2024 Xpeng G6 review – read our verdict on this new Chinese electric SUV

On sale October (est) | Price from £37,000 (est)

Are new cars becoming more like smart devices than modes of transport? Well, if the Xpeng G6 is anything to go by, it arguably could be heading in that direction. This new electric SUV will be arriving in the UK later this year, and it features an abundance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and driver assistance tech, much like its key rival – the Tesla Model Y.

Now, just to make sure we’re not sounding like a broken record here, let us tell you a little bit about Xpeng, because it’s a Chinese brand that has its sights set on the UK car market. It follows other brands, such as BYD, GWM, Nio and Omoda, that have similar ambitions.