Are Britain's most popular cars any good?
These cars sell in huge numbers, but are they worthy of that popularity? From SUVs to hatchbacks, we deliver the ultimate verdict on Britain's most popular models...
Do the models which topped the new car sales charts in 2024 actually deserve their popularity? We take a fresh look at the top 10 and judge each car on its merits, with no punches pulled. Plus, we name any better alternatives that you could have bought instead.
1. Ford Puma
Price from £26,325 | What Car? rating four stars out of five
This former What Car? Car of the Year remains the very best small SUV to drive – and even better, it does this without costing a fortune in petrol. In all but the entry-level model, mild hybrid technology assists the Puma’s 1.0-litre petrol engine, contributing to a healthy official fuel economy figure of 52.3mpg in our chosen 1.0 Ecoboost 125 mHEV version.
Despite its frugality, this 123bhp engine has plenty of pep; in our hands, the Puma accelerated from 0-60mph in just 8.9sec. It never feels out of breath on faster roads, either, so motorway overtakes are a breeze.
While you’re better off looking at the Skoda Kamiq or Volkswagen T-Roc if ride comfort is your top priority, the Puma is never uncomfortable. But it’s where handling is concerned that it knocks the socks off of every rival. Its quick and accurate steering gives you a great sense of connection to the front wheels, and that’s something you’ll appreciate at any speed. Any version is a pleasure to drive, but our chosen ST-Line trim is the best way to experience the Puma’s abilities, because it brings sports suspension that helps the car’s tall body stay even more upright through bends.
The T-Roc is a little more spacious for taller passengers than the Puma, but the latter fights back with more room for your luggage. That’s down to a clever boot that includes a hidden well underneath the floor where you can store an extra couple of suitcases or – if you’re an outdoorsy type – your muddy boots. There’s even a drain plug so you can hose it out.
Thanks to a recent update, the Puma’s interior feels more modern than before, with a 12.0in infotainment touchscreen and 12.8in digital instrument cluster. It’s all noticeably quicker to respond to inputs than the set-up in earlier Pumas, but the fact that the physical controls for the air conditioning were deleted is a backwards step for usability. What’s more, the quality of materials used remains only so-so, with rivals such as the Kamiq and T-Roc feeling far plusher inside.
Titanium is the entry-level Puma trim level, and while – on paper – it will cost you more than the cheapest Kamiq, its long list of standard kit means it’s actually cheaper on a spec-for-spec basis. Such luxuries as 17in alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, rear privacy glass and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity come as standard.
Five years on from winning our top honour, then, there’s still plenty to like about what is the UK’s best-selling car – especially if driving pleasure is a high priority.
Our pick 1.0 125 mHEV ST-Line
List Price £27,520 | Target Price £25,632| Engine 3cyl, 999cc, turbo, petrol | Power 123bhp | Torque 125lb/ft | Gearbox 6-spd manual | 0-60mph 9.8sec | Top speed 119mph | Fuel economy 52.3mpg | CO2, tax band 121g/km, 29%
Read our full Ford Puma review
2. Kia Sportage
Price from £29,890 | What Car? rating five stars out of five
Kia has been making waves in recent years with excellent, award-winning electric SUVs such as the EV3 and EV6, but those models still have some way to go before they’ll topple the brand’s more conventional petrol-powered family SUV in the affections of car buyers. With its boomerang-shaped daytime running lights, the Sportage presents a distinctive, handsome face when you see one in a car park or coming towards you on the road – which seems to happen multiple times per day now.
That tells us that lots of British car buyers have great taste and sensible heads on their shoulders, because we too rate the Sportage very highly (it’s our reigning Family SUV of the Year). No other model in this category is as well rounded for the money.
With a smart-looking dashboard layout and plenty of plush materials on prominent display, the Sportage’s interior is not only inviting but also more user-friendly than those of the Ford Kuga and Volkswagen Tiguan. True, the slim touch-sensitive panel that controls most of the media and climate control functions can be slightly fiddly to use, but at least it has physical knobs for adjusting the likes of the temperature and audio volume, unlike a lot of cars.
