-Roc. Yet what it lacks in dimensions, it makes up for with usability, because its sliding rear seats are a boon.
Out on the road, the T-Cross strikes a great balance between comfort and driving fun – it’s better than the Citroën C3 Aircross and Kia Stonic for the former, but the Ford Puma is more exciting on a twisty road. Either of the 1.0 TSI engines are great, combining good fuel economy with nippy performance, but the 113bhp in this leasing deal gives a little extra for less money.
We prefer the mid-spec match trim over the entry-level Life model highlighted here, but even that ticks the buttons for the basics, which include 16in alloys, adaptive cruise control, air-conditioning and multi-colour interior lighting.
Strengths
- Good to drive
- Excellent interior space
- Smart and sturdy-feeling interior
Weaknesses
- Seat Ateca is more fun to drive
- VarioFlex seats no longer standard
- No hybrid options
Model Skoda Karoq 1.5 TSI ACT Sportline DSG | Monthly rental £360.35 | Initial payment £2162.10 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
A What Car? five star rating means a car is outstanding in a number of key areas and beats its rivals at the things that matter most. If you’re in the market for a new car, one with five stars should definitely at the top of your list. The Skoda Karoq is a great example.
It’s more comfortable than the closely related Seat Ateca and the more expensive VW Tiguan. And the 1.5 TSI petrol engine listed here is the pick of the bunch, because like the car as a whole, it does everything you could reasonably ask of it very well.
The Sportline trim is very well equipped, although the standard-fit panoramic roof does rob some head room. Highlights include sports suspension and steering, adaptive cruise control and 9.2in touchscreen infotainment.
Our pick: 1.5 E-Power 204 Acenta Premium 5dr Xtronic
Strengths
- Plenty of standard equipment
- Option of third row of seats
- Competitively priced
Weaknesses
- Smaller boot and third-row seat space than rivals
- Not much fun to drive
- Not as efficient as you might expect a hybrid to be
Model Nissan X-Trail 1.5 h e-POWER N-Connecta Auto e-4ORCE | Monthly rental £361.51 | Initial payment £2169.06 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
If you’re looking for a bargain lease SUV with additional seating, then the Nissan X-Trail could be the family SUV for you. It’s a spacious and comfortable five seater with the option of adding a couple of occasional seats in the boot. We’d stop short of calling it a seven seater because the third row is tight, but it’s perfectly fine for older children or adults for short trips.
The 1.5-litre e-Power model listed here is our pick of the range. The difference between this and many other hybrids is that the engine doesn't directly drive the wheels, rather it acts as a generator to power a battery. As such it drives like an electric car.
We think the Acenta Premium provides the best value, and comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible 8.2in touchscreen infotainment, 18in alloys, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging and parking aids.
Our pick: 1.2 Hybrid [136] Design 5dr e-DCT6
Strengths
- Generous standard equipment
- Interior feels quite plush
- Physical controls for most functions
Weaknesses
- Vauxhall's poor reliability rating
- Expensive to buy outright
- Rivals are better to drive
Model Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 MHEV Ultimate e-DCT | Monthly rental £375.05 | Initial payment £2250.30 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
The Vauxhall Grandland is unquestionably the most eye-catching Vauxhall for many years, and as the previous generation did, it is pitched squarely at some very impressive competition. Leading these rivals is the Kia Sportage, which is not only our favourite family SUV, but we think it’s the best car on sale.
Tough competition, then, but the Grandland has some genuine strengths. There’s plenty of interior space (even if the Sportage has more still), and you’ll need to stretch to a Skoda Kodiaq to get more boot space. The interior is stylish and provides plenty of physical controls, too.
The 1.2-litre engine (the only one available) feels spritely and the ride quality is good. Usually the Design trim would get our nod, but the flagship Ultimate trim is very well equipped – and on current lease deals, cheaper.
Our pick: 160kW Techno 87kWh Long Range 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Bigger battery version offers a long range
- Cheaper than many rivals
- Five-star Euro NCAP safety rating
Weaknesses
- Rear seat versatility could be better
- Spongy brake pedal feel
- Not particularly quick
Model Renault Scenic E-Tech long range 87kWh Esprit Alpine | Monthly rental £418.18 | Initial payment £2509.08 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
The Renault Scenic is pretty unrecognisable from its roots as a boxy MPV from the 1990s, and has now been reborn as an electric SUV – and a very good one at that.
It remains good value, especially with the good lease deals available right now, and it undercuts many rivals. The Long Range version highlighted here has an official range figure of up to 370 miles, which is better than the Kia Niro EV and Tesla Model Y.
