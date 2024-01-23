Polestar 3 reader test team

After a fairly slow start, introducing just two new models during its six years in the UK car market thus far, Polestar is looking to expand its horizons – along with its sales figures – with the Polestar 3, its first electric SUV.

Expected on sale this spring, the Polestar 3 will go head to head with the likes of the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX. It will be followed by the Polestar 4 coupé SUV, and there’s a Polestar 5 performance car in the pipeline.

The Polestar 3 is powered by two electric motors – one on each axle, giving it four-wheel drive – and produces 483bhp in standard form. That’s enough for 0-62mph in 5.0sec, and if that’s not quick enough, there’s also a Performance Pack that adds another 27bhp to knock 0.3sec off the time.