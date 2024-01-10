New Mercedes CLE reviewed and rated with prices and specs
The 2024 Mercedes CLE replaces the C-Class and E-Class coupés, and aims to blend the best attributes of both cars. Here's how it performed when we test drove it.....
On sale Now | Price from £46,605
Unless you're an aviation geek, the concept of a "middle of the market plane" might be unfamiliar, but you've probably flown in one. It refers to an aircraft model that's designed to replace not only smaller single-aisle jets but also larger wide-body jets.
And you could argue that the new Mercedes CLE we're reviewing here is aiming to do the same in the car world. Why? Well, this indulgent, petrol-powered coupé is a replacement for both the C-Class Coupé and its bigger stablemate, the E-Class Coupé.
In other words, the CLE should give owners of the smaller car something more spacious and practical to upgrade to without a huge leap in price, while fans of the larger coupé can switch to a model that's still elegant and desirable, but is also a bit more dynamic to drive.
Four engines will be available for the CLE at launch in the UK, all with mild-hybrid technology and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
The CLE 200 and CLE 300 have 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engines, with the 300 getting more power and 4MATIC four-wheel drive. At the top of the range is the CLE 450 – a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol, also with four-wheel drive. Finally, there's the CLE 220d diesel, which uses a 2.0-litre motor.
What’s the Mercedes CLE like to drive?
The engine in the CLE 300 (the version we’ve driven so far) sounds slightly agricultural at idle, but once you’re on the move it adopts a more agreeable timbre that better suits its punchy performance.
With 255bhp on tap, 0-62mph officially takes 6.2 seconds, which is more than a second quicker than the equivalent BMW 4 Series (the 420i). A 48-volt electric motor assists the engine and helps provide assured acceleration when you ask for a burst of power. That, combined with the slick-shifting auto gearbox, makes the CLE 300 an effortless car to cover ground in.
Speaking of covering ground, the CLE 300 is a hushed cruising companion. Wind noise is minimal and the engine is almost imperceptible at motorway speeds. It’s only the car’s big, 20in wheels and low-profile tyres that generate a bit of noise on some surfaces.
While the CLE handles in a more tautly controlled and agile manner than the E-Class Coupé (helped by standard-fit adaptive dampers), it’s still a comfort-first kind of car.
That’s to say it feels stable and precise around quicker bends, with medium-weighted steering and very respectable body control, but when you up your pace, it will pitch and roll more than a 420i due to its softer suspension set-up.
Yet, in the realm of luxurious coupés, does that matter? That the CLE can adopt and maintain a fairly brisk pace easily through twists and turns, and keep its occupants comfortable while doing so feels like a good balance. Plus, the upside is a level of ride quality that's one step above the competition. With the adaptive dampers in Comfort mode, it soaks up abrasions with relative aplomb, although the very sharpest of potholes can cause a jar.
What’s the new Mercedes CLE coupé like inside?
At 4.85 metres long, the CLE is actually slightly larger than the E-Class Coupé, which might lead you to think that it will accommodate four occupants more easily than some rivals. However, in reality, while there’s a smidgen more space than you get in the A5 and 4 Series, climbing into the back isn’t easy for larger adults, and the head and leg room you’ll find back there are only really appropriate for those 5ft 10in tall or less.
There’s plenty of space for taller folk up front, though, and the CLE’s broad, plush seats offer lots of electric adjustment, including for lumbar support. These are heated on entry-level AMG Line and gain ventilation if you step up to Premium Plus.
The CLE’s dashboard is plainly based on that of the Mercedes C-Class with chromed and high-gloss highlights that give it lots of ritzy appeal. Unfortunately, it also means the materials at lower levels and behind the steering column are markedly less appealing and don’t make for the most pervasive impression of expensive quality.
On the other hand, the Mercedes digital interior technology does impress. The CLE features the third generation of the brand’s MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, which has only just been introduced in the latest, closely related Mercedes E-Class saloon.
It offers faster responses than before, and compared with the previous system, has a redesigned home screen with enlarged icons that are far easier to hit with an outstretched hand when the car’s moving at speed.
In addition, it has a greater number of Android-based apps built in – so you can access the likes of TikTok and Zoom directly from the touchscreen itself. More applications will be coming soon.
Mercedes CLE verdict
As you might expect from a car designed to sit just above rivals such as the Audi A5 Coupé and the BMW 4 Series, pricing is rather punchy. A six-cylinder BMW M440i xDrive for, example, would be cheaper on a PCP finance deal than the Mercedes CLE 300 4Matic AMG Line we test drove.
While pricing could be dealbreaker for some potential buyers, it’s worth noting that despite the fact that the CLE was designed to replace two coupé models, in execution it feels much closer to the bigger and more expensive of them (the E-Class Coupé).
So, while the CLE might not stand out as an exceptional value proposition, it emerges as a compelling choice for those seeking a comfortable, long-distance cruiser with a touch more practicality than its counterparts.
What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5
Mercedes CLE 300 4Matic AMG Line Premium
Price £55,745 Engine 4cyl 1999cc turbocharged petrol with mild-hybrid assist Power 255bhp @ 5800rpm Torque 295lb ft @ 2000-3200rpm Gearbox 9-spd auto, 4WD 0-62mph 6.2sec Top speed 155mph Fuel economy 39.3mpg CO2/tax 162g/km, 36%
Rivals:
Audi A5 Coupé
BMW 4 Series
Read more: The best coupé cars