The Scenic is best in Techno trim because it best balances price and equipment, and includes features such as 19in alloys, two-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats and ambient lighting. But impressive deals on the Alpine trim, with its 20in alloys, sports front seats and blue interior highlights, and storage compartments has plenty of appeal.
Strengths
- Smart interior
- Spacious in the back
- PHEV has a long electric-only range
Weaknesses
- Fidgety ride
- Wayward handling
- Frustrating infotainment system
Model Jaecoo 7 1.5 18.3kWh Luxury Auto | Monthly rental £434.63 | Initial payment £2607.78 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
Jaecoo is just one of an increasing number of car makers arriving in the UK from China, and the 7 is its first time. The Jaecoo 7 is a family SUV that’s loaded with tech. What the Jaecoo 7 isn’t, however, is discrete.
Behind that imposing front grille sits either a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid (PHEV), or as highlighted in this deal, a 1.6-litre petrol engine. We think the PHEV is the better car, but it’s hard to ignore cheap leasing deals on the 1.6 petrol. In either case, though, the ride is unsettled and the infotainment frustrates.
Both, however, are well equipped, with the top-spec Luxury trim highlighted here including a 14.8in portrait-mounted touchscreen, Sony audio system, head-up display and heated and ventilated front seats.
Our pick: 1.2 Hybrid 136 Allure 5dr e-DSC6
Strengths
- Quiet and comfortable
- Feels upmarket inside
- A genuine seven-seater
Weaknesses
- Complex infotainment system
- Some rivals are even roomier
- Gearbox can frustrate
Model Peugeot 5008 1.2 MHEV GT e-DSC | Monthly rental £434.67 | Initial payment £2608.02 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
Genuine seven-seat SUVs are relatively rare with an affordable price tag, so the Peugeot 5008 already steals a march on many of its rivals. And it does it with style, too, because like the Renault Scenic, it’s morphed from pragmatic people carrier to suave SUV.
We think the 1.2-litre mild hybrid model is best, because the tiny engine has surprising oomph, even if the automatic gearbox can be rather lethargic. Plug-in models and electric are also available, but at a higher price.
Ordinarily we’d recommend the well-equipped, entry-level Allure model, but we wouldn’t blame you for opting for this higher-spec GT model, particularly because it's actually cheaper to lease. It features 20in wheels, Alcantara upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, matrix LED headlights and a powered tailgate.
Strengths
- Well-judged ride and handling balance
- Has a large boot and great seating flexibility
- Roomier than many rivals
Weaknesses
- Higher trims have to contend with upmarket rivals
- Option packs drive up the price
- Slightly coarse 1.5-litre petrol engine
Model Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI eHybrid 19.7kWh Match DSG | Monthly rental £447.86 | Initial payment £2687.16 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
Believe it or not, the Tiguan is Volkswagen’s biggest-selling car globally, which is little surprise, because costs aside, it’s a fine car indeed. In fact, our key criticism was that it’s more expensive than a Skoda Karoq and similar money to the Volvo XC40 – an issue that evaporates given this impressive leasing deal.
Impressively, given the low monthly payments, this deal is for the 201bhp Tiguan eHybrid, which is a plug-in hybrid model. Equally impressive is the official electric-driving range, which, depending on version, is 72 or 77 miles.
Life – the second of five trims – is our favourite, but the Match trim highlighted here is enticing, too, because it adds keyless entry, a powered tailgate and rear privacy glass to the three-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control and wireless phone-charging fitted to lesser models.
Our pick: 210kW 45 82kWh Sport 5dr Auto [Leather]
Strengths
- Comfortable ride at all speeds
- Classy and spacious interior
- Well priced
Weaknesses
- So-so performance
- Visibility could be better
- Cheapest versions have a short range
Model Audi Q4 e-tron 35 S line 55kWh | Monthly rental £533.69 | Initial payment £3202.14 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
Strangely, we wouldn’t blame you for dismissing the Audi Q4 e-tron for being too expensive, such is the way it looks inside and out. But the fact is, even without one of these cheap leasing deals, it’s temptingly priced for an upmarket electric SUV.
The deal here is for the base 35 model, which service up 169bhp for a 0-62 time of 9.0sec. That’s fairly pedestrian by electric car standards, but plenty quick enough for most. The Q4 e-tron is pretty comfortable, even in S line spec, which has larger wheels and stiffer suspension.
All Q4 e-trons are well equipped, with even the most basic getting three-zone climate control, heated front seats and a powered boot lid. The S line ups the ante, with 20in wheels, privacy glass, sports front seats and ambient interior lighting.
