Best cheap supercars: the top 10 used models that don’t cost as much as you might think
Yes, you really can buy a used supercar for the same price as a new family SUV. These are the best examples you can buy...
There’s a certain kind of magic in owning something that looks wildly expensive but secretly isn’t. Like a perfectly tailored suit you picked up on sale, or a mechanical watch that people assume costs four figures, the real thrill isn’t just the object itself – it’s the illusion.
Supercars can work in the same way, because while the poster-car dream usually lives in the six-figure world of Ferraris and Lamborghinis, there’s a tier of performance cars that deliver the drama, presence and speed of such exotic machinery, but without the eye-watering price tag.
Think low, wide stances, exhaust notes that sound like thunder, and scissor doors that turn heads. If that sounds tempting, then our list of the best cheap supercars can help, with prices starting from just £20,000.
There are some caveats to this list, of course. While our contenders are unlikely to depreciate any more than they already have (some might even appreciate), they won’t be cheap to fuel. There’s also the issue of servicing, maintenance and storage, if you want to keep the car in pristine condition.
That’s some of the boring stuff (we felt we had to provide a bit of balance), but if you want to find out more information on performance, reliability and practicality, you can click on the review links for any of our contenders. You can also find your dream supercar by browsing our Used Cars For Sale pages.
Strengths
- Mighty performance
- High quality interior
- Surprisingly refined
Weaknesses
- Expensive to buy and run
- Not very practical
The Audi R8 was a real game-changer when it was launched in 2007, acting as a halo model that transformed Audi’s brand image, while showcasing design and technology that would soon filter down to lesser cars in the range. More importantly, the R8 is a proper mid-engined supercar with close ties to the Lamborghini Gallardo, offering a high-revving 4.2-litre V8 engine or a screaming 5.2-litre V10, paired with a wonderfully tactile manual gearbox or a quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic. That exotic layout gives the R8 a sense of occasion that even the excellent rear-engined Porsche 911 can’t quite match.
Where the R8 really scores against the 911 is in drama and value. It looks and feels far more like a junior supercar than a fast sports car, yet it’s still usable and well built enough for everyday driving – something Audi has always excelled at. While a comparable 911 of the same era often costs more on the used market, early R8 V8 models can now be found from around £35,000, with V10 versions starting closer to £40,000, making it one of the most accessible ways into true supercar ownership.
"I remember watching the R8 on Top Gear and in the first Iron Man film when I was younger. There was no car I wanted more, but now it doesn’t cost the earth to buy." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2008 Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 quattro manual, 31,200 miles, £37,900
Strengths
- Huge performance
- Entertaining handling
- Wonderful noise
Weaknesses
- Restricted visibility
- Some rivals are better to drive
- Expensive to buy and run
With its long bonnet, 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine and spine-tingling exhaust note, the Mercedes-AMG GT is a German muscle car. It has the power figures to back that claim, too, with up to 472bhp in the regular GT, 515bhp in the S model, 550bhp in the GT C and a colossal 577bhp in the GT R. All of them are astoundingly quick, with even the “entry-level” version capable of 0-62mph in just 4.0sec.
But despite its impressive performance, the AMG GT can be a comfortable cruiser when you want it to be. It has a plush interior and a surprisingly big boot, too, making it a supercar you can use every day. Prices are very tempting when you consider the age of the car compared with the first-gen Audi R8; you can pick up an early 2015 car from around £40,000, while £60,000 gets you a low-mileage car from 2018. It’s not quite as sophisticated as the R8 in the bends, though, and nor is it as easy to see out of, which is why it just loses out on the top spot.
"I know people love the old-school 6.2-litre V8 from the Mercedes SLS, but for everyday usability, the 4.0-litre V8 in the AMG GT is better. It’s more refined, more efficient and faster." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT 4.0 V8 BiTurbo Premium, 50,660 miles, £43,990
Strengths
- Rapid performance
- Wonderful handling
- Beautifully finished interior
Weaknesses
- Road noise
- Still expensive, even used
- Stingy kit
Few four-seater sports cars can match the all-round abilities and sheer driving pleasure of the Porsche 911. It’s a comfortable and easy thing to live with, with the ‘2+2’ seating layout enabling school run trips if that’s something you desire. You could happily drive it every day, while the 3.0-litre flat-six shouldn’t be as thirsty as some of the V8s, V10s or V12s on this list.
