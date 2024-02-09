Real MPG: most economical small SUVs

As every driver knows, we’re getting less petrol and diesel for our pound – making fuel economy a more important consideration than ever before.

But while the latest official economy tests, known as WLTP, are designed to be more representative, the MPG figures you’re likely to get in the real world can still be very different – leaving you with a bigger hole in your wallet than you might have expected.

To help you with this, we carry out our own independent testing on a wide variety of new models as part of our Real MPG tests, in order to find out what kind of economy you should really expect from the car you’re interested in.

In this article, we’re looking at the most fuel-efficient small SUVs, ranked in order of average Real MPG. And after crunching the numbers, it’s the Toyota Yaris Cross that tops our list with a stunning 60.1mpg. Plus we reveal the least economical car in the class.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

In order to ensure repeatability, we carry out our Real MPG tests on a rolling road under laboratory conditions, to cancel out variables – such as weather and traffic conditions – that would otherwise spoil the results. The cycle followed is based on a real-world route.

The test car is weighed and goes through a tyre pressure check before the test starts. An exhaust connection is fitted to get an accurate measurement of all exhaust gasses and particulate matter produced during the test.

Climate control is set to 21 degrees, or the midway point of the dial if it has manual air-con, with the fan speed set to its lowest setting. All other electrical equipment is switched off, such as the headlights, heated seats, and even the stereo.

Exhaust gases are constantly monitored during the test, with our Real MPG scores calculated from an average of those measurements.

Find out more about how we test for Real MPG >>