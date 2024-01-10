New Mercedes CLE reviewed and rated with prices and specs

On sale Now | Price from £46,605

Unless you're an aviation geek, the concept of a "middle of the market plane" might be unfamiliar, but you've probably flown in one. It refers to an aircraft model that's designed to replace not only smaller single-aisle jets but also larger wide-body jets.

And you could argue that the new Mercedes CLE we're reviewing here is aiming to do the same in the car world. Why? Well, this indulgent, petrol-powered coupé is a replacement for both the C-Class Coupé and its bigger stablemate, the E-Class Coupé.