The 911 is particularly impressive in this ‘991’ generation, where there was a big jump forward from its 997 predecessor, with all-new underpinnings, reduced weight, electric power steering, a seven-speed manual gearbox and improved interior quality. It also received turbocharged engines for the first time with an update in 2015.
While the 991 911 isn’t quite as cheap as the Audi R8, it’s not far off, with prices starting from around £38,000 for high-mileage early cars, usually in Carrera or Carrera S form. Only its lack of being a true exotic supercar keeps it from being higher up this list.
"I love a 911 and the 991 generation is the cream of the crop for me. It’s such a sophisticated car, even by modern standards." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2014 Porsche 911 3.8 991 Carrera S PDK, 43,000 miles, £53,995
Strengths
- Powerful engines
- Refinement
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- So-so handling
- Huge running costs
- Not cheap to buy (even used)
For those who value luxury just as much as performance, the Bentley Continental GT makes a compelling alternative to a traditional supercar. The second-generation model is particularly appealing on the used market, with high-mileage examples starting from around £25,000.
Buyers can choose between two engines: a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 or a 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12. Much like the Aston Martin DB11, which offers similar engine options, the V8 is arguably the sweet spot. It makes the Continental lighter, more agile and more economical, while sacrificing very little in outright performance or refinement.
Performance remains seriously strong, too. The 500bhp V8 delivers 0-62mph in 4.8sec and a top speed of 188mph, while the more powerful W12 produces 582bhp and cuts the sprint to 4.6sec. Whichever engine you choose, you’re getting a hugely comfortable, beautifully finished grand tourer that can cover long distances with effortless ease.
"Choosing between the Continental GT and Aston Martin DB11 is difficult. While I’d choose the Aston for its sharper, more engaging driving experience, I can see why anyone would go for the Bentley for its superior ride and refinement." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2012 Bentley Continental GT 4.0 V8 4WD, 30,600 miles, £34,000
Strengths
- Huge performance
- High-quality interior
- Fun to drive
Weaknesses
- V12 is a handful in the wet
- Limited rear seat space
- Firm ride
It might not be the cheapest car here – with prices starting from around £55,000 – but the Aston Martin DB11 looks quite tempting when you consider it cost more than £155,000 new back in 2016. And that’s before buyers went wild with the options list, with many cars leaving the factory costing significantly more than that.
What adds further appeal is the fact the DB11 is one of the newer cars on this list. When it launched, it was a clean-sheet design for Aston Martin, featuring brand-new underpinnings that were both lighter and stiffer than those of the old Aston Martin DB9. A longer wheelbase also freed up more interior space, making it a more usable daily driver.
Then there are the engines. Buyers can choose between a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 or a Mercedes-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. Interestingly, the V12 is the cheaper option on the used market – likely due to its thirstier fuel consumption and the fact the V8 arrived slightly later in 2017. Whichever you choose, both sound utterly bombastic on song.
"I don’t think the DB11’s interior has aged very well, partly because of the infotainment screen, but I don’t think anyone will be complaining about quality. This is one seriously luxurious GT car." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2018 Aston Martin DB11 4.0 V8, 31,875 miles, £63,995
Strengths
- Immense power
- Terrific grip
- Bang for the buck
Weaknesses
- Feels heavy in corners
- Interior a little cheap
- Expensive to run
The Nissan GT-R isn’t the most sophisticated car on this list, but that’s not the point. When new, this Japanese monster was designed to offer immense performance and terrific cornering power at a price that undercut the finest offerings from Britain, Germany and Italy. Amazingly, this ethos still holds true today (for the most part), because you can pick up an early high-mileage GT-R from around £40,000.
The GT-R’s impressive performance is aided by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, which initially produced 478bhp. And though it’s not a lightweight car, with four-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, it can still rocket from 0-60mph in around 3.0sec and top out at around 196mph. In 2010, the power figure was upped to an impressive 523bhp and in 2012 to a whopping 545bhp. A special Nismo edition upped that even further to 592bhp. These versions are, of course, shockingly quick, but then they are a lot more expensive.
"I like that the GT-R’s interior doesn’t try to deflect from being a Nissan. But, some might find it a bit low-rent compared with the other cars on this list." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2009 Nissan GT-R 3.8 V6 Premium Edition, 57,250 miles, £42,995
Strengths
- Incredible performance
- Immensely capable in the corners
- Surprisingly comfortable
Weaknesses
- Not as lively as a Ferrari 458 Italia
- Rivals sound better
- High maintenance costs
Despite the slightly awkward name, the McLaren MP4-12C is a genuinely special – and relatively rare – supercar. Launched in 2011, it marked the beginning of a new era for McLaren Automotive, becoming the first model in a wave of high-performance road cars from the newly established brand.