As well as feeling very welcoming, the interior is spacious and comfortable, with a great driving position and more rear leg room than you’d find in most rivals. Just bear in mind that specifying a panoramic glass roof can compromise rear head room, so we’d suggest you steer clear of that.
The rear seats aren’t quite as versatile as the equivalents in the Kuga and Skoda Karoq (you can’t slide them forwards to free up extra boot space if required), but the seatbacks have a useful 40/20/40 split and can be reclined to provide extra comfort on long journeys. The boot is larger than those of most other family SUVs, too, including the Kuga and Nissan Qashqai.
Hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines are available, but we favour the cheaper mild hybrid petrol option; this 157bhp 1.6-litre unit provides gutsy performance and respectable fuel economy. Although the Sportage doesn’t feels as sharp as the Seat Ateca through corners, it’s still a very pleasant and confidence-inspiring car to drive, and strikes a better balance between ride comfort and agility. What’s more, the Sportage is smooth and quiet at motorway cruising speeds.
Despite how difficult it is to find chinks in its armour, the Sportage is very keenly priced, starting at less than £30,000 and undercutting quite a few of its rivals. This means there’s no harm in splashing out a bit for mid-range 3 trim, which comes generously stocked with equipment, including heated front and outer rear seats. Paying more than this for a family SUV – regardless of which brand makes it – is simply unnecessary.
Our pick 1.6 T-GDi 48V 3
List Price £33,390 | Target Price £31,287| Engine 4cyl, 1598cc, turbo, petrol | Power 157bhp | Torque 195lb/ft | Gearbox 6-spd manual | 0-60mph 9.9sec | Top speed 120mph | Fuel economy 42.8mpg | CO2, tax band 149g/km, 34%
Read our full Kia Sportage review
3. Nissan Qashqai
Price from £30,135 | What Car? rating four stars out of five
When you think of a typical family SUV, the Nissan Qashqai is probably the first to come to mind, perhaps because it’s widely regarded as forging the template for what would become a hugely popular type of car. Indeed, since the Qashqai went on sale in 2007, it has been a staple among the UK’s best-selling cars. And while its influence has spawned many imitations (some of which beat the Qashqai at its own game), the car that started it all is still a strong contender.
Happily, our favourite version of the latest Qashqai is also one of the cheapest. Its 1.3-litre DIG-T 140 petrol engine uses mild hybrid tech to boost fuel efficiency, and the six-speed manual gearbox has a light but positive shift action. With 138bhp, there’s plenty of power in most situations, although you’ll need to drop down a gear for extra urge now and then.
Our pick of the trim levels is N-Connecta, which gives you 18in alloy wheels. On these, the Qashqai rolls over bumps smoothly at low speeds, with a ride that is almost as comfortable as that of the Skoda Karoq. Opt for larger (19in or 20in) wheels, though, and the ride grows increasingly fidgety.
The Qashqai is all about making driving easy; its light steering is a boon around town, and SUV fans will appreciate the panoramic view that its raised driving position offers. The more nimble, confidence-inspiring Seat Ateca will suit you better if you like to take the twisty way home, though. The Qashqai’s interior is another strong suit, starting with the infotainment. N Connecta trim gives you wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, plus Google Maps, while Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control make operating the sat-nav and other convenience functions a breeze.
As you’d expect from a family SUV, the Qashqai doesn’t scrimp on space, with more than enough rear leg and head room for taller passengers to lounge comfortably in the back. That said, the Qashqai’s rear seats don’t offer the same level of versatility as some rivals, such as the Audi Q3 and Karoq; they fold down in a traditional 60/40 split, but that’s about it. Boot space is respectable, with 504 litres and room for seven carry-on suitcases, but we managed to fit more in both the Kia Sportage and the Ateca.
