Best used small SUVs for less than £10,000

With £10,000 to spend, we consider the Seat Arona the very best small SUV you can buy used. Why? Well, it has a roomy interior, comfortable ride and perky range of engines. What's more, thanks largely to the Arona's mechanical DNA being shared with the great-handling Seat Ibiza, it tackles a twisty road with fantastic poise and composure.

The value on offer here is unmatched, but it isn't just the buying cost that's impressively reasonable. For instance, go for the 1.0-litre petrol engine, drive smoothly and you should see north of 50mpg and, in turn, low fuel bills.

"There's very little I dislike about the Arona and there's certainly nothing major. It ticks all the boxes – reasonable buying and running costs, a great driving experience, enough space and practicality to cater for my family." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found: 2019 Seat Arona 1.0 TSI SE Technology, 44,500 miles, £8995

Read our full used Seat Arona review

Search for a used Seat Arona for sale