From the outset, the 12C (the name it was subsequently shortened to) was positioned as a direct rival to the Ferrari 458 Italia, and in many respects it outperformed its Italian competitor. It was faster, more comfortable and packed with cutting-edge engineering, making it a true technical tour de force. However, its precision and composure meant it lacked some of the emotional spark that defined the 458, which fought back with sharper steering, more playful handling and a spine-tingling engine note.
The key difference today, though, is price. While the 458 Italia sits well above the £100,000 mark, the MP4-12C costs from £60,000 – and that makes it one of the standout bargains not just here, but among supercars in general.
"There’s a certain timelessness to the design of the MP4-12C. I think it still looks modern both inside and out." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2011 McLaren MP4-12C 3.8T V8 SSG, 36,000 miles, £64,995
Strengths
- It's very quick, handles brilliantly and looks great
Weaknesses
- The steering has a slightly numb feel about it, and the cabin isn't quite special enough
There may be no Ferrari on this list, but there is a car from another famous Italian brand. Indeed, the Lamborghini Gallardo is a very desirable proposition, albeit an older one, since it was in production between 2003 and 2013.
That shouldn’t matter too much, though, because this is a Lamborghini. It’s one hell of a package, too, being quite compact, but powered by a mid-mounted 5.0-litre V10 engine that screams all the up to 8000rpm, sending chills down your spine in the process.
The Gallardo is particularly enjoyable when equipped with the gated six-speed manual gearbox, which makes a satisfying mechanical “clack” as you change gear. The six-speed automated manual paddleshift gearbox isn’t quite as satisfying to use, being a bit jerky at low speeds, but it is cheaper, starting from around £50,000. The manual starts from £65,000.
"The Gallardo and Audi R8 are closely related, but they’re very different beasts from a driving and style perspective. The only similarities I noticed were the switches and infotainment system." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder 5.0 V10 4WD manual, 47,900 miles, £67,500
Strengths
- Unique driving experience
- Low running costs
- Amazing styling
Weaknesses
- Steering could be better
- Cramped rear seats
- Tiny boot
Want a car that turns heads wherever it goes? The BMW i8 does exactly that. With its low nose, flowing curves and butterfly doors, it delivers genuine supercar presence – the kind that wouldn’t look out of place in a sci-fi film.
Under the skin, the i8 is just as futuristic. It’s a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that pairs a 228bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 129bhp electric motor, helping it sprint from 0-62mph in just 4.4sec. Early cars have a 7.1kWh battery for an official electric range of around 23 miles, while later facelift models gained a larger 11.6kWh battery that increased this to 34 miles.
It may not sound as dramatic as the other cars on this list, but the i8 is still very enjoyable to drive. The steering is sharp, the front end feels eager to turn in and there’s plenty of grip to inspire confidence. Best of all, prices are surprisingly accessible, with early examples starting from around £26,000.
"With the low roof, butterfly doors and wide sills, I did find it tricky getting into the i8. Once you’re in, though, it’s very comfortable." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2015 BMW i8 1.5 7.1kWh 4WD, 40,905 miles, £31,695
Strengths
- The Vantage offers strong performance, superb handling and stunning looks to match
Weaknesses
- It's immensely thirsty, there are no curtain airbags and side visibility is poor
The Aston Martin Vantage is the cheapest car on this list, with prices starting from £20,000 but its classy, timeless design would lead you to think otherwise. You’d hardly tell this car was launched all the way back in 2005, but you can at least pick up a newer one, since production ended in 2018.
While the Vantage isn’t quite as precise or usable as a Porsche 911, it’s still one of the more comfortable and practical cars on this list. If performance is what you’re after – which we suspect it is – it certainly delivers. Buyers can choose between two V8 engines or a mighty V12. The V8 cars are seriously capable, but the V12 is an absolute monster; there’s something undeniably special about squeezing such a huge engine into a relatively compact sports car. That extra drama does come at a cost, however – V12 versions cost upwards of £60,000.
"Proper nerds, like me, will be looking out for the four carbon fibre vents on the bonnet of the Vantage. That’s a sign someone’s gone for the V12." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2006 Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 manual, 40,340 miles, £27,995