The Qashqai also comes with plenty of standard kit and a stellar safety rating. Overall, it does an awful lot to deserve the popularity it has achieved. However, the Sportage and Karoq each present a more well-rounded package at a similar price, and it’s the Sportage – number two in the best-sellers list – that would take our money. Spec for spec, in mild hybrid form, it costs about the same as the Qashqai.
Our pick 1.3 DiG-T N-Connecta
List Price £32,305 | Target Price £28,506 | Engine 4cyl, 1332cc, turbo, petrol | Power 138bhp | Torque 177lb/ft | Gearbox 6-spd manual | 0-60mph 10.2sec | Top speed 122mph | Fuel economy 44.1mpg | CO2, tax band 144g/km, 33%
Read our full Nissan Qashqai review
4. Nissan Juke
Price from £23,500 | What Car? rating three stars out of five
You couldn't accuse the Nissan Juke of being a boring box on wheels. Since the first Juke came along in 2010, its froggy face and quirky shape have been turning heads and winning hearts – and clocking up big sales.
Back then, the Juke was alone in the small SUV class, so it’s no wonder buyers who were attracted to its high riding position overlooked its limitations.
Now, though, few car makers don’t have a small SUV. And while the Juke – now in its second generation – is not a bad car as such, we think there are much better choices. Hence the Juke’s three-star What Car? rating.
Let’s start with the negatives. Whether you go for the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol engine or the 1.6-litre regular hybrid, it’s slower and less wieldy than most rivals, especially the great-to-drive Ford Puma. Worse, the Juke’s more sedate demeanour isn’t matched by the kind of ride comfort you’ll experience in a Skoda Kamiq or Volkswagen T-Roc; even the firm-riding Puma is comfier.
If you’re determined to buy a Juke, we recommend keeping costs down by picking the 1.0-litre engine, but the 1.6-litre version’s hybrid tech might appeal if you want a high-riding, fuel-sipping runabout; the Juke Hybrid does indeed offer a combination of slightly quicker acceleration and better efficiency.
The trouble is, its direct rival, the Toyota Yaris Cross, knocks the Juke’s socks off when it comes to real-world fuel economy, plus it costs a little less to buy. But the Juke’s biggest red flag is reliability; it performed terribly in the 2024 What Car? Reliability Survey. It finished rock bottom as the least reliable model in the entire survey (not just the small SUV class). That was due partly to the number of faults reported, and partly the delays and costs faced by owners.
So, what are the positives that keep buyers flocking to the Juke? Well, its interior is comfortable and attractive. You get a big infotainment screen and loads of other tech, plus Nissan gives you proper physical controls for the air-con, rather than following the trend of hiding everything in the touchscreen.
What’s more, compared with the original version, the current car (launched in 2019) is much more practical. Boot capacity in regular petrol models leapt from 354 litres to 422 litres – enough to hold six carry-on suitcases in our tests. The Puma’s boot is bigger still, but the Juke’s is pretty capacious in this class. It’s worth noting that the Juke Hybrid has a smaller (354-litre) boot.
We can’t wholeheartedly (or even half-heartedly) recommend that you join thousands and thousands of other Juke buyers and get one, but if you can get a good deal, it has its merits.
Our pick 1.0 DiG-T N-Connecta
List Price £25,500 | Target Price £22,421 | Engine 3cyl, 999cc, turbo, petrol | Power 114bhp | Torque 148lb/ft | Gearbox 6-spd manual | 0-60mph 10.7sec | Top speed 112mph | Fuel economy 47.9mpg | CO2, tax band 133g/km, 31%
Read our full Nissan Juke review
5. Tesla Model Y
Price from £46,990 | What Car? rating four stars out of five
There's an updated Tesla Model Y available now, but the car that’s been a regular feature in the list of best sellers over the past year is this pre-facelift version. And even with that new model waiting in the wings, don’t go thinking that the current Model Y is old hat; indeed, it remains one of the most forward-looking electric SUVs you can buy.
