With its long bonnet, 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine and spine-tingling exhaust note, the Mercedes-AMG GT is a German muscle car. It has the power figures to back that claim, too, with up to 472bhp in the regular GT, 515bhp in the S model, 550bhp in the GT C and a colossal 577bhp in the GT R. All of them are astoundingly quick, with even the “entry-level” version capable of 0-62mph in just 4.0sec.

But despite its impressive performance, the AMG GT can be a comfortable cruiser when you want it to be. It has a plush interior and a surprisingly big boot, too, making it a supercar you can use every day. Prices are very tempting when you consider the age of the car compared with the first-gen Audi R8; you can pick up an early 2015 car from around £40,000, while £60,000 gets you a low-mileage car from 2018. It’s not quite as sophisticated as the R8 in the bends, though, and nor is it as easy to see out of, which is why it just loses out on the top spot.

"I know people love the old-school 6.2-litre V8 from the Mercedes SLS, but for everyday usability, the 4.0-litre V8 in the AMG GT is better. It’s more refined, more efficient and faster." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor

We found: 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT 4.0 V8 BiTurbo Premium, 50,660 miles, £43,990

