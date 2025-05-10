Are Toyota models reliable? Most and least reliable models revealed

The Toyota brand is renowned for building cars that are reliable and frugal. In fact, it was a pioneer of hybrid technology with the Prius, the world's first mass-produced hybrid vehicle, which was launched in 1997.

In spite of the complexity of having both an engine and an electric motor, Toyota's hybrid models have proved exceptionally dependable. Many Toyota models are in the top three of their class for reliability, including the RAV4, which is the second highest scoring family SUV with a rating of 98.8%.

The brand's petrol models have a great reliability record, too. For example, the Toyota Aygo X is one of only two models to have achieved a perfect 100% reliability rating in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey. The other model to score 100% is the 2014-2021 Lexus NX, a model that's part of Toyota's luxury brand.