The centrepiece of the Model Y’s interior is its giant, 15.0in touchscreen, which governs almost every function of the car. You’ll find no digital instrument cluster or separate climate control panel here; it’s all on that screen. Fortunately, Tesla’s software is fairly intuitive, and while some of the screen’s icons are on the small side, the system does respond quickly to your inputs. It even allows you to play games or watch Netflix while the car is recharging.
Speaking of charging, families who regularly cover long journeys will appreciate the speed, convenience and dependability of Tesla’s Supercharger network, allowing you to top up – using preferential prices as a Tesla driver, of course – at a rapidly expanding list of locations.
Despite the Long Range RWD having the longest official range of any Model Y, at 373 miles, it’s the dual-motor AWD model that we recommend, because while it trades some range (with 331 miles officially possible), it also offers a more forgiving ride and jostles you around in your seat less than other versions. It’s worth noting that no Model Y is as quiet or comfortable as the Skoda Elroq, though.
Then again, no Elroq is as quick as the Model Y, particularly the AWD, which can rocket from 0-60mph in just 4.8sec. The AWD is also the only Model Y that’s available with seven seats, even if the rearmost pair are best limited to use by smaller adults or older children on short journeys.
The Model Y inherits its quick steering from the Model 3, but in this boxier, heavier family SUV, it brings a rather nervous feel through the steering wheel. There’s lots of grip and not much body lean, but some rival electric SUVs (including the Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6) feel better balanced and give you more confidence to press on along a country road.
On the other hand, next to premium rivals such as the Audi Q4 e-tron, the Model Y looks like a bit of a bargain, while strong predicted resale values mean you should get a good chunk of your money back when it’s time to sell.
So, yes, this version of the Model Y is about to go off sale. But given that its replacement is going to be more expensive, you might still want to buy now.
Our pick Long Range AWD
List Price £51,990 | Target Price £51,990 | Engine two electric motors | Power 500bhp | Torque 364lb/ft | Gearbox 1-spd manual | 0-60mph 4.8sec | Top speed 135mph | Official range 331 miles | Battery size 75kWh (est, Usable)
Read our full Tesla Model Y review
6. Volkswagen Golf
Price from £27,760 | What Car? rating four stars out of five
We at What Car? tend to focus on a car’s tangible attributes; it’s not our job to judge style or image. We’d be wrong to say that buyers don’t think such matters matter, though, and there’s no doubt that image has contributed to the Volkswagen Golf’s enormous success – half a century of it so far, and counting.
The Golf has always been a common sight on the leafy streets of suburbia – a model of urban respectability. But more than most of its family car rivals, the Golf seems just as likely to be parked next to a Porsche on the drive of a gated mansion as it is to be the sole car of a household of more modest means. It’s classless, yet somehow very classy, and a lot of drivers swear by Volkswagen’s evergreen offering.
And with good reason. The current Golf is a fine all-rounder that works well as a family car. It rides comfortably, especially with our favourite TSI 150 engine (which is teamed with more sophisticated rear suspension), plus it’s fairly roomy and generously equipped. Its desirability means you’ll get a decent chunk of its value back at resale time, too.
The Golf well deserves its four-star rating, then, but it has some extremely strong rivals, including the closely related Seat Leon (Seat is also part of the VW Group, after all). The Leon is more fun to drive, with sharper, better-weighted steering and a greater sense of agility, and the FR trim levels are particularly poised, thanks to their firmer suspension.
The Leon is also more spacious than the Golf, particularly in the rear seats, where tall folk will find a small but useful increase in leg and head room. And there’s a good chance that your golf clubs will fit better in the Leon’s boot than in the Golf’s; the former can certainly hold one more carry-on suitcase below its parcel shelf than its blood relative can, at six in all.
In our view, the Leon gets the nod over the Golf, but we think the Toyota Corolla – our Family Car of the Year – is more deserving of a spot in the top 10 than either of those two. For starters, the Corolla has the measure of the Golf when it comes to interior quality; it may look a little plain inside, but the materials used make some of those in the Golf feel a bit less than top notch.
