Mazda CX-80 reader test team
The Mazda CX-80 is the brand's first seven-seater for a decade. A panel of readers check it out and give their verdict the new flagship family SUV...
The Mazda CX-80 is important for the brand because it's the brand's largest model and its first seven-seater since the Mazda5 MPV from around a decade ago.
Although it’s closely related to the Mazda CX-60 family SUV, the seven-seater is longer and taller, so there’s more space for passengers and luggage. Buyers who don’t need seven pews can have a six-seat configuration with two reclining captain’s chairs in the second row. This format makes it even easier to access the third-row seats.
The CX-80 does share its smaller sibling’s engines, though. That means it’s available either with a mild-hybrid 3.3-litre diesel engine or as a 2.5-litre petrol plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The diesel has an official fuel economy figure of 48mpg, and the latter has a pure electric range of up to 36 miles, with batteries that can be replenished in 2.5 hours using a 7kW EV charger.
All versions of the CX-80 come with three-zone air-con, a 12.3in infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless smartphone mirroring and Amazon Alexa voice control as standard, plus a memory function that uses facial recognition to store settings for a particular driver.
Prices start at £48,920 for the PHEV and £51,455 for the diesel. We asked four readers to check out the CX-80 to see if it would win them over.
Martin Young
Age 63
Job Retired business analyst
Drives Honda Jazz
“I love that the CX-80 is so luxurious and well equipped as standard; the seats are almost like armchairs. Yet the interior is quite understated. The dash area is uncluttered and the touchscreen is large with icons that are easy to read and simple menus that make it easy to get to the relevant controls.
“It’s good to see there’s a diesel option as well as the PHEV. I often drive long distances so a diesel would be a more practical and economical option for me. I’m impressed that the diesel has mild hybrid technology, which is often only found on petrol models. It’s an effective way of improving its efficiency.
“Another factor that would suit me is the amount of adjustment there is on the front seats. I could find a good driving position, which would mean I’d be able to do a 2-300-mile drive and step out of the car rather than crawl out.
“Having tall door openings and a high driver’s seat position is another plus point because it makes the car much easier to get in and out of than a hatchback.
“The starting price of £51,455 for the diesel is reasonable for a large seven-seater. In fact, at £58,000 the range-topping version looks like good value when you consider the cost of alternatives from Audi or BMW.
“Although I can’t find fault with the car in any area, I can’t give it five stars without driving it.”
Rating 4 stars
Robert Lee
Age 59
Job Company director
Drives Range Rover, Mazda CX-5
“I wanted to see the CX-80 because we are considering going from two cars to one and a large Mazda would be high on our list of models to choose from.
“The CX-80 is excellent value for money. It looks and feels like a premium product, yet you don’t have to add £1000s to the price to get all the options you want as you do with many other luxury brands. The one thing I would miss are the massage seats from my Range Rover because they’re great at alleviating back ache on long drives.
“It’s good to see the CX-80 has stayed true to the Mazda design philosophy of making models that have an upmarket look and are equipped with lots of high quality features. “Although the front and rear of the vehicle are fairly bland, I think that’s good because many new electrified models are unnecessarily angular and futuristic looking. On the inside, I’ve been pleasantly surprised that the interior feels premium than that of a comparable BMW or Mercedes.
“I’m also impressed by the range of the PHEV CX-80: 38 miles on pure electric power would be enough for our frequent shorter journeys. It’s clever that you can select a driving mode that recharges the batteries while you drive, because that means you can revert back to electric power when you reach urban roads.”
Rating 4 stars
Steve Rutledge
Age 72
Job Retired engineering factory owner
Drives Hyundai Santa Fe
“I’ve had a number of Mazdas over the years, including six MX-5s, an RX-8 and a CX-5. I switched to the Hyundai after Covid when there were very long waiting times for many new cars. Although it’s a decent car, I am tempted to go back to a Mazda next.
“As an engineer, I appreciate the work and considerable amount of thought that goes into designing Mazda vehicles. It’s evident in all the small design details on the CX-80 and other models. It’s also great that the cars are more affordable than German premium alternatives, and you get so much more for your money.
“The CX-80 looks very classy. I like the shape of the car. It has smart-looking lines, but retains the current Mazda styling. The interior of the car we’ve looked at is incredibly plush, all the trim feels high quality and the wood-effect panels and contrasting stitching give it a high class feel.
“It’s great that Mazda is finally offering a seven-seat SUV. We need a seven-seater because we take our grandchildren out quite often, and I prefer cars with a high driving position since I was involved in an accident when I was driving a Jaguar saloon, which had a low seating position.
“It’s a shame the CX-80 isn’t available now, as I’d happily swap the Santa Fe for one.”
Rating 5 stars
Lee Rutledge
Age 43
Job Decorator
Drives Mazda CX-5
“I’ve owned my CX-5 for five years and although it’s roomy enough for our family, the CX-80 has more space for those in the second seat row and in the boot so it would be more practical for trips out when we need to stow my son’s pushchair and our luggage away.
“It’s a good looking car, with fairly traditional exterior styling, which will age better than other new models with fussy and angular exteriors.
“The seats are all extremely comfortable, even the third row ones have a decent amount of space and it’s easier to get into them than those in my Dad’s Santa Fe. There’s also plenty of room for those in the front seats, and it was easy to find a good driving position.
“I am thinking of switching to a PHEV when it’s time to replace the CX5, and the CX-80's range of 38 miles would enable me to do all my local driving on electric power, saving me a lot of money.
“I like the fact that it has Alexa built in because it makes it easier to make phone calls and use other controls via voice control, get information about various things such as parking spaces and the weather, and I can even tell it to turn on my home heating while I’m driving.”
Rating 5 stars
