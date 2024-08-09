Best used SUVs

The Ford Puma earned our overall What Car? Car of the Year award back in 2020. The recipe is simply brilliant: you take the tried-and-tested Ford Fiesta as the basis, retain the super-sharp, fun driving experience and add a higher driving position and an extra layer of practicality.

This small SUV can fit six carry-on-sized suitcases in its main boot compartment and, for reference, that's one more than the Fiesta can manage. The Puma has a trick up its sleeve, too. If you lift up its 'false' boot floor, you’ll come across a large well that can swallow two more cases.

Aided by the huge number that've flown off new car forecourts, there are plenty of Pumas on the used market and prices are very reasonable. Running costs are reasonable, too, thanks in part to the model's fuel-efficient (yet punchy) engines.

"There are small SUVs that are good to drive, but none are as entertaining as the Puma is. That's what sets it apart and why it's my favourite car in the class." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found: 2021 Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV Titanium, 45,304 miles, £12,000