The Corolla’s ride is even comfier than the Golf’s, too, yet it’s more than a match for its rival on a twisty road, even if the Leon has the upper hand in this regard.
Private buyers will really appreciate the hybrid-powered Corolla’s fuel economy; it easily topped 50mpg in our real-world tests. Admittedly, unlike the Golf and Leon, there’s no plug-in hybrid version to bring low tax rates for company car drivers. If it’s you who’s buying, though, most families will be better off in the Corolla crew than in the Golf club.
Our pick 1.5 TSI 150 Match
List Price £29,075 | Target Price £27,468 | Engine 4cyl, 1498cc, turbo, petrol | Power 148bhp | Torque 184lb/ft | Gearbox 6-spd manual | 0-62mph 8.6sec | Top speed 139mph | Fuel economy 51.0mpg (official) | CO2, tax band 126g/km, 30%
Read our full Volkswagen Golf review
7. Hyundai Tucson
Price from £32,400 | What Car? rating four stars out of five
The city of Tucson, Arizona, sits at the bottom of the Tucson mountains of the Saguaro National Park, and on the edge of the Sonora Desert. Between a rock and a hard place, then. The Hyundai Tucson, meanwhile, finds itself even more hemmed in by hostile terrain.
In the 10 best-selling cars of 2024, six of them are family SUVs, and competition could hardly be closer. So, does the Tucson deserve the position it’s carved itself?
Well, on the basis that the Kia Sportage – our Family SUV of the Year – grabbed the second-place spot, it makes sense that the Tucson should also earn a place in the top 10; the two models are closely related, after all. In fact, while the Tucson missed out on a gong in our 2025 awards, it runs the Sportage very close in many key areas.
Among the Tucson’s greatest virtues is how quiet it is at a cruise. While there’s a little more wind noise at motorway speeds than will trouble you in a Volvo XC40 (number nine in the best-sellers list), it insulates occupants from outside hubbub better than most family SUVs. It’s also very comfortable on most roads, absorbing bumps far more fluidly than a Ford Kuga, for example, although the Sportage is even more settled at higher speeds.
The Tucson is very smart inside, too. There’s a more pleasant feel to the materials that surround you than you’ll experience in the Kuga, for example. In fact, the Tucson is on a par with the Sportage when it comes to the perception of quality that its interior creates, although the XC40 is plusher still.
Interior space and practicality are big Tucson plus points, too. Loading carry-on suitcases into the huge boot is like tossing rocks into the desert; there’s 577 litres of luggage volume in the mild hybrid version that gets our vote as pick of the range, and since we managed to fit seven carry-on suitcases into the plug-in hybrid’s 558-litre boot, the mild hybrid might take an eighth.
Meanwhile, if you’re a tall adult and faced with a long stint in the back of a Tucson, you need not fear claustrophobia setting in. Wearers of hats and those with sculpted hairdos will be happy with the amount of head room, although the panoramic roof of higher trim levels impinge on clearance for more ambitious barnets – but the same is true in the Sportage. Guess what, though? The Sportage has a slight advantage on leg room.
With the Tucson so close to the Sportage in so many ways, both cars deserve the popularity they enjoy, but it’s only fair that the latter, award-winning model finishes a little higher in the charts. Like its US city namesake, then, the Tucson earns its place in the sun.
Our pick 1.6T MHD Premium
List Price £36,480 | Target Price £33,715 | Engine 4cyl, 1598cc, turbo, petrol | Power 158bhp | Torque 195lb/ft | Gearbox 6-spd automatic | 0-62mph 9.4sec | Top speed 119mph | Fuel economy 44.8mpg (official) | CO2, tax band 143g/km, 33%
Read our full Hyundai Tucson review
8. MG HS
Price from £24,995 | What Car? rating five stars out of five
MG was once a struggling brand in the UK, but after a Chinese buyout, a cash injection and a complete rethink of its position in the market, it’s now hugely successful. One car in particular that has driven the brand’s growth is the MG HS, and it’s recently been given a full revamp to help solidify its position on this list.
