Are Britain's most popular cars any good?

Do the models which topped the new car sales charts in 2024 actually deserve their popularity? We take a fresh look at the top 10 and judge each car on its merits, with no punches pulled. Plus, we name any better alternatives that you could have bought instead.

Price from £26,325 | What Car? rating four stars out of five

This former What Car? Car of the Year remains the very best small SUV to drive – and even better, it does this without costing a fortune in petrol. In all but the entry-level model, mild hybrid technology assists the Puma’s 1.0-litre petrol engine, contributing to a healthy official fuel economy figure of 52.3mpg in our chosen 1.0 Ecoboost 125 mHEV version.

Despite its frugality, this 123bhp engine has plenty of pep; in our hands, the Puma accelerated from 0-60mph in just 8.9sec. It never feels out of breath on faster roads, either, so motorway overtakes are a breeze.

While you’re better off looking at the Skoda Kamiq or Volkswagen T-Roc if ride comfort is your top priority, the Puma is never uncomfortable. But it’s where handling is concerned that it knocks the socks off of every rival. Its quick and accurate steering gives you a great sense of connection to the front wheels, and that’s something you’ll appreciate at any speed. Any version is a pleasure to drive, but our chosen ST-Line trim is the best way to experience the Puma’s abilities, because it brings sports suspension that helps the car’s tall body stay even more upright through bends.