Best SUV lease deals - the cheapest SUV deals available now

Leasing an SUV can be one of the cheapest and easiest routes to parking one on your driveway. And as our rundown of the cheapest SUV deals available now shows, it’s not just the tiniest models which yield the most attractive prices.

Indeed, there are some outstanding SUV lease deals available on family friendly, fun to drive and stylish models, and even plug-in hybrids.

Below we’ve listed the best SUV lease deals currently available. To keep things simple, we’ve set the terms at a commonly-used rate: a three year lease agreement with six months’ advance rental with an annual 10,000 mile limit. Depending on your circumstances, you may be able to get an even better deal, if you cover fewer miles, willing to pay more up front or want a different length term.

Prices correct at time of writing.