This second generation of MG’s family SUV was launched towards the end of 2024, with an all-new exterior and interior design, new tech and updated engines. But despite the refresh, it retains the key feature that made the original HS so appealing: a temptingly low price.
Both the petrol and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions of the HS are thousands cheaper than the equivalent Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage, with the HS PHEV so well priced that we recommend it for private buyers and company car drivers alike. That’s one reason why we named it our Plug-in Hybrid of the Year.
What impresses even more is the way the HS drives; it certainly doesn’t feel like a value-focused car. It’s tidy and poised through corners, inspiring driver confidence.
The PHEV version is punchy enough to take you from 0-62mph in 6.8sec, while the 23.2kWh (usable) battery delivers an enormous official electric range of 75 miles, beating most rivals. Refinement and ride comfort are pretty good, too, although the HS doesn’t quite have the polish and composure offered by the Sportage.
Inside, the ‘cheap but doesn’t feel it’ mantra continues. There’s a lot of showroom appeal, with dual 12.3in screens for the infotainment and digital instruments, as well as generous helpings of faux leather and pleasingly soft plastic. Unfortunately, the infotainment system has its annoyances; nearly all of the car’s controls are operated through it, so there are a lot of menus to delve through.
The HS is a practical proposition. There’s enough room for a pair of six-footers to sit behind equally tall occupants in the front, plus the rear seatback angle can be adjusted for a more laid-back posture, at the expense of a little boot space. Speaking of which, there’s 507 litres of luggage volume; that’s decent, but not quite as capacious as the Tucson and Sportage.
Going hand in hand with the value focus of the HS, it also gives you a lengthy seven-year/80,000-mile warranty. Less welcome, though, is the fact that MG finished last out of 31 brands in the manufacturer league table of our latest Reliability Survey. And while the latest HS has yet to feature in the survey, the previous version placed a lowly 30th out of 33 models in the family SUV category. It’s an unfortunate blot on the HS’s otherwise tidy copybook.
Our pick 1.5T Plug-in Hybrid SE
List Price £31,495 | Target Price £29,629 | Engine 4cyl, 1469cc, turbo, petrol, plus electric motor | Power 295bhp | Torque 256lb/ft | Gearbox 2-spd automatic | 0-62mph 6.8sec | Top speed 105mph | Fuel economy 565mpg (official) | CO2, tax band 12g/km, 5%
Read our full MG HS review
9. Volvo XC40
Price from £36,310 | What Car? rating five stars out of five
When the XC40 was launched in November 2017, it was a game changer for Volvo; it showed that the brand could beat premium rivals on their own turf.
Sure, Volvo had occasionally produced class-leading models before. However, those had always stood out for very Volvo-like qualities, such as practicality and safety. While the XC40, too, was a family-friendly choice that earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, it was just as impressive in other respects.
It had a more upmarket interior than an Audi Q3, for instance, at a time when we were used to Audi blowing everyone away for quality. And when we pitted the XC40 against the BMW X1 and Volkswagen Tiguan, we discovered that Volvo’s new car had the best driving position and the smoothest ride of the three, while also being more refined than its rivals.
Add in competitive pricing (the XC40 was cheaper than the Q3, X1 and Tiguan on PCP finance) and you had a sensational all-rounder that romped to our 2018 Car of the Year title. But, perhaps most impressively of all, the XC40 remains one of the most recommendable family SUVs on sale seven years later.
The first test of its class-leading status came in 2019, when Audi introduced an all-new Q3 that still wasn’t as plush, spacious or comfortable. And since then, the XC40 has won a further seven What Car? head-to-heads.
It’s been helped along the way; Volvo has made several changes over the years to keep the XC40 feeling fresh. For example, our favourite version at launch used a 2.0-litre diesel engine, whereas the B3 model that’s the current pick of the range is powered by a mild hybrid petrol unit that was introduced in 2023.
