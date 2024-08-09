In partnership with Auto Trader
Best used SUVs
From cheap and cheerful small SUVs to lavish seven-seater ones, the used market has them all. Here are our top 10 used SUV recommendations...
The 2008 superhero film Iron Man gave birth one of the most popular media franchises of all time. Marvel's cinematic universe has grossed more than 24 billion pounds, with the big earner being 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Funny thing is that SUVs have followed a similar path.
In 2007, we got the Nissan Qashqai – a model so popular it began spawning rival after rival, as well as smaller and larger alternatives. The SUV space expanded exponentially in the years that followed, before, in 2019, the Ford Puma arrived: it currently stands as the best-selling new car – let alone SUV – in the UK.
In the end(game), we're left with a massive SUV market in 2024 – and that goes for both new and used sides of the coin. For this list, we're focusing on the top 10 used SUVs, helping you sift through the vast sea of options in the classifieds. All of these models can be found via our used car buying pages, too.
Our pick: 2.0 B3P Plus Dark 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Stylish interior
- Comprehensive safety kit
- Supple ride on most versions
Weaknesses
- Fiddly infotainment
- Lacks flexible rear-seat arrangement
- Some reliability reports were a little mixed
As of writing, the Volvo XC40 is seven years old and counting. We doubt you'd have guessed that upon first glance, though, because this family SUV still feels fresh today – it's certainly still as popular as ever, both new and used.
The XC40 is very refined and well rounded, with a plush, spacious interior, a comfortable ride and plenty of engines to choose from – the range is incredibly varied, from petrol and diesel engines to electric SUV options. The thing that seals its position in first, though, is the fact it's a bargain, with many excellent examples available for less than £18,000.
"I've driven much larger, more expensive Volvos SUVs and the XC40 is barely any less luxurious. It's remarkable." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2020 Volvo XC40 1.5 T3 Momentum, 43,143 miles, £17,300
Our pick: 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV 155 ST-Line DCT 5dr
Strengths
- Great fun to drive
- Remarkable blend of performance and fuel economy
- Big and cleverly designed boot
Weaknesses
- Rear space is adequate rather than outstanding
- Visibility could be better
- Volkswagen T-Roc is more comfortable and quieter
The Ford Puma earned our overall What Car? Car of the Year award back in 2020. The recipe is simply brilliant: you take the tried-and-tested Ford Fiesta as the basis, retain the super-sharp, fun driving experience and add a higher driving position and an extra layer of practicality.
This small SUV can fit six carry-on-sized suitcases in its main boot compartment and, for reference, that's one more than the Fiesta can manage. The Puma has a trick up its sleeve, too. If you lift up its 'false' boot floor, you’ll come across a large well that can swallow two more cases.
Aided by the huge number that've flown off new car forecourts, there are plenty of Pumas on the used market and prices are very reasonable. Running costs are reasonable, too, thanks in part to the model's fuel-efficient (yet punchy) engines.
"There are small SUVs that are good to drive, but none are as entertaining as the Puma is. That's what sets it apart and why it's my favourite car in the class." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2021 Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV Titanium, 45,304 miles, £12,000
Strengths
- Smart interior
- Large boot
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Hybrid and plug-in hybrid are a tad expensive
- Auto gearboxes not the slickest
- Rear head room with panoramic roof not the best
The Kia Sportage understands and delivers on what families demand from a mid-sized SUV. Passengers of all ages and sizes can fit comfortably in the front and back seats, plus the boot is vast and you can fold the back seats in a useful 40/20/40 configuration. The Sportage also has a lofty driving position that gives you a great view ahead.
There are fuel-sipping hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions available, but even the entry-level 1.6-litre petrol model is a good performer, offering affordable running costs and strong performance.
"The Sportage is able to cater for my family of four and, what's more, I'm left with space and practicality to spare." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2022 Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 3, 41,766 miles, £19,514
Strengths
- Plush and practical inside
- Decent ride and handling
- Flexible seating
Weaknesses
- Not as well equipped as some rivals
- Head room limited by panoramic roof
- Slow-witted infotainment
The Peugeot 5008 is a former What Car? Used Car of the Year and it's stylish, practical and good to drive. It's a genuine seven-seater, too, with the rear-most row providing enough space for children or small to average-sized adults.
There's a range of strong engines and well-equipped trims to choose from and the model strikes a good balance between ride comfort and capable handling. All in all, it's a great car and good value too – you're certainly getting a lot for your money.
"Even if they weren't in constant use, I found the 5008's useful third row of seats does come in handy now and again." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2021 Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium, 49,347 miles, £19,720
Strengths
- Smooth and powerful engines
- Great ride on air suspension
- Wonderful build quality
Weaknesses
- Not as sharp to drive as some rivals
- Plug-in hybrid loses seven-seat option
- Expensive to run
The Audi Q7 is a pricier buy than most of the SUVs on this list, but then again, it's also considerably larger and more luxurious than a lot of them too. It's also available with much more powerful engines, the height of which is a 429bhp 4.0-litre V8 (diesel or petrol, depending on model year) – that's the SQ7, by the way.
