Mazda CX-80 reader test team

Prices start at £48,920 for the PHEV and £51,455 for the diesel. We asked four readers to check out the CX-80 to see if it would win them over.

Age 63

Job Retired business analyst

Drives Honda Jazz

“I love that the CX-80 is so luxurious and well equipped as standard; the seats are almost like armchairs. Yet the interior is quite understated. The dash area is uncluttered and the touchscreen is large with icons that are easy to read and simple menus that make it easy to get to the relevant controls.

“It’s good to see there’s a diesel option as well as the PHEV. I often drive long distances so a diesel would be a more practical and economical option for me. I’m impressed that the diesel has mild hybrid technology, which is often only found on petrol models. It’s an effective way of improving its efficiency.

“Another factor that would suit me is the amount of adjustment there is on the front seats. I could find a good driving position, which would mean I’d be able to do a 2-300-mile drive and step out of the car rather than crawl out.

“Having tall door openings and a high driver’s seat position is another plus point because it makes the car much easier to get in and out of than a hatchback.

“The starting price of £51,455 for the diesel is reasonable for a large seven-seater. In fact, at £58,000 the range-topping version looks like good value when you consider the cost of alternatives from Audi or BMW.

“Although I can’t find fault with the car in any area, I can’t give it five stars without driving it.”