Fundamentally, though, the XC40 was right from the start, which explains why it’s always among the top three most-read reviews on the What Car? website.
So, you should just go ahead and buy one, right? Well, before you do, there are a couple of issues that you should be aware of.
First, real-world fuel economy is nothing special; our tests show you can expect the B3 to average around 35mpg. And second, while the touchscreen infotainment system is one of those things that’s been upgraded since the car first went on sale, it’s still not especially user-friendly, because too many of the icons are small and fiddly.
It’s also worth noting that the Kia Sportage now offers many of the same qualities and greater practicality for less money, if you’re not worried about having a premium badge
None of this, however, stops the XC40 from being a great car. And so it absolutely deserves its place among Britain’s best sellers.
Our pick B3 Plus
List Price £39,810 | Target Price £38,310 | Engine 4cyl, 1969cc, turbo, petrol | Power 161bhp | Torque 195lb/ft | Gearbox 7-spd automatic | 0-62mph 8.6sec | Top speed 112mph | Fuel economy 42.8mpg (official) | CO2, tax band 149g/km, 34%
Read our full Volvo XC40 review
10. Volkswagen Polo
Price from £21,210 | What Car? rating four stars out of five
A few moments of peace; those unexpectedly warm and sunny winter days; a surprise phone call from a friend. It’s easy to take these wonderful things for granted. And in a world dominated by SUVs and continuing electric car narratives, you might argue the same is true of the Volkswagen Polo.
This small hatchback is a superb all-rounder, and in most specifications it’s nearly viceless. It’s easy to think of the Polo as the VW Golf’s little brother, but in many regards they stand toe to toe.
It’s good to drive, although it’ll find more favour with those who seek a smooth drive than among pursuers of B-road thrills. Only the very nastiest of urban potholes can upset its composure, and motorway pockmarks cause only the mildest of fidgeting.
Aside from the breathless 79bhp version of the entry-level 1.0-litre engine, there aren’t really any duff choices, and the 94bhp 1.0-litre is our pick of the bunch. Its output might sound weedy, but most buyers will find it more than punchy enough – so much so, in fact, that it’s not really worth paying the extra for the more muscular 114bhp version.
For a small car, the Polo makes for a surprisingly effective long-distance companion. The seats are comfortable, although high-mileage drivers might prefer the even more supportive seats in higher-spec models.
There’s plenty of space inside and you can carry four six-footers with relative ease. The Honda Jazz has more space in the rear quarters, though, and it also has clever flip-up rear seat bases, something neither the Polo nor any other small-car rivals can provide.
The boot is among the biggest in the class, although bear in mind that if you choose the optional Beats audio system over the distinctly average standard set-up, the subwoofer means the boot floor is raised, robbing luggage space.
All models have an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen. It’s far more basic than the set-ups in VW’s latest electric models, but it’s responsive and – with physical buttons for several functions – easy to use.
Our recommended Life trim doesn’t come with sat-nav, but all models have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, so you can use your smartphone’s navigation apps. Otherwise, you get all the basics: 15in alloys, air-con, automatic wipers and heated, power-folding door mirrors. If you want more big-car kit, stepping up to Match trim costs around £1600.
In previous years, the Polo has finished poorly in the What Car? Reliability Survey, but in the latest results it climbed to third place in the small car category; only the smaller Kia Picanto and Toyota Aygo X performed more strongly. In fact, owners reported that the Polo is now proving to be more reliable than many of VW’s more expensive models.
Our pick 1.0 TSI 95 Life
List Price £22,150 | Target Price £20,055 | Engine 3cyl, 999cc, turbo, petrol | Power 94bhp | Torque 129lb/ft | Gearbox 5-spd manual | 0-62mph 10.8sec | Top speed 117mph | Fuel economy 55.2mpg (official) | CO2, tax band 116g/km, 28%
Read our full Volkswagen Polo review
