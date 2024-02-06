2024 BMW 5 Series Touring arrives with electric power

Most i5 Touring buyers will opt for the entry level eDrive40 model, which has 309bhp from a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels. This version’s official range of up to 348 miles is longer than any version of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo can manage, and it can reach 62mph in a nippy 6.1sec.

Want more pep? The range-topping i5 M60 xDrive gets a second motor to drive the front wheels, giving it four-wheel drive and a total of 593bhp. That extra power drops the 0-62mph sprint time to 3.9sec but also brings the official range down to 314 miles.

The i5 Touring’s 81.2kWh battery can be charged at rates of up to 205kW, so a 10-80% top-up should take just half an hour if you use a suitably powerful charging point. The Taycan can take the same charge in just 20 minutes, thanks to its faster charging rate of 270kW.

The plug-in hybrid 530e Touring, due later this year, combines a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 295bhp. With up to 60 miles of electric range (officially), it’ll be able to complete most weekday commutes without using a drop of petrol. That range puts the 530e Touring in an enticingly low 8% tax bracket for company car drivers.