However, even 3.0-litre models deliver performance that's beyond sufficient. The Q7 is good to drive as a whole, actually. It rides comfortable yet, for a car of its heft, it handles well. And don't even get us started on how well built and premium the interior feels.
"I felt like a bit of a celebrity driving around in a Q7. It has a lot of presence on the road, not to mention it's thoroughly classy and refined." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2018 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI S Line, 32,000 miles, £29,488
Our pick: 2.0 B5P [250] Core 5dr AWD Geartronic
Strengths
- Classy interior
- Seven-seat versatility
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Ride slightly unsettled
- Road and suspension noise
- Reliability average
If you think Volvos are purely practical machines, meant for those who wake up to thoughts of school runs and weekly shops, then you might want to think again. This Volvo XC90 (similar to the aforementioned XC40) is as much a luxury SUV as it is a spacious, versatile one.
It'll cater to a family of seven, and it's such a good all-rounder it won't leave you desperately craving all of its German rivals, such as the Mercedes GLE. It doesn't feel quite as cushy and premium as the rival Q7, mind you.
"I'd recommend going for an XC90 in one of the more relaxed (non-R-Design) trims, because that way you'll get a smoother, softer ride that leans into the model's luxury car nature." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2018 Volvo XC90 2.0 T5 Inscription 4WD, 38,208 miles, £29,995
Strengths
- Terrific range
- Spacious interior
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Can lean on the pricey side
- Doesn't charge as quickly as some rivals
The Kia e-Niro (now known as the Kia Niro EV) might not look revolutionary, but it was one of the first electric cars (EVs) that was both reasonably priced and could go an impressive distance on a single charge. In one of our What Car? Real Range tests, it travelled 253 miles before running out of juice – to achieve that figure, you'll need an e-Niro that has the 64kWh battery, we should mention.
Nowadays, there are a fair few EVs that can surpass that 253-mile effort, but few are as affordable to buy when used.
"The e-Niro's range is more sufficient for my 120-mile (there and back) commute." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2021 Kia e-Niro 64kWh 3, 34,500 miles, £15,180
Strengths
- Extremely spacious
- Well equipped
- Plush ride
Weaknesses
- So-so performance by electric car standards
- Some rivals are more adept at handling
- Infotainment isn’t as responsive as rival systems
The Skoda Enyaq is good to drive, comfortable and very spacious. Depending on your chosen battery size, it'll go a decent/fantastic distance on a charge, too. For instance, the iV 60 version has a 58kWh battery and a 246-mile official range, while the iV 60 version has a 77kWh battery and a 339-mile official range.
"While modern Skodas tend to be comfy and practical, I was still surprised by just how refined and well rounded the Enyaq felt." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2021 Skoda Enyaq 80, 55,131 miles, £21,370
Our pick: 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology 5dr DSG
Strengths
- Good ride comfort on standard suspension
- Big boot for class
- Excellent 1.0-litre petrol
Weaknesses
- Average interior quality
- Reliability could be better
- Some road noise
The Seat Arona is one of the very best small SUVs you can buy used, thanks to its spacious interior, a compliant ride and punchy petrol engines. And like the Puma borrows parts from the Fiesta, the Arona shares DNA with the Seat Ibiza small car – and that's a very composed and capable handler, even if it doesn't quite match the Fiesta for fun.
What's more, the Arona is the most affordable SUV on this list, dipping below the £10,000 mark in more cases than the Puma does, actually.
"Some small SUVs, though based on good small cars, can sometimes turn out disappointing. That's not the case with the Arona. I like it just as much as I do the Ibiza on which it's based." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2020 Seat Arona 1.0 TSI SE Technology, 69,970 miles, £9985
Strengths
- Supremely quiet
- Comfortable motorway ride
- Decent infotainment system
- Good value used
Weaknesses
- Range between charges could be better
- The Audi E-tron is more practical
- The Jaguar I-Pace is more fun
- Mercedes' reliability not the best
You've read about some bargains already, but how does an electric Mercedes SUV – and one that has a remarkable 402bhp and a 0-60mph time of 4.9sec – for less than £25,000 sound? The Mercedes EQC feels thoroughly expensive, from its plush interior to its comfy ride and quiet cruising manners.
"There are some amazing deals to be found within the used electric car space at the moment. The EQC is a prime example." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2020 Mercedes EQC 400 80kWh AMG Line, 59,356 miles, £22,800
FAQs
The Ford Mustang Mach-E currently stands as the most reliable SUV in our 2023 What Car? Reliability Survey: the model ranked first out of nine cars in the electric car class, scoring a faultless 100%. Close behind is the 2014-2021 Lexus NX (99.8%) and Suzuki Ignis (98.4%).
We'd cite the Volvo XC40 as our top choice for the best five-year-old SUV, followed by the Ford Puma. The former is more expensive to buy, but it's a larger, more luxurious vehicle, so the extra cost is justifiable.
