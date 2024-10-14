New BYD SeaLion 7 SUV revealed with 354-mile range

On sale Late 2024 | Price from £50,000 (est)

In the wild, Sea Lions are known for being both intelligent and social animals. It’s perhaps fitting, then, that the new BYD SeaLion 7 would take the same name, because it’s a large electric SUV intended to help families travel in comfort.

Sitting above the nautically-themed BYD Dolphin, Seal, Seal U and, erm, Atto 3 in the Chinese brand’s line-up, the SeaLion 7 is BYD’s largest electric car. And while it shares some design elements with the Seal, including its thin LED headlights and prominent air intakes, its taller stance and plastic body cladding around its wheel arches marks the SeaLion 7 out as an SUV.