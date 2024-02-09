2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Real MPG: most economical small SUVs
Real MPG: most economical small SUVs

What Car?'s Real MPG tests reveal the real fuel economy figures you can expect from a car. Here we reveal the best-performing small SUVs we've ever tested...

Published09 February 2024

As every driver knows, we’re getting less petrol and diesel for our pound – making fuel economy a more important consideration than ever before.

But while the latest official economy tests, known as WLTP, are designed to be more representative, the MPG figures you’re likely to get in the real world can still be very different – leaving you with a bigger hole in your wallet than you might have expected.

To help you with this, we carry out our own independent testing on a wide variety of new models as part of our Real MPG tests, in order to find out what kind of economy you should really expect from the car you’re interested in. 

In this article, we’re looking at the most fuel-efficient small SUVs, ranked in order of average Real MPG. And after crunching the numbers, it’s the Toyota Yaris Cross that tops our list with a stunning 60.1mpg. Plus we reveal the least economical car in the class.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

In order to ensure repeatability, we carry out our Real MPG tests on a rolling road under laboratory conditions, to cancel out variables – such as weather and traffic conditions – that would otherwise spoil the results. The cycle followed is based on a real-world route.

The test car is weighed and goes through a tyre pressure check before the test starts. An exhaust connection is fitted to get an accurate measurement of all exhaust gasses and particulate matter produced during the test.

Climate control is set to 21 degrees, or the midway point of the dial if it has manual air-con, with the fan speed set to its lowest setting. All other electrical equipment is switched off, such as the headlights, heated seats, and even the stereo.

Exhaust gases are constantly monitored during the test, with our Real MPG scores calculated from an average of those measurements. 

Find out more about how we test for Real MPG >> 

Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 petrol - the most economical small SUV

Real MPG Average 60.1mpg | Town 103.3mpg | Motorway 45.5mpg | Rural 70.5mpg

The Toyota Yaris Cross is evidence, if any were needed, that not all SUVs are gas-guzzlers. Not only does it top our list of most economical small SUVs, it’s the most economical car we’ve ever tested with a remarkable average figure of 60.1mpg. Yet like many other hybrid cars, it shines even more brightly in the stop-start of round-town driving, where the hybrid system tops up the car’s battery and assists the 1.5-litre petrol engine for short journeys. At the hands of our highly testers, it achieved more than 100mpg here.

The four-wheel drive Yaris Cross is barely any less impressive, recording a test average of 51.2mpg, with figures of 74.5mpg (town), 40.8mpg (motorway) and 58.5mpg (rural) and proving that reassuring four-wheel grip needn’t attract huge fuel bills.

Read our full Toyota Yaris Cross review

Used car deals

Pros

  • Very efficient
  • Lofty driving position
  • Uncluttered dashboard is easy to use

Cons

  • Could be more spacious in the back seats
  • Vocal engine when accelerating
  • Not as fun to drive as the Ford Puma
Suzuki Ignis K12D 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid

Real MPG Average 59.9mpg | Town 51.3mpg | Motorway 53.3mpg | Rural 74.8mpg

Four different versions of the Suzuki Ignis featured in our table of the most economical small SUVs, all averaging more than 50mpg. But it’s the latest versions with fuel-saving mild hybrid technology which top our list with a mightily impressive figure of 59.9mpg. Unlike the Yaris Cross which is our small SUV economy champ, the tiny Ignis proved more economical on rural roads. In fact, no car in our top ten could trump it here.

Read our full Suzuki Ignis review

Pros

  • Good fuel economy
  • Spacious for a small car
  • Generous equipment

Cons

  • Ride can be fidgety
  • Vague steering
  • Poor infotainment system
Volkswagen Taigo 1.0 petrol

Real MPG Average 50.5mpg | Town 41.6mpg | Motorway 45.8mpg | Rural 62.5mpg

The Volkswagen Taigo is often overlooked in favour of the excellent Volkswagen T-Cross, but with its coupe looks, it offers a dose of style to rival the Ford Puma. But while the Ford could only muster an average of 45.1mpg in our tests, the Taigo easily returned more than 50mpg. Our team of experienced reviewers found that alongside appealing running costs, the Taigo is very comfortable, and despite its sloping roofline, surprisingly spacious inside.

Read our full Volkswagen Taigo review

Pros

  • Comfortable ride
  • Surprisingly spacious interior
  • Cheap running costs

Cons

  • Rivals are more fun to drive
  • Interior quality could be better
  • No adjustable lumbar support
Suzuki Vitara 1.6 petrol

Real MPG Average 47.7mpg | Town 40.2mpg | Motorway 43.6mpg | Rural 59.8mpg

The Suzuki Vitara 1.6 petrol is the first car on our list that’s no longer available to buy new, but there are still plenty to choose from on the used market. Low prices allied to an average economy figure of 47.7mpg means the Vitara is a savvy small SUV for those on a tight budget. It shines in other areas, too: it's in our top ten most reliable small SUVs, drives well and is spacious. 

Yet, if you’re keen on buying new, then consider the Suzuki Vitara 1.4 Boosterjet Hybrid, which achieved an impressive 46.7mpg average figure. You can search new Suzuki Vitara deals using our New Car Deals section.

Read our full used Suzuki Vitara review

Pros

  • Good driving manners
  • Spacious and practical interior
  • Well equipped
  • Reliability

Cons

  • High emissions on some petrol models
  • Diesel engines can be noisy
  • Some of the trim feels flimsy
Hyundai Kona Hybrid 1.6 GDi

Real MPG Average 47.4mpg | Town 63.7mpg | Motorway 39.7mpg | Rural 52.0mpg

This hybrid version of the Hyundai Kona – which has been facelifted since our test – is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, producing a total of 139bhp when they work together. That makes for punchy performance and the ability to drive around town for short distances using electric power alone – explaining the stellar figure of 63.7mpg around town. It’s also good on rural roads, as the 52mpg result attests, but a disappointing 39.7mpg on motorways prevents it from moving up our list.

Read our full Hyundai Kona review

Pros

  • Low CO2 emissions (Hybrid)
  • Generous standard kit
  • Good infotainment system

Cons

  • Low speed ride can be fidgety
  • Boot could be bigger
  • Depreciates faster than rivals
Peugeot 2008 1.2 Puretech 130

Real MPG Average 47.3mpg | Town 39.4mpg | Motorway 42.9mpg | Rural 60.5mpg

Like the Hyundai above, the Peugeot 2008 has been facelifted since our economy tests, but the fundamentals remain in the latest version because the 1.2-litre Puretech 130 engine is still the backbone of the range. During our tests it returned an average of 47.3mpg across our range of disciplines, with an impressive 60.5mpg during our rural simulation. That’s all the more impressive because the models with the Puretech 130 engine are feel peppy, which combined with decent ride comfort and a classy interior make the 2008 an appealing small SUV.

Read our full Peugeot 2008 review

Pros

  • Classy interior
  • Decent ride comfort
  • Punchy, frugal petrol engines

Cons

  • More expensive than mainstream rivals
  • Relatively heavy deprecation
  • Driving position won't suit everyone
Vauxhall Mokka X 1.6 CDTi 136

Real MPG Average 47.0mpg | Town 42.4mpg | Motorway 42.6mpg | Rural 56.9mpg

Now replaced by the Vauxhall Mokka, the original Mokka X wasn't the most practical small SUV when it was on sale, nor was it the best to drive – but it was fairly cheap to buy, especially with a range of discounts offered. However, its diesel engine – the first on this list – made partial amends for that by costing relatively little to run if you were covering enough miles to justify its purchase. There are a good number of examples on the used market if you're tempted, with prices starting from around £6000.

Read our used Vauxhall Mokka X review

Pros

  • Well equipped
  • Fashionable styling

Cons

  • Ride and refinement below par
  • Rivals are more comfortable
Seat Arona 1.0 TSI

Real MPG Average 46.7mpg | Town 35.6mpg | Motorway 43.9mpg | Rural 60.7mpg

The Seat Arona is the firm’s smallest SUV, yet has more rear legroom than a Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Kona. While we’re not bowled over by interior quality, our testers like how the car drives. But its inclusion here is down to its efficiency: in 1.0-litre guise, it recorded a 46.7mpg average and a decent 60.7mpg figure on rural routes. It’s a shame that for such a small SUV, its round-town economy isn’t a little bit better.

Read our full Seat Arona review

Pros

  • Tidy handling
  • Roomier than many rivals
  • Well equipped

Cons

  • So-so interior quality
  • Top trims are too pricey
  • Rivals have more flexible rear seats
Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI

Real MPG Average 46.6mpg | Town 38.6mpg | Motorway 41.2mpg | Rural 62.7mpg

Under the skin, the Volkswagen T-Cross is pretty much identical to the Seat Arona, above, and with the same engine it’s hardly surprising the economy figures are so close. The rural economy offered by the 1.0 TSI T-Cross is better than the Arona, but in our other tests, it was a step behind. Yet buyers may well appreciate the extra interior space that the Volkswagen provides.

Read our full Volkswagen T-Cross review

Pros

  • Spacious, flexible interior
  • Impressive for safety
  • Good to drive

Cons

  • Only slightly cheaper than the superior T-Roc
  • Interior isn’t as plush as in other VWs
  • SEL and R-Line trims too pricey
Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 110

Real MPG Average 46.4mpg | Town 41.2mpg | Motorway 41.2mpg | Rural 58.3mpg

The main draw of the Citroen C3 are reasonable costs to buy and, in the case of the 1.2-litre Puretech 110 engine, thoroughly pleasing running costs. Although strangely, it was a little way behind the mechanically identical, yet more powerful, Peugeot 2008 in our small SUV economy tests. Away from low fuel costs, we like the Citroen’s relatively high driving position and versatile seating, but not its fiddly touchscreen. While it’s reasonably priced as a new car, it loses money fast on the used market – meaning it can make a sensible used buy

Read our full Citroen C3 Aircross review

Pros

  • Relatively high driving position
  • Versatile seating
  • Cheaper than many rivals

Cons

  • Disappointing driving experience
  • Heavy depreciation
  • Fiddly